Ebara Corp (6361.T)
6361.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,985JPY
7:27am IST
3,985JPY
7:27am IST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.38%)
¥15 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥3,970
¥3,970
Open
¥3,955
¥3,955
Day's High
¥3,995
¥3,995
Day's Low
¥3,935
¥3,935
Volume
183,000
183,000
Avg. Vol
624,186
624,186
52-wk High
¥3,995
¥3,995
52-wk Low
¥2,806
¥2,806
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Natsunosuke Yago
|66
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Toichi Maeda
|61
|2015
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Akihiko Nagamine
|59
|2015
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Atsuo Ohi
|60
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Fluid Machinery & Systems Company, Director
|
Manabu Tsujimura
|66
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Masao Asami
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Precision & Electronic Business Company
|
Akira Ichihara
|62
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Environmental Engineering Business Company, President of Subsidiary
|
Norio Kimura
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Custom Pump Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company
|
Nobuharu Noji
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Standard Pump Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company
|
Hisashi Iijima
|63
|2015
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Human Resources & Legal Affairs & General Affairs
|
Seiji Katsuoka
|57
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of CMP Business in Precision & Electronic Business Company
|
Akihiro Kida
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of System Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company
|
Toshihiko Miyashita
|64
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Tetsuji Fujimoto
|64
|2015
|Director
|
Shusuke Tsumura
|61
|2015
|Director
|
Shiro Kuniya
|60
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Nobuko Matsubara
|76
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Masao Namiki
|68
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Izumi Sato
|59
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Hajime Sawabe
|75
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Sakon Uda
|62
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Shozo Yamazaki
|68
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Natsunosuke Yago
|Mr. Natsunosuke Yago has been serving as Chairman of the Board of EBARA CORPORATION since April 1, 2013. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Internal Control Maintenance Promotion, Chief Director of Precision and Electronics Business, Manager of Fujisawa Business Center, Managing Executive Officer, President of Precision & Electronics Business Company and President in the Company.
|
Toichi Maeda
|Mr. Toichi Maeda has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles in the Company include Executive Officer, Futtsu Plant Manager, Managing Executive Officer and President of Wind Power and Hydropower Machinery Company in the Company.
|
Akihiko Nagamine
|Mr. Akihiko Nagamine has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Accounting & Finance in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in July 2010. His previous titles include Manager of Audit Office in Finance & Administration Supervisor Unit and Manager of Accounting Office in Accounting & Finance Supervisor Unit in the Company.
|
Atsuo Ohi
|Mr. Atsuo Ohi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Fluid Machinery & Systems Company and Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Business Planning in the Company.
|
Manabu Tsujimura
|Mr. Manabu Tsujimura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Technology, as well as Senior Director of Technology & Research & Development & Intellectual Property in the Company.
|
Masao Asami
|Mr. Masao Asami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Precision & Electronic Business Company in EBARA CORPORATION since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Sales in Precision & Electronic Business Company in the Company.
|
Akira Ichihara
|Mr. Akira Ichihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Environmental Engineering Business Company in EBARA CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Ebara Environmental Plant Co., Ltd., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Norio Kimura
|Mr. Norio Kimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Custom Pump Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company of EBARA CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in July 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Precision Machinery Business in Precision & Electronic Business Company in the Company.
|
Nobuharu Noji
|Mr. Nobuharu Noji has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Standard Pump Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company of EBARA CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Precision Machinery Business in Precision & Electronic Business Company in the Company.
|
Hisashi Iijima
|Mr. Hisashi Iijima has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Human Resources & Legal Affairs & General Affairs in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Manager of Human Resources Office in Human Resources & Legal Affairs & Public Relations Supervisor Unit and Senior Director of Human Resources & Legal Affairs & Public Relations in the Company.
|
Seiji Katsuoka
|Mr. Seiji Katsuoka has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of CMP Business in Precision & Electronic Business Company in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1992.
|
Akihiro Kida
|Mr. Akihiro Kida has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of System Business in Feng Hydroelectric Machinery Company in EBARA CORPORATION since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.
|
Toshihiko Miyashita
|Mr. Toshihiko Miyashita has been serving as Executive Officer of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Elliott Group Holdings, Inc. He joined the Company in April 1975.
|
Tetsuji Fujimoto
|Mr. Tetsuji Fujimoto has been serving as Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Senior Director of Finance and Administration and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to be President and Representative Director of a subsidiary.
|
Shusuke Tsumura
|Mr. Shusuke Tsumura has been serving as Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Finance Office in Finance & Administration Supervisor Unit and Deputy Senior Director of Accounting & Finance in the Company.
|
Shiro Kuniya
|Mr. Shiro Kuniya has been serving as Independent Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also a Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in NEXON Co., Ltd. and Sony Financial Holdings Inc., and working for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. He used to work for NIDEC CORPORATION. He is a lawyer.
|
Nobuko Matsubara
|Ms. Nobuko Matsubara has been serving as Independent Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. She is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and DENTSU INC. as well as Honorary Chairman of Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management. She used to work for MITSUI & CO., LTD.
|
Masao Namiki
|Mr. Masao Namiki has been serving as Independent Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION.
|
Izumi Sato
|Mr. Izumi Sato has been serving as Independent Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Japan Automobile Recycling Promotion Center, Keio University Law School, Japan Iron and Steel Recycling Institute and Tokyo Metropolitan Pollution Adjudication. He used to work for Nakagawa & Yamakawa Law Office. He is a lawyer.
|
Hajime Sawabe
|Mr. Hajime Sawabe has been serving as Independent Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for Nikkei Inc. and TDK Corporation. He is also working for Waseda University as well as for an Association. He used to work for Asahi Glass Co., Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Holdings, Inc.
|
Sakon Uda
|Mr. Sakon Uda has been serving as Independent Director in EBARA CORPORATION since June 2011. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director Business Breakthrough, Inc., and working for Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation and Japan-US Medical Medical Exchange Foundation. He is also a professor in Kenichi Ohmae Graduate School of Business. He used to work for a company under the new name of JFE Holdings, Inc., and Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
Shozo Yamazaki
|Mr. Shozo Yamazaki has been serving as Independent Director of EBARA CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Tohoku University Venture Partners Co., Ltd., REVIC and The Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is a professor of Tohoku University Accounting School. He used to work for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
As Of
