Name Description

Osamu Nagayama Mr. Osamu Nagayama has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director in Sony Corporation since June 2010. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., and working for F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. He used to work for Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

Kazuo Hirai Mr. Kazuo Hirai has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Sony Corporation since June 2012. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. His previous titles include Vice President, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

Kenichiro Yoshida Mr. Kenichiro Yoshida has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Director in Sony Corporation since April 2015. He is also a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for So-net Corporation.

Kazushi Ambe Mr. Kazushi Ambe has been serving as Executive Vice President and Executive Officer in Sony Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications and Sony Corporation of America.

Andrew House Mr. Andrew House has been serving as Executive Vice President and Executive Officer in Sony Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., and President and Global Chief Executive Officer of another subsidiary, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. He joined the Company in October 1990.

Masashi Imamura Mr. Masashi Imamura has been serving as Executive Vice President and Executive Officer in Sony Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Chief Director of Personal Imaging & Sound Business and Chief Director of Home Entertainment Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Sony Visual Products Inc.

Shigeki Ishizuka Mr. Shigeki Ishizuka has been serving Executive Vice President and Executive Officer in Sony Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Director of Professional Solution & Service Business, Chief Director of Digital Solution Business and Chief Director of Digital Imaging in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Shiro Kambe Mr. Shiro Kambe has been serving as Executive Vice President and Executive Officer in Sony Corporation since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Ichiro Takagi Mr. Ichiro Takagi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Executive Officer in Sony Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of two subsidiaries, including Sony Visual Products Inc. and Sony Video & Sound Products Inc., since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981.

Hiroki Totoki Mr. Hiroki Totoki has been serving as Executive Vice President, Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer in Sony Corporation, as well as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sony Mobile Communications Inc., and Executive President and Representative Director of another subsidiary, Sony Network Communications Inc., since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987.

Tomoyuki Suzuki Mr. Tomoyuki Suzuki has been serving as Vice President and Executive Officer in Sony Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Semiconductor Business Group and Chief Director of Device Solution Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Sony Mobile Display Corporation.

Tim Schaaff Mr. Tim Schaaff has been serving as Director in Sony Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Chief Product Officer in Intertrust Technologies Corporation, and working for another company. He used to work for New England Digital Corporation, Apple Computer, Inc., Sony Corporation of America, Sony Media Software and Services Inc. and Sony Network Entertainment International LLC.

Eiko Harada Mr. Eiko Harada has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Corporation since June 2013. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for NCR Japan, Ltd., Schlumberger Group, Apple Computer, Inc., Mcdonald's Holdings Company (Japan), Ltd., McDonald's Company (Japan) , Ltd., Benesse Holdings, Inc., Benesse Corporation and other three companies.

Kazuo Matsunaga Mr. Kazuo Matsunaga has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Corporation since June 19, 2014. He is also a member of Auditing Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, as well as Independent Director in HASHIMOTO SOGYO HOLDINGS Ltd. and Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd., and working for Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East. He is a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Kunihito Minakawa Mr. Kunihito Minakawa has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Corporation since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for RICOH Company, Ltd. He used to work for Ricoh Americas Corporation and RICOH LEASING COMPANY, LTD.

Koichi Miyata Mr. Koichi Miyata has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Corporation since June 19, 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and working for Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. He used to work for Mitsui Bank.

Takaaki Nimura Mr. Takaaki Nimura has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Corporation since June 2012. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He used to work for Arthur Young & Co., Ernst & Young ShinNihon and other accounting firms.

John Roos Mr. John V. Roos has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Corporation since June 19, 2014. He is also a member of Nominating and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Independent Director in Salesforce.com, Inc., Chief Executive Officer in The Roos Group, LLC, as well as Founding Partner in Geodesic Capital, and working for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Centerview Partners LLC and Toyota Research Institute, Inc. He used to work for two law firms.

Eriko Sakurai Ms. Eriko Sakurai has been serving as Independent Director in Sony Corporation since June 19, 2014. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Dow Corning Toray Co., Ltd. She is also working for Dow Corning Corporation.