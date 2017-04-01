NSK Ltd (6471.T)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshihiro Uchiyama
|58
|2015
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Adrian Browne
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance, Deputy Chief Director of Corporate Business
|
Kenichi Yamana
|55
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Finance
|
Yasuhiro Kamio
|57
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Industrial Machinery Business, Chief Director of Sales in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit, Director
|
Hirotoshi Aramaki
|57
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development, Director
|
Saimon Nogami
|56
|2015
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Corporate Business, Director
|
Shigeyuki Suzuki
|57
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Automobile Business, Chief Director of Power Train in Automobile Business Unit, Director
|
Masatada Fumoto
|55
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Steering & Actuator in Main Automobile Business Unit
|
Yasutsugu Hada
|58
|2012
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Automobile Sales in Main Automobile Business Unit
|
Shin Ikeda
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources, President of Subsidiaries
|
Minoru Arai
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Chief Director of Procurement, Director
|
Akitoshi Ichii
|53
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Yukio Ikemura
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of CSR, President of Subsidiary
|
Nobuo Goto
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Steering & Actuator in Main Automobile Business Unit, Manager of Automobile Technology General Development Center in Main Automobile Business Unit
|
Koji Inoue
|57
|2013
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer & President of Subsidiaries
|
Kazunori Iritani
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Steering & Actuator in Main Automotive Business Unit, President of Subsidiary
|
Katsumi Kobayashi
|56
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Dir of Power Train in Main Automobile Business Unit, Senior Dir of Needle Bearing Production in Main Power Train Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit
|
Hiroya Miyazaki
|57
|2017
|Mgng Executive Officer, Mgr of Power Train Bearing Tech Center in Auto Tech Gen Development Center in Main Auto Biz Unit, Assistant Mgr of Auto Tech Gen Development Center in Main Auto Biz Unit
|
Hiromasa Orito
|55
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Masami Shinomoto
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production, Manager of Production Technology Center in Main Production Unit
|
Hiroshi Suzuki
|60
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Quality Assurance
|
Hideki Ochiai
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Sales in Main Automobile Business Unit, Director of Central Japan Automobile in Main Automobile Sales Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit
|
Uya Shinko
|55
|2016
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit
|
Hiroya Achiwa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Industrial Machinery Business
|
Juergen Ackermann
|59
|2013
|Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Kunihiko Akashi
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Industrial Machinery Business
|
Steven Beckmann
|57
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Kazuya Fukuda
|55
|2016
|Exec Officer, Mgr of Steering Eng Ctr in Steering Tech Ctr in Auto Tech Gen Development Ctr in Main Auto Biz Unit, Asst Mgr of Steering Tech Ctr in Auto Tech Gen Development Ctr in Main Auto Biz Unit
|
Seiji Ijuin
|56
|2016
|Executive Officer, Mgr of Industrial Machinery Tech Gen Ctr in Main Industrial Machinery Biz Unit, Mgr of Industrial Machinery Bearing Tech Ctr Ind Machine Tech Gen Ctr in Main Ind Machinery Biz Unit
|
Susumu Ishikawa
|55
|2016
|Executive Officer, Fujisawa Plant Manager in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit
|
Nobuaki Mitamura
|56
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Core Technology Research & Development Center in Main Technology Development Unit
|
Masaru Takayama
|57
|2016
|Executive Officer, Ishibe Plant Manager in Main Power Train Unit in Main Automotive Business Unit
|
Takashi Yamanouchi
|56
|2015
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production
|
Tomoyuki Yoshikiyo
|53
|2016
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Power Train in Main Automobile Business Unit, Director of Electric Power Train in Main Power Train Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit
|
Guoping Yu
|52
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Toshihiko Enomoto
|58
|2016
|Director
|
Yasunobu Furukawa
|63
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Teruhiko Ikeda
|70
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kazuaki Kama
|68
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Ichiro Tai
|68
|2014
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Toshihiro Uchiyama
|Mr. Toshihiro Uchiyama has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Corporate Business, Deputy Chief Director of Procurement and Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.
|
Adrian Browne
|Mr. Adrian Browne has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance and Deputy Chief Director of Corporate Business in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Finance and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer in a subsidiary.
|
Kenichi Yamana
|Mr. Kenichi Yamana has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Finance in NSK Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Director of Consolidated Accounting in Main Finance Unit in the Company.
|
Yasuhiro Kamio
|Mr. Yasuhiro Kamio has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Industrial Machinery Business, Chief Director of Sales in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit and Director in NSK Ltd., effective June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Parts in Main Automobile Business Unit in the Company. He used to serve as Chief Executive Officer in a Singapore-based subsidiary, as well as President in a Thailand-based subsidiary.
|
Hirotoshi Aramaki
|Mr. Hirotoshi Aramaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development and Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Industry Machinery Bearing Technology Center in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit and Manager of General Research & Development Center in Main Technology Development Unit in the Company.
|
Saimon Nogami
|Mr. Saimon Nogami has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Corporate Business and Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2015. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Industrial Machinery Business and Director of Precision Machinery in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit in the Company.
|
Shigeyuki Suzuki
|Mr. Shigeyuki Suzuki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Automobile Business, Chief Director of Power Train in Automobile Business Unit and Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Sales in Main Automobile Business Unit and Director of 3rd Eastern Japan Automobile in Main Automobile Sales Unit in Automobile Business Unit in the Company.
|
Masatada Fumoto
|Mr. Masatada Fumoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Steering & Actuator in Main Automobile Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Automobile Parts in Main Automobile Business Unit, Director of Electric Machinery Information in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit and Director of Industrial Machinery in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit in the Company.
|
Yasutsugu Hada
|Mr. Yasutsugu Hada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Automobile Sales in Main Automobile Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2012. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Middle Japan Automobile and Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Sales in Main Automobile Business Unit in the Company.
|
Shin Ikeda
|Mr. Shin Ikeda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Human Resources in NSK Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of two subsidiaries, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Career Development Office and Director of Human Resources in the Company.
|
Minoru Arai
|Mr. Minoru Arai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Chief Director of Procurement and Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984, His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Procurement, Chief Director of Quality Assurance and Deputy Chief Director of Quality Assurance in the Company.
|
Akitoshi Ichii
|Mr. Akitoshi Ichii was named Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director in NSK Ltd. effective June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.
|
Yukio Ikemura
|Mr. Yukio Ikemura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of CSR in NSK Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, NISSEI BLDG. MANAGEMENT LTD., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 2010. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Deputy Chief Director of Finance the Company. He used work for a bank that is under the new name, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
|
Nobuo Goto
|Mr. Nobuo Goto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Steering & Actuator in Main Automobile Business Unit and Manager of Automobile Technology General Development Center in Main Automobile Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Bearing in Main Automobile Business Unit and Manager of Future Technology Development Center in Main Technology Development Unit in the Company.
|
Koji Inoue
|Mr. Koji Inoue has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in NSK Ltd., as well as President of a Thailand-based subsidiary, NSK BEARINGS (THAILAND) CO., LTD., and Chief Executive Officer of another subsidiary, since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of IT Operation in the Company.
|
Kazunori Iritani
|Mr. Kazunori Iritani has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Steering & Actuator in Main Automotive Business Unit in NSK Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Automotive Components in Main Automotive Business Unit in the Company.
|
Katsumi Kobayashi
|Mr. Katsumi Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Power Train in Main Automobile Business Unit and Senior Director of Needle Bearing Production in Main Power Train Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Production Development Group in Main Production Unit and Saitama Plant Manager in Main Automobile Bearing Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit in the Company.
|
Hiroya Miyazaki
|Mr. Hiroya Miyazaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Power Train Bearing Technology Center in Automobile Technology General Development Center in Main Automobile Business Unit and Assistant Manager of Automobile Technology General Development Center in Main Automobile Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Automobile Bearing Technology Center in Main Automobile Bearing Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit in the Company
|
Hiromasa Orito
|Mr. Hiromasa Orito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in NSK Ltd., as well as Chief Executive Officer of a China-based subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Operation in Main IT Operation Unit and Chief Director of IT Operation in the Company.
|
Masami Shinomoto
|Mr. Masami Shinomoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production and Manager of Production Technology Center in Main Production Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Production Technology Center in Main Technology Development Unit and Deputy Chief Director of Production in the Company.
|
Hiroshi Suzuki
|Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Quality Assurance in NSK Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Steering R&D Center in Steering General Technology Center in Main Automobile Parts Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit in the Company. He used to work for another company.
|
Hideki Ochiai
|
Uya Shinko
|Mr. Uya Shinko has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Sales in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Industrial Machinery in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit and Director of Electric Information in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit in the Company.
|
Hiroya Achiwa
|
Juergen Ackermann
|Juergen Ackermann has been serving as Executive Officer in NSK Ltd., as well as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, NSK EUROPE LTD., since June 2013. Juergen Ackermann previously served as Chief Operating Officer in a subsidiary, NSK EUROPE LTD.
|
Kunihiko Akashi
|
Steven Beckmann
|Mr. Steven Beckmann has been serving as Executive Officer in NSK Ltd., as well as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He used to work for other two subsidiaries.
|
Kazuya Fukuda
|Mr. Kazuya Fukuda has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Steering Engineering Center in Steering Technology Center in Automobile Technology General Development Center in Main Automobile Business Unit and Assistant Manager of Steering Technology Center in Automobile Technology General Development Center in Main Automobile Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985.
|
Seiji Ijuin
|Mr. Seiji Ijuin has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Industrial Machinery Technology General Center in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit and Manager of Industrial Machinery Bearing Technology Center Industrial Machinery Technology General Center in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985.
|
Susumu Ishikawa
|Mr. Susumu Ishikawa has been serving as Executive Officer and Fujisawa Plant Manager in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. He previously served as Fukushima Plant Manager in Main Industrial Machinery Business Unit in the Company.
|
Nobuaki Mitamura
|Mr. Nobuaki Mitamura has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Core Technology Research & Development Center in Main Technology Development Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Material Technology Development in General Research & Development Center in Main Technology Development Unit and Manager of General Research & Development Center in Main Technology Development Unit in the Company.
|
Masaru Takayama
|Mr. Masaru Takayama has been serving as Executive Officer and Ishibe Plant Manager in Main Power Train Unit in Main Automotive Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Ishibe Plant Manager in Main Automotive Bearing Unit in Main Automotive Business Unit and Deputy Chief Director of Production in the Company.
|
Takashi Yamanouchi
|Mr. Takashi Yamanouchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Production in NSK Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983.
|
Tomoyuki Yoshikiyo
|Mr. Tomoyuki Yoshikiyo has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Power Train in Main Automobile Business Unit and Director of Electric Power Train in Main Power Train Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Director of 2nd Power Train in Main Automobile Bearing Unit in Main Automobile Business Unit in the Company.
|
Guoping Yu
|Mr. Guoping Yu has been serving as Executive Officer in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He used to serve as Chief Financial Officer in a China-based subsidiary.
|
Toshihiko Enomoto
|Mr. Toshihiko Enomoto has been serving as Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Consolidated Accounting in Main Finance Unit, Director of Business Audit and Deputy Chief Director of Finance in the Company.
|
Yasunobu Furukawa
|Mr. Yasunobu Furukawa has been serving as Independent Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee, and a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., and working for Saitama Resona Bank, Limited. He used to work for Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
|
Teruhiko Ikeda
|Mr. Teruhiko Ikeda has been serving as Independent Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sapporo Holdings Limited, and working for Tokyo FM Broadcasting Co., Ltd., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. and Shouohkai Foundation. He used to work for Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Kao Corporation.
|
Kazuaki Kama
|Mr. Kazuaki Kama has been serving as Independent Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2015. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Kyokuto Boeki Kaisha, Ltd. and KONICA MINOLTA, INC., and working for IHI Corporation, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation, Financial Accounting Standards Foundation and Japan Vocational Ability Development Association.
|
Ichiro Tai
|Mr. Ichiro Tai has been serving as Independent Director in NSK Ltd. since June 2014. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION and TAKAOKA TOKO CO., LTD.
