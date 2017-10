Name Description

Masatoshi Kimata Mr. Masatoshi Kimata has been serving as President and Representative Director in Kubota Corporation since July 8, 2014. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1977. His previous titles include Tsukuba Plant Manager, Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director, Chief Director of Machinery Sales, Deputy Chief Director of Machinery Business, Manager of Tokyo Headquarters Business Center and Deputy Chief Director of Machinery Sales Main Unit in the Company.

Toshihiro Kubo Mr. Toshihiro Kubo has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs, Chief Director of CSR, Manager of Headquarters Business Center and Representative Director in Kubota Corporation since January 2016. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Iron Pipe Planning, Chief Senior Director of Water Environment and Infrastructure Business Main Unit, Senior Director of Water, Environment and Infrastructure Business Main Unit and Executive Officer in the Company.

Satoshi Iida Mr. Satoshi Iida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development and Director in Kubota Corporation since March 2016. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Machinery Overseas and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary.

Shigeru Kimura Mr. Shigeru Kimura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning, Director of Global IT Promotion and Director in Kubota Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Finance and Executive Officer in the Company.

Yuichi Kitao Mr. Yuichi Kitao has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Farm & Utility Machinery General Business and Director in Kubota Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Tractor Business and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary.

Kenshiro Ogawa Mr. Kenshiro Ogawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Technology and Director in Kubota Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1979. His previous titles in include Director of Construction Machinery Business, Director of Construction Machinery Planning Management, Manager of Tsukuba Plant, Manager of Sakai Manufacturing Plant and Manager of Exhaust Gas Production Technology Center in the Company.

Masato Yoshikawa Mr. Masato Yoshikawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Kubota Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, KUBOTA TRACTOR CORPORATION, since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Koichi Ina Mr. Koichi Ina has been serving as Independent Director in Kubota Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. He used to work for Toyota Motor Corporation.