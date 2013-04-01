Name Description

Natsunosuke Yago Mr. Natsunosuke Yago has been serving as Chairman of the Board of EBARA CORPORATION since April 1, 2013. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Internal Control Maintenance Promotion, Chief Director of Precision and Electronics Business, Manager of Fujisawa Business Center, Managing Executive Officer, President of Precision & Electronics Business Company and President in the Company.

Toichi Maeda Mr. Toichi Maeda has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles in the Company include Executive Officer, Futtsu Plant Manager, Managing Executive Officer and President of Wind Power and Hydropower Machinery Company in the Company.

Akihiko Nagamine Mr. Akihiko Nagamine has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Accounting & Finance in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in July 2010. His previous titles include Manager of Audit Office in Finance & Administration Supervisor Unit and Manager of Accounting Office in Accounting & Finance Supervisor Unit in the Company.

Atsuo Ohi Mr. Atsuo Ohi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Fluid Machinery & Systems Company and Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Manabu Tsujimura Mr. Manabu Tsujimura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Technology, as well as Senior Director of Technology & Research & Development & Intellectual Property in the Company.

Masao Asami Mr. Masao Asami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Precision & Electronic Business Company in EBARA CORPORATION since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Sales in Precision & Electronic Business Company in the Company.

Akira Ichihara Mr. Akira Ichihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Environmental Engineering Business Company in EBARA CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Ebara Environmental Plant Co., Ltd., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Norio Kimura Mr. Norio Kimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Custom Pump Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company of EBARA CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in July 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Precision Machinery Business in Precision & Electronic Business Company in the Company.

Nobuharu Noji Mr. Nobuharu Noji has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Standard Pump Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company of EBARA CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Precision Machinery Business in Precision & Electronic Business Company in the Company.

Hisashi Iijima Mr. Hisashi Iijima has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Human Resources & Legal Affairs & General Affairs in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Manager of Human Resources Office in Human Resources & Legal Affairs & Public Relations Supervisor Unit and Senior Director of Human Resources & Legal Affairs & Public Relations in the Company.

Seiji Katsuoka Mr. Seiji Katsuoka has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of CMP Business in Precision & Electronic Business Company in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1992.

Akihiro Kida Mr. Akihiro Kida has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of System Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company in EBARA CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Toshihiko Miyashita Mr. Toshihiko Miyashita has been serving as Executive Officer of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Elliott Group Holdings, Inc. He joined the Company in April 1975.

Tetsuji Fujimoto Mr. Tetsuji Fujimoto has been serving as Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Senior Director of Finance and Administration and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to be President and Representative Director of a subsidiary.

Shusuke Tsumura Mr. Shusuke Tsumura has been serving as Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Finance Office in Finance & Administration Supervisor Unit and Deputy Senior Director of Accounting & Finance in the Company.

Shiro Kuniya Mr. Shiro Kuniya has been serving as Independent Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also a Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in NEXON Co., Ltd. and Sony Financial Holdings Inc., and working for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. He used to work for NIDEC CORPORATION. He is a lawyer.

Nobuko Matsubara Ms. Nobuko Matsubara has been serving as Independent Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. She is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and DENTSU INC. as well as Honorary Chairman of Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management. She used to work for MITSUI & CO., LTD.

Masao Namiki Mr. Masao Namiki has been serving as Independent Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION.

Izumi Sato Mr. Izumi Sato has been serving as Independent Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Japan Automobile Recycling Promotion Center, Keio University Law School, Japan Iron and Steel Recycling Institute and Tokyo Metropolitan Pollution Adjudication. He used to work for Nakagawa & Yamakawa Law Office. He is a lawyer.

Hajime Sawabe Mr. Hajime Sawabe has been serving as Independent Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for Nikkei Inc. and TDK Corporation. He is also working for Waseda University as well as for an Association. He used to work for Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Sakon Uda Mr. Sakon Uda has been serving as Independent Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2011. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director Business Breakthrough, Inc., and working for Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation and Japan-US Medical Medical Exchange Foundation. He is also a professor in Kenichi Ohmae Graduate School of Business. He used to work for a company under the new name of JFE Holdings, Inc., and Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.