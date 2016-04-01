Name Description

Hideichi Kawasaki Mr. Hideichi Kawasaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Vice President, Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Financial Business Group in Information Communication Group, Director of 3rd Sales in Main Finance System Sales Unit, Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Executive Officer in the Company. He graduated from Waseda University with a Bachelor of Law in March 1970.

Shinya Kamagami Mr. Shinya Kamagami has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of System Machinery Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Yamagata University in March 1981.

Toshinao Takeuchi Mr. Toshinao Takeuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information and Communication Business and Director in Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Communications from University of Electro- Communications in March 1980.

Masayuki Hoshi Mr. Masayuki Hoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director in Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since June 24, 2016. He used to work for The Fuji Bank, Limited and Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Shigeru Asaba Mr. Shigeru Asaba was named Independent Director in Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. effective June 23, 2017. He is also a Professor of Waseda University.

Takuma Ishiyama Mr. Takuma Ishiyama has been serving as Independent Director of Oki Electric Industry Company, Limited since June 2010. He is also a professor in Nihon University. He obtained Bachelor's degree, Master's degree and Doctor of Jurisprudence from Waseda University.