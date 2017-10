Name Description

Masami Yamamoto Mr. Masami Yamamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Board of Directors in Fujitsu Limited since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in JFE Holdings, Inc. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive President in the Company.

Tatsuya Tanaka Mr. Tatsuya Tanaka has been serving as President and Representative Director in Fujitsu Limited since June 22, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Industrial Business, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Asia Region and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Hidehiro Tsukano Mr. Hidehiro Tsukano has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Manager of Global Corporate and Representative Director in Fujitsu Limited since June 26, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Vice President and Executive Officer in the Company.

Norihiko Taniguchi Mr. Norihiko Taniguchi has been serving as Vice President, Manager of Global Service Integration and Representative Director in Fujitsu Limited since June 26, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Chief Director of Financial Solution, Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Financial Solution Business Group in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary.

Duncan Tait Mr. Duncan Tait has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of EMEIA Resign, Manager of Americas Resign, Director in Fujitsu Limited since August 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for other companies.

Tatsuzumi Furukawa Mr. Tatsuzumi Furukawa has been serving as Director in Fujitsu Limited since June 24, 2013. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1965. He previously served as Managing Director in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director in NIFTY Corporation.

Atsushi Abe Mr. Atsushi Abe has been serving as Independent Director in Fujitsu Limited since June 22, 2015. He is also Representative Director in Sangyo Sosei Advisory Inc., as well as Director in ON Semiconductor Inc. He used to work for other companies, including MITSUI & CO., LTD., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Deutsche Bank.

Chiaki Mukai Ms. Chiaki Mukai has been serving as Independent Director in Fujitsu Limited since June 22, 2015. She is also working for United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, Science Council of Japan and Tokyo University of Science. She is also a Guest Professor of Keio University. She used to work for Japan Aerospace eXploration Agency.

Miyako Suda Ms. Miyako Suda has been serving as Independent Director in Fujitsu Limited since June 24, 2013. She is also serving as Independent Director in Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, and working for Ube Industries, Ltd. and The Canon Institute For Global Studies. She used to work for Senshu University and Gakushuin University.