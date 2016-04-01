Name Description

Hiroaki Nakanishi Mr. Hiroaki Nakanishi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Executive Officer in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Chief Director of International Information and Communication Sales, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Plant Building Business Enhance and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1970, and his Master's degree in Computer Engineering from Stanford University in July 1979.

Toshiaki Higashihara Mr. Toshiaki Higashihara has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1977. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Information and Communication Group, Managing Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of Infrastructure System Group in the Company. He used to serve as President in Hitachi Power Europe GmbH, as well as Executive President and Representative Executive Officer in Hitachi Plant Technologies, Ltd.

Mitsuaki Nishiyama Mr. Mitsuaki Nishiyama has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Senior Director of Finance and Leader of Indirect Operation Reform Project in Main Smart Transformation Project Enhancement Unit in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of 1st Finance in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Kazuyuki Tanaka Mr. Kazuyuki Tanaka has been serving as Director in Hitachi Ltd. as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Hitachi Media Electronics Co., Ltd.

Hidenobu Nakahata Mr. Hidenobu Nakahata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer and Chief Senior Director of Human Resources in Hitachi Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning in Main Global Business Unit and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Kyushu University in March 1983.

Ryuichi Kitayama Mr. Ryuichi Kitayama has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chief Director of Domestic and Manager of CS Promotion Center in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Hitachi Hi-System21 Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Keio University in March 1976.

Masakazu Aoki Mr. Masakazu Aoki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Products Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshikazu Nishino Mr. Toshikazu Nishino has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of CVC Office and Director of Central Research Institute, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Strategy Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for Hitachi Displays, Ltd. and Renesas Electronics Corporation. He obtained his Master's degree in Physics from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1980.

Yutaka Saito Mr. Yutaka Saito has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Director of IoT Promotion in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include President of Information Control System Company, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Society System Business, Director of Information Control System Business, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Manager of Business Strategy Office in Information and Communication Group, President of Information Control System Company and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Smart City Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from University of Tokyo in March 1979.

Keiichi Shiozuka Mr. Keiichi Shiozuka has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Senior Director of System & Service Business in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Finance System Business in Information & Communication System Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Chuo University in March 1977.

Koji Tanaka Mr. Koji Tanaka has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Power Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Manager of Electrical Group Hitachi Business Center, Managing Executive Officer, President of Electrical System, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Smart City Business and Chief Director of New Energy Promotion in Electrical System Company in the Company.

Norihiro Suzuki Mr. Norihiro Suzuki has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Research & Development Group in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Central Research Institute and Chief Senior Director of Innovation Cooperative in R & D Group Social Innovation in the Company.

Shinichiro Ohmori Mr. Shinichiro Ohmori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Director of Smart Transformation Project Enhancement in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Materials in Information Computer Group Internet Platform Business Unit, Chief Senior Director of Distribution and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Distribution in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Science from Waseda University in March 1978.

Yoshitaka Tsuda Mr. Yoshitaka Tsuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Sales, Chief Director of Social Innovation Business Promotion, Chief Director of Service Business Promotion and Chief Director of Service Business Promotion in Service & Platform Business Unit in Hitachi Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Public System Sales in Information & Communication Group and President of Kyushu Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1979.

Alistair Dormer Mr. Alistair Dormer has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Railway Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd. as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Hitachi Rail Europe Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He used to work for Alstom Transport U.K. Ltd., Hitachi Europe Ltd.

Keiji Kojima Mr. Keiji Kojima has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Service & Platform Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, since August 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of 3rd System Development Research Institute, Manager of Planning Office in System Development Research Institute and Manager of Central Research Institute in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Information Science from Kyoto University in March 1982.

Toshiaki Kuzuoka Mr. Toshiaki Kuzuoka has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Legal & Communication, Chief Senior Director of Risk Management and Chief Senior Director of Hospital in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Chief Director of Legal Affairs, Chief Director of Compliance and Chief Director of CSR in the Company.

Hiroshi Sato Mr. Hiroshi Sato has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Building System Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Hitachi Building Systems Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Yasuo Tanabe Mr. Yasuo Tanabe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in June 2010. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1978, and his Master's degree in Politics from Oxford University in June 1985.

Yasushi Manabe Mr. Yasushi Manabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979.

