Name Description

Noriyuki Inoue Mr. Noriyuki Inoue has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Global Group Representative Executive Officer in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in March 1957. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and President in the Company.

Masanori Togawa Mr. Masanori Togawa has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Operating Officer, Director of General Affairs, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of HR and Manager of Secretary's Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Otaru University of Commerce in March 1973.

Koichi Takahashi Mr. Koichi Takahashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting & Finance and Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Leader of IZS Project and Director in charge of Business Planning in Business Planning Office in the Company.

Yuan Fang Mr. Yuan Fang has been serving as Non-Executive Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a Hong Kong-based subsidiary, since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy General Manager in another China-based subsidiary.

Masatsugu Minaka Mr. Masatsugu Minaka has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd., as well as President and Director of a Europe-based subsidiary, since June 29, 2011. He joined the Company in October 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Dusseldorf Business Office and Director of Sales Planning in Main Global Strategy Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Foreign Language from Tenri University in March 1977.

Ken Tayano Mr. Ken Tayano has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager of a China-based subsidiary, and Chairman of the Board of another China-based subsidiary, since December 2014. He joined the Company in April 1970. He previously served as Senior Managing Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Kwansei Gakuin University in March 1970.

Jiro Tomita Mr. Jiro Tomita has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Air-conditioning Production, Manager of Sakai Manufacturing Center and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Daikin Europe N.V.

Takashi Matsuzaki Mr. Takashi Matsuzaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Silicon Valley Technology Office and Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Air Conditioning Development Planning Office, Deputy Chief Director of Air Conditioning Production and Chief Director of Global Procurement in the Company.

Masayuki Moriyama Mr. Masayuki Moriyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since 2016. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager and Director in a China-based subsidiary, as well as Chief Operating Officer in another China-based company. He joined the Company in March 1972. He used to work for three other China-based subsidiaries.

Yasushi Yamada Mr. Yasushi Yamada has been serving as Executive Officer in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since June 27, 2008. He joined the Company in February 1958. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Sakai Manufacturing Center, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.

Tatsuo Kawada Mr. Tatsuo Kawada has been serving as Independent Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in SEIREN Co., Ltd.

Akiji Makino Mr. Akiji Makino has been serving as Independent Director in Daikin Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Iwatani Corporation.