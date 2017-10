Name Description

Yoshinobu Nakamura Mr. Yoshinobu Nakamura has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in 1975. His previous tittles include Manager of Laser Business Center, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Precision Machinery Business, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Mechatronics Business, Director of Electronic Equipment Business, President and Chief Executive Officer in the Company.

Shunsuke Betsukawa Mr. Shunsuke Betsukawa has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Manager of Trade Management Office in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Kyoto University in March 1978.

Hideo Suzuki Mr. Hideo Suzuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Finance & Accounting of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Mikio Ide Mr. Mikio Ide has been serving as Director in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SUMITOMO (S.H.I) CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in 1973. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Shinji Nishimura Mr. Shinji Nishimura has been serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Trade Management Office and Representative Director of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in 1974. His previous titles include Manager of Planning Office, Director of Marine Vessel Business, Chief Director of Vessel and Fleet Steel Frame Business, Chief Director of Planning, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Project Management in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd.

Toshiharu Tanaka Mr. Toshiharu Tanaka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Power Transmission & Control Business and Director in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Trade Management Office and President of Kansai Office in the Company.

Yoshiyuki Tomita Mr. Yoshiyuki Tomita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology and Director in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Technology Development Center in Main Technology Unit in the Company.

Hidetsugu Kojima Mr. Hidetsugu Kojima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Energy Environment Business and Director in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Mechatronics Business, Director of Technology in Mechatronics Business Unit and Director of Planning Administration in Mechatronics Business Unit in the Company.

Shinji Shimomura Mr. Shinji Shimomura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as President of two subsidiaries, including Sumitomo (S.H.I.) Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo (S.H.I.) Construction Machinery Sales Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Manufacturing in Main Steel Structure & Equipment Business Unit in the Company.

Tetsuya Okamura Mr. Tetsuya Okamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Industrial Equipment Business of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Akio Yoshikawa Mr. Akio Yoshikawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as President of a subsidiary, Shin Nippon Machinery Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Isao Kono Mr. Isao Kono has been serving as Executive Officer, Senior Director of Gear Motor in Power Transmission & Control Business Unit and Manager of Nagoya Manufacturing Center of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975.

Yukio Kumata Mr. Yukio Kumata has been serving as Executive Officer of Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Quantum Machinery Business in the Company.

Hideo Kojima Mr. Hideo Kojima has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Alpine Electronics, Inc., and working for Hideo Kojima CPA Office. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC.