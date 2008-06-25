Name Description

Minoru Usui Mr. Minoru Usui has been serving as President and Representative Director of SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 25, 2008. He joined the Company's former entity in November 1979 and used to serve as Deputy Chief Director of Information Image Business and Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering Sciences from The University of Tokyo in March 1979.

Shigeki Inoue Mr. Shigeki Inoue has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Wearable Equipment Business and Representative Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Base Reinforcement, Chief Director of Intellectual Property and Deputy Chief Director of Business Strategy in the Company.

Koichi Kubota Mr. Koichi Kubota was named Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION effective June 28, 2017. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer and Director of Visual Products Business in the Company.

Masayuki Kawana Mr. Masayuki Kawana has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resource and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1999 and previously served as Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Tatsuaki Seki Mr. Tatsuaki Seki has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Management and Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the former Entity in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of BS Business Management, Director of Finance and Accounting and Deputy Director of Business Management in the Company.

Noriyuki Hama Mr. Noriyuki Hama has been serving as Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee in the Company. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resource, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Manager of Compliance, Chief Director of Business Management and Assistant Manager of Business Management Office in the Company.

Mari Matsunaga Ms. Mari Matsunaga has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. She is also serving as Independent Director in MS & AD Insurance Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Terumo Corporation and Rohto Pharmaceutical.

Michihiro Nara Mr. Michihiro Nara has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Oji Holdings Co., Ltd., Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd. and CHORI CO., LTD.

Hideaki Ohmiya Mr. Hideaki Ohmiya has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 24, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Corporation and Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Yoshio Shirai Mr. Yoshio Shirai has been serving as Independent Director in SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for two other companies.