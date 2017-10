Name Description

Shusaku Nagae Mr. Shusaku Nagae has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Ehime University in March 1972.

Kazuhiro Tsuga Mr. Kazuhiro Tsuga has been serving as President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Manager of Multimedia Development Center, Senior Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masayuki Matsushita Mr. Masayuki Matsushita has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1968. His previous titles include Vice President, Chief Director of Industry Sales, Senior Managing Director, Managing Director and Director of Washing Machines in the Company.

Hirokazu Umeda Mr. Hirokazu Umeda has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer and Director in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Manager of Accounting Business Administration Group in Main Corporate Strategy Unit and Director of Accounting Business Administration in Main Corporate Strategy Unit in the Company.

Mototsugu Sato Mr. Mototsugu Sato has been serving as Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Panasonic Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Panasonic Holding ( Netherlands) B.V., since June 29, 2017. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Panasonic Electric Works Co., Ltd.

Yoshio Ito Mr. Yoshio Ito has been serving as Executive Vice President, President of Automotive & Industrial Systems Company and Representative Director in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshiyuki Miyabe Mr. Yoshiyuki Miyabe has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Chief Procurement Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Innovation in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of R&D Planning Office in the Company.

Jun Ishii Mr. Jun Ishii has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Risk & Governance and Director in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director and Chief Director of External Affairs in the Company.

Yasuyuki Higuchi Mr. Yasuyuki Higuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Connected Solutions Company and Representative Director in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He used to work for Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. and The Daiei, Inc.

Tetsuro Homma Mr. Tetsuro Homma has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Appliance Company in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer, Senior Vice President of Appliance Company and Managing Executive Officer in the Company,

Takashi Toyama Mr. Takashi Toyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of External Affairs in Panasonic Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Construction Business Promotion in the Company.

Hiroko Ohta Ms. Hiroko Ohta has been serving as Independent Director of Panasonic Corporation since June 2013. She is also a Professor of National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.

Masayuki Oku Mr. Masayuki Oku has been serving as Independent Director in Panasonic Corporation since June 26, 2008. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Kazuhiko Toyama Mr. Kazuhiko Toyama has been serving as Independent Director of Panasonic Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Industrial Growth Platform, Inc. He used to work for Industrial Revitalization Corporation of Japan.