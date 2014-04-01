Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T)
6503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,938JPY
7:35am IST
1,938JPY
7:35am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-2 (-0.10%)
¥-2 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
¥1,940
Open
¥1,930
¥1,930
Day's High
¥1,939
¥1,939
Day's Low
¥1,921
¥1,921
Volume
2,220,200
2,220,200
Avg. Vol
5,728,797
5,728,797
52-wk High
¥1,946
¥1,946
52-wk Low
¥1,369
¥1,369
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kenichiro Yamanishi
|66
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Masaki Sakuyama
|65
|2014
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Yutaka Ohashi
|61
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
|
Takeshi Sugiyama
|60
|2017
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Akihiro Matsuyama
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Nobuyuki Ohkuma
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Nobuyuki Abe
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Isao Iguchi
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasuyuki Ito
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Takashi Sakamoto
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Masahiro Fujita
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Shinya Fushimi
|58
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Minoru Hagiwara
|61
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hisashi Kato
|63
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Satoshi Matsushita
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshikazu Miyata
|56
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Nobushi Morooka
|60
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hideaki Nagatomo
|58
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Takashi Nishimura
|59
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Ohnishi
|56
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masamitsu Okamura
|58
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Toru Sanada
|58
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kei Uruma
|57
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masayuki Ichige
|64
|2016
|Director
|
Hiroki Yoshimatsu
|63
|2013
|Director
|
Hiroko Koide
|59
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Katsunori Nagayasu
|70
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Hiroshi Ohbayashi
|70
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Kazunori Watanabe
|66
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Mitoji Yabunaka
|69
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Yoshinobu Yoshinaga
|2017
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kenichiro Yamanishi
|Mr. Kenichiro Yamanishi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Managing Executive Officer, Director of Manufacturing 2 in Saijo Plant, Assistant Manager of Production Technology Center, Manager of Production Technology Center and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors' degree in Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1975.
|
Masaki Sakuyama
|Mr. Masaki Sakuyama has been serving as Executive President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Electricity Receiving and Distribution Manufacturing Center, Manager of Electricity System Manufacturing Center, Deputy Chief Director of Electricity and Industrial System Business, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1976.
|
Yutaka Ohashi
|Mr. Yutaka Ohashi has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Manager of Himeji Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Machinery Business in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Electronics Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1980.
|
Takeshi Sugiyama
|Mr. Takeshi Sugiyama has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Production Technology and Manager of Nakatsugawa Manufacturing Center in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya University in March 1979.
|
Akihiro Matsuyama
|Mr. Akihiro Matsuyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Affiliated Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1981.
|
Nobuyuki Ohkuma
|Mr. Nobuyuki Ohkuma has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, and a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of FA System Operation in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Kyoto in March 1982.
|
Nobuyuki Abe
|Mr. Nobuyuki Abe has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Inazawa Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Building System Business in the Company.
|
Isao Iguchi
|Mr. Isao Iguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Machinery Business and President of Chubu Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1977.
|
Yasuyuki Ito
|Mr. Yasuyuki Ito has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Electric Overseas Business and President of Kansai Office in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Seikei University in March 1980.
|
Takashi Sakamoto
|Mr. Takashi Sakamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Materials in Electronic System Manufacturing Center and Director of Electronic System Operation in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1981.
|
Masahiro Fujita
|Mr. Masahiro Fujita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Human Resources Development Center and Director of Advanced Technology General Research Institute in the Company.
|
Shinya Fushimi
|Mr. Shinya Fushimi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Technology Planning, Deputy Director of Information Technology General Institute and Director of Information Technology General Institute in the Company.
|
Minoru Hagiwara
|Mr. Minoru Hagiwara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as President of Kanagawa Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in subsidiary.
|
Hisashi Kato
|Mr. Hisashi Kato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Director of Intellectual Property & External Affairs in the Company.
|
Satoshi Matsushita
|Mr. Satoshi Matsushita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of FA Overseas Business and Director of Area Strategy in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a China-based subsidiary.
|
Yoshikazu Miyata
|Mr. Yoshikazu Miyata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of FA System Operation in the Company.
|
Nobushi Morooka
|Mr. Nobushi Morooka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Public Relations and Director of General Affairs in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Otaru University of Commerce in March 1980.
|
Hideaki Nagatomo
|Mr. Hideaki Nagatomo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Shizuoka Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Living & Digital Media in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Kyushu University in March 1981.
|
Takashi Nishimura
|Mr. Takashi Nishimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Power Device Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Communication System Business in the Company.