Tadashi Namura Mr. Tadashi Namura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Sales in Main System & Service Business Supervisor Unit and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Isao Narukawa Mr. Isao Narukawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Sales in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978.

Yoshihiko Kawamura Mr. Yoshihiko Kawamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Investment & Loan Strategy and Chief Director of Future Investment in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 2015.

Keizo Kobayashi Mr. Keizo Kobayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Urban Solution Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983.

Kenichi Kokubo Mr. Kenichi Kokubo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Hitachi Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a China-based subsidiary, since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Asia in Main International Electric Sales Unit in Electric Group and Chief Director of International Electric Sales in Electric System Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies in March 1979.

Kentaro Masai Mr. Kentaro Masai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Railway Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Mamoru Morita Mr. Mamoru Morita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Investment & Loan Strategy and Deputy Chief Director of Future Investment in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Chief Director of Strategy Planning in the Company.

Katsuya Nagano Mr. Katsuya Nagano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Public Social Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Director of Social System Business in Main ICT Business Supervisor Unit in the Company.

Masaaki Nomoto Mr. Masaaki Nomoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Solution Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Electric Power & Energy Operation and Director of System Engineering Business in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Atsushi Oda Mr. Atsushi Oda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Electric Power Business Unit and Chief Senior Director of Electric Power & Energy Operation in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Ryuichi Ohtsuki Mr. Ryuichi Ohtsuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Service & Platform Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Hitachi America, Ltd., and Chief Executive Officer of another subsidiary, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Setsuo Shibahara Mr. Setsuo Shibahara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Transformation Officer in Main System & Service Business Supervisor Unit in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Akira Shimizu Mr. Akira Shimizu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Global External Affairs in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Hitachi Europe Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Chief Director of International Sales in Main Consumer Business Supervision Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Literature from University of Tokyo in March 1979.

Hiroyuki Ugawa Mr. Hiroyuki Ugawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Industry & Distribution Business Unit and Chief Senior Director of Industry & Water Operation in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Kenji Urase Mr. Kenji Urase has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Water Business Unit and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Industry & Water Operation in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Masaya Watanabe Mr. Masaya Watanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Health Care Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 2012. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of 3rd Development in Main General Purpose Computer Business Unit, Director of 1st Development of Enterprise Server Business Unit in Information and Communication Group, Chief Director of 1st Financial Solution Business in Information and Communication Group and Director of Enterprise Server Business in Information and Communication Group in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree of Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1982.

Tsugio Yamamoto Mr. Tsugio Yamamoto has been serving ad Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Financial Business Unit in Hitachi, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1978.

Toyoaki Nakamura Mr. Toyoaki Nakamura has been serving as Director in Hitachi, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous positions include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of First Finance, Chief Director of Group Strategy and Chief Senior Director of Finance in the Company.

George Buckley Mr. George W. Buckley has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Ltd. since June 2012. He used to work for Emerson Electric Company, 3M Company, Brunswick Corporation and Arle Capital Partners Limited. He obtained his Ph.D. in Engineering from University of Southampton.

Cynthia Carroll Ms. Cynthia Blum Carroll has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi, Ltd. since June 2013. She is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. She used to serve as President in Bauxite, Alumina and Specialty Chemicals, Managing Director in Aughinish Alumina Limited, Vice President and General Manager in Alcan Foil Products in Alcan Inc., as well as Chief Executive Officer in Anglo American plc.

Babasaheb Kalyani Mr. Babasaheb (Baba) Neelkanth Kalyani has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director in Bharat Forge Limited.

Harufumi Mochizuki Mr. Harufumi Mochizuki has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Ltd. since June 2012. He is also Chairman of Committee Compensation and Nominating Committee, and a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment & Consultation CO., LTD. He used to work for Nippon Life Insurance Company and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Louise Pentland Ms. Louise Pentland has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi, Ltd. since June 2015. She is also serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Affairs & Regal Officer in PayPal Holdings, Inc. She used to work for Nokia Corporation and eBay Inc.

Sadayuki Sakakibara Mr. Sadayuki Sakakibara has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi, Ltd. since June 2013. He is a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for Toray Industries, Inc.

Takatoshi Yamamoto Mr. Takatoshi Yamamoto has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. and another securities company.

Philip Yeo Mr. Philip Yeo has been serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Ltd. since June 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board of SPRING Singapore Ltd.