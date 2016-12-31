Name Description

Chuan-Tai Cheng Mr. Cheng Chuan-Tai is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sun Art Retail Group Limited. He received a Master degree of Business Administration from National Taiwan University in 1981. Mr. Cheng has been a director of the Company since 28 April 2011. From 1992 to 1997, Mr. Cheng has been a general manager of Ruentex Construction & Development Co., Ltd. where he was in charge of overseeing its business operations. Mr. Cheng has been involved in the business and operational strategies of the Company since 2001 as the legal representative and a director of the Company, Ruentex Development Co., Ltd. (“Ruentex Development”) and Kofu International Limited (“Kofu”). Mr. Cheng has also been the chairman of Trend Laser Technology Co., Ltd., a company which is in the business of micro-machining services since 2001. He has also been a member of the coaching committee of RT-Mart Int’l since 2001, where he was responsible for supervising and supporting its management team in the operations of hypermarkets in Taiwan.

Ludovic Holinier Mr. Ludovic Frederic Pierre Holinier is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in retail management ever since having joined the Group in July 1995. He has been the Chief Performance Officer at Auchan Retail International S.A. since October 2015. Also, since June 2014, he has been the Director of Planning and Group Management Control, Chairman of the GIE computing group and Chairman of the Indirect Purchasing Group of Auchan Retail International S.A., one of the two ultimate controlling shareholders of the Company, and Chairman of Auchan Luxembourg. From July 2003 to May 2014, he has been the Chief of Operations, Chief Performance and Planning Officer and store director at Auchan Russia. From July 2001 to June 2003, he has served as the Management Control Director at Auchan USA. From July 1995 to June 2001, he has served as the Deputy Store Director and Management Control Director at Auchan Luxembourg. From 1991 to 1995, he has served as the department store manager at Auchan Villeneuve d’Ascq. Mr. Holinier has obtained a Master of Business Administration from SKEMA Business School in 1990. Mr. Holinier is also non-executive chairman of the board of each of RT Mart Taiwan International and Auchan Retail Vietnam.

Jean Chausse Mr. Jean Chausse is Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 14 November 2016. He received a degree from HEC Business School, and has extensive experience in the banking and financial management field. He started his career in France first at Credit Commercial de France (now HSBC) mainly in commercial banking, and then worked at Credit Mutuel Arkea firstly as Head of Trading, CEO of the Asset Management Branch, and then CFO. He joined Auchan Holding S.A. in 2008, as Head of Treasury and Funding. He was subsequently promoted to Deputy CFO of Auchan Holding S.A. overseeing accounting consolidation, risk management and insurance, treasury and investors relations.

Yeong-Fang Chiang Mr. Chiang Yeong-Fang is Chief Executive Officer of Group Subsidiaries Operating under the “RT-Mart” banner in China of Sun Art Retail Group Limited. where his responsibilities include the management of hypermarket complexes as well as the formulation of strategies for our business operations under the “RT-Mart” banner. Prior to joining the Group in 2001, Mr. Chiang has been with Ruentex(1), one of the two ultimate controlling shareholders of the Group. From 2000 to 2001, Mr. Chiang was the vice-general manager of Ruentex Industries, where he was responsible for general operational matters of the group of companies under Ruentex Industries, including procurement, operational efficiency management of the group’s factories, human resource and administration. From 1979 to 2000, Mr. Chiang was a career army officer with the army of the Republic of China. Mr. Chiang is also a director of Shanghai RT-Mart, one of the subsidiaries of the Group.

Hui Shen Mr. Shen Hui General Manager - Hypermarkets Operating Under Auchan Banner of the company since February 2016. He is responsible for the strategic direction and overall performance of the hypermarkets under the Auchan banner. Joining the Group as a section manager in 1999, Mr. Shen was involved in the initial stages of establishment of the Auchan banner in China. Then he worked as a store manager and Human Resource Director of Auchan China. He also had three years of working experience in Auchan France as a store manager from 2010 to 2013. Mr. Shen received a bachelor degree of Management in Harbin University of Science and Technology.

Ming-Tuan Huang Mr. Huang Ming-Tuan is Executive Director of Sun Art Retail Group Limited. He is a chairman of the subsidiaries of the Group operating under the “RT-Mart” banner. Mr. Huang received a Master of Business Administration from the College of Management, National Taiwan University in 1984. He is responsible for the overall strategic planning and management of our business. Mr. Huang has been a director of the Company since 28 April 2011. He joined the Group in 2001 and has since been the chief executive officer of RT-Mart Limited Shanghai (“Shanghai RT-Mart”) where he is responsible for devising and implementing its overall strategies and the supervision of its business operations. Mr. Huang has been involved in the business and operational strategies of the Company since 2001 as the legal representative of the directors of our Board, Ruentex Industries Limited (“Ruentex Industries”) and Sinopac Global Investment Ltd. (“Sinopac”). Mr. Huang is also a director of certain of the subsidiaries of the Group, including CIC, Shanghai RT-Mart, Feiniu HK and Fields HK. Prior to joining the Group in 2001, Mr. Huang was the general manager of Ruentex Industries from 1991 to 1997, where he was responsible for devising and implementing its overall strategies and the supervision of its business operations. From 1997 to 2001, Mr. Huang was the vice chairman of RT-Mart Int’l.

Sheng-Yu Hsu Mr. Hsu Sheng-Yu is Chief Financial Officer of Group Subsidiaries operating under the “RT-Mart” banner in China of Sun Art Retail Group Limited. He is responsible for the financial, controlling and legal matters of our operations under our “RT-Mart” banner. Prior to joining the Group in 1999, Mr. Hsu has been with Ruentex(1), one of the two ultimate controlling shareholders of the Group. From 1983 to 1999, Mr. Hsu held various positions in Ruentex’s operations in Taiwan, including the position of finance manager, vice general manager, general manager and chairman in Ruentex Industries, Xingye Construction Co., Ltd. Ruentex Construction and Engineer Co., Ltd. and Runhong Engineering Co., Ltd. respectively. Mr. Hsu is also a director of certain of subsidiaries of the Group, including Shanghai RT-Mart and FEHK.

Wai Ling Chan Ms. Chan Wai Ling is a Company Secretary of the Company since 10 August 2016. She is a director of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited and a fellow member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She has more than 20 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. Ms. Chan is currently the joint company secretary of IMAX China Holding, Inc. (Stock Code: 1970) and SITC International Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 1308) as well as the company secretary of China Polymetallic Mining Limited (Stock Code: 2133), TCC International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1136) and China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited.

Xavier Delom de Mezerac Mr. Xavier Alain Delom de Mezerac