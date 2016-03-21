Edition:
India

Yaskawa Electric Corp (6506.T)

6506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,985JPY
7:27am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-165 (-3.98%)
Prev Close
¥4,150
Open
¥3,950
Day's High
¥4,045
Day's Low
¥3,930
Volume
6,623,800
Avg. Vol
2,512,270
52-wk High
¥4,170
52-wk Low
¥1,545

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Junji Tsuda

65 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Hiroshi Ogasawara

61 2016 President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Manager of Human Resources Diversity Promotion Office, Representative Director

Shuji Murakami

57 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Representative Director

Koichi Takamiya

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing, Director

Yoshikatsu Minami

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Operation, Director of Exportation Management, Director

Hiroyuki Ogi

Managing Executive Officer, Director of System Engineering Business

Takeshi Ikuyama

53 Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs

Yuji Nakayama

56 2013 Executive Officer, Director of Accounting, Director

Masanori Imafuku

Executive Officer

Michael Knapek

2015 Executive Officer

Akira Kumagae

Executive Officer, Director of Motion Control Business

Yasuhiko Morikawa

2016 Executive Officer, President of Tokyo Office in Main Marketing Unit

Masahiro Ogawa

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Robot Business

Manfred Stern

2015 Executive Officer

Michihiko Zenke

2015 Executive Officer, Director of Inverter Business

Konosuke Noda

62 2015 Director

Masahiko Oda

62 2015 Director

Yoshiki Akita

65 2012 Independent Director

Yasuto Tanaka

63 2015 Independent Director

Kazumasa Tatsumi

66 2015 Independent Director

Ayumu Hayashida

2016 Director of Public Relations & IR
Biographies

Name Description

Junji Tsuda

Mr. Junji Tsuda has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Marketing in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Hiroshi Ogasawara

Mr. Hiroshi Ogasawara has been serving as President, Chief Director of Technology Development, Manager of Human Resources Diversity Promotion Office and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1979. His previous titles include Director of Inverter Business, as well as Senior Director of Environment Energy Machinery Business in the Company.

Shuji Murakami

Mr. Shuji Murakami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1982. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning in Motion Control Business Unit and Deputy Director of Motion Control Business Unit in the Company.

Koichi Takamiya

Mr. Koichi Takamiya has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Director of International Sales and Director of Eastern Area Sales in the Company.

Yoshikatsu Minami

Mr. Yoshikatsu Minami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Operation, Director of Exportation Management and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since March 21, 2016. He is also serving as Director in an associated company, YASKAWA INFORMATION SYSTEMS CORPORATION. He joined the Company in December 1983. His previous titles include Director, Director of Business Planning in Robot Business Unit, Deputy Director of Robotics Automation Business Unit and Director of Robotics Automation Business Unit in the Company. He also used to be Chairman of the Board in three subsidiaries.

Hiroyuki Ogi

Takeshi Ikuyama

Yuji Nakayama

Mr. Yuji Nakayama has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 18, 2013. He joined the Company in March 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Business Planning Group and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for other companies.

Masanori Imafuku

Michael Knapek

Akira Kumagae

Yasuhiko Morikawa

Masahiro Ogawa

Manfred Stern

Michihiko Zenke

Konosuke Noda

Mr. Konosuke Noda has been serving as Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1979. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masahiko Oda

Mr. Masahiko Oda has been serving as Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in March 1977.

Yoshiki Akita

Mr. Yoshiki Akita has been serving as Independent Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 19, 2012. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Layers Consulting Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Bell-Park Co., Ltd. He used to work for KPMG AZSA LLC and two other companies.

Yasuto Tanaka

Mr. Yasuto Tanaka has been serving as Independent Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in KROSAKI HARIMA CORPORATION.

Kazumasa Tatsumi

Mr. Kazumasa Tatsumi has been serving as Independent Director in YASKAWA Electric Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for IZUTSUYA CO., LTD. and a Japan-based law firm.

Ayumu Hayashida