|
Hiroshi Ohnishi
|Mr. Hiroshi Ohnishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Power Device Manufacturing Center, Manager of Production Technology Center and Deputy Chief Director of Production System in the Company.
|
Masamitsu Okamura
|Mr. Masamitsu Okamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Production Technology Center, Manager of Kamakura Manufacturing Center and Deputy Chief Director of Electronics System Business in the Company.
|
Toru Sanada
|Mr. Toru Sanada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Senior Director of Semiconductor & Device Operation and Manager of Power Device Manufacturing Center in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Osaka University in March 1982.
|
Kei Uruma
|Mr. Kei Uruma has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. He used to serve as President and Director in an Europe-based subsidiary.
|
Masayuki Ichige
|Mr. Masayuki Ichige has been serving as Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Strategy Business Development Office, Director of Business Promotion, Director of Electricity Power & Industry System Operation, Director of Power & Industry System Technology and President of Kansai Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Keio University in March 1975.
|
Hiroki Yoshimatsu
|Mr. Hiroki Yoshimatsu has been serving as Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2013. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Nagoya University in March 1976.
|
Hiroko Koide
|Ms. Hiroko Koide has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. She is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Senior Vice President-Global Marketing in Newell Brands Inc. She used to work for Unilever Japan K.K., Mars Japan Limited, Parfums Christian Dior (Japan) K.K. and another company.
|
Katsunori Nagayasu
|Mr. Katsunori Nagayasu has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
Hiroshi Ohbayashi
|Mr. Hiroshi Ohbayashi has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, and a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Justice, Japan.
|
Kazunori Watanabe
|Mr. Kazunori Watanabe has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for WATANABE. Accounting Office. He is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.
|
Mitoji Yabunaka
|Mr. Mitoji Yabunaka has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation since June 2012. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for Nomura Research Institute. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.
|
Yoshinobu Yoshinaga
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kenichiro Yamanishi
|--
|
Masaki Sakuyama
|--
|
Yutaka Ohashi
|--
|
Takeshi Sugiyama
|--
|
Akihiro Matsuyama
|--
|
Nobuyuki Ohkuma
|--
|
Nobuyuki Abe
|--
|
Isao Iguchi
|--
|
Yasuyuki Ito
|--
|
Takashi Sakamoto
|--
|
Masahiro Fujita
|--
|
Shinya Fushimi
|--
|
Minoru Hagiwara
|--
|
Hisashi Kato
|--
|
Satoshi Matsushita
|--
|
Yoshikazu Miyata
|--
|
Nobushi Morooka
|--
|
Hideaki Nagatomo
|--
|
Takashi Nishimura
|--
|
Hiroshi Ohnishi
|--
|
Masamitsu Okamura
|--
|
Toru Sanada
|--
|
Kei Uruma
|--
|
Masayuki Ichige
|--
|
Hiroki Yoshimatsu
|--
|
Hiroko Koide
|--
|
Katsunori Nagayasu
|--
|
Hiroshi Ohbayashi
|--
|
Kazunori Watanabe
|--
|
Mitoji Yabunaka
|--
|
Yoshinobu Yoshinaga
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kenichiro Yamanishi
|0
|0
|
Masaki Sakuyama
|0
|0
|
Yutaka Ohashi
|0
|0
|
Takeshi Sugiyama
|0
|0
|
Akihiro Matsuyama
|0
|0
|
Nobuyuki Ohkuma
|0
|0
|
Nobuyuki Abe
|0
|0
|
Isao Iguchi
|0
|0
|
Yasuyuki Ito
|0
|0
|
Takashi Sakamoto
|0
|0
|
Masahiro Fujita
|0
|0
|
Shinya Fushimi
|0
|0
|
Minoru Hagiwara
|0
|0
|
Hisashi Kato
|0
|0
|
Satoshi Matsushita
|0
|0
|
Yoshikazu Miyata
|0
|0
|
Nobushi Morooka
|0
|0
|
Hideaki Nagatomo
|0
|0
|
Takashi Nishimura
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Ohnishi
|0
|0
|
Masamitsu Okamura
|0
|0
|
Toru Sanada
|0
|0
|
Kei Uruma
|0
|0
|
Masayuki Ichige
|0
|0
|
Hiroki Yoshimatsu
|0
|0
|
Hiroko Koide
|0
|0
|
Katsunori Nagayasu
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Ohbayashi
|0
|0
|
Kazunori Watanabe
|0
|0
|
Mitoji Yabunaka
|0
|0
|
Yoshinobu Yoshinaga
|0
|0