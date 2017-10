Name Description

Hiroshi Ohkubo Mr. Hiroshi Ohkubo has been serving as President and Representative Director in NTN Corporation since June 25, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Vice President, Deputy Director of Finance and Executive Officer in the Company.

Keiji Ohashi Mr. Keiji Ohashi has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Finance in NTN Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Administration, Director of General Affairs and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Hironori Inoue Mr. Hironori Inoue has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in NTN Corporation since June 25, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Manufacturing, Deputy Chief Director of Industry Machinery Business and Manager of Kuwana Manufacturing Center in the Company.

Fukumatsu Kometani Mr. Fukumatsu Kometani has been serving as Senior Managing Director in NTN Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Tokyo Office Sales in Main Sales Unit, Managing Director and Chief Director of After Market Business in the Company.

Itsushi Goto Mr. Itsushi Goto has been serving as Managing Director in NTN Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Finance, Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Business and Director of Finance in the Company.

Hideaki Miyasawa Mr. Hideaki Miyasawa has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Automobile Business in NTN Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Automobile Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Product, Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Business, Director of Business Planning and Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshinori Terasaka Mr. Yoshinori Terasaka has been serving as Managing Director in NTN Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Business and Chief Director of Automobile Business in the Company.

Hidefumi Tsuji Mr. Hidefumi Tsuji has been serving as Executive Director in NTN Corporation since April 2016. He is also in charge of Production Division, Procurement & Logistics Unit, ASEAN & Oceania Area and India & West Asia Area of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Director of Chugoku Business, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazutaka Kawashima Mr. Kazutaka Kawashima has been serving as Chief Director of Industrial Equipment Business and Director in NTN Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Industrial Equipment Business, Director of Cost Planning and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Nakano Mr. Hiroshi Nakano has been serving as Chief Director of CSR Promotion and Director in NTN Corporation since October 2014. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Legal Affairs, Director of CSR and Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshinori Shiratori Mr. Toshinori Shiratori has been serving as Chief Director of Business Strategy and Director in NTN Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources in Main Human Resources Unit, Director of Business Planning, Director of Information Planning and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takehiko Umemoto Mr. Takehiko Umemoto has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Business, Director of EV Module Business and Director in NTN Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Chugoku Business, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Noboru Tsuda Mr. Noboru Tsuda has been serving as Independent Director in NTN Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation. He used to work for Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.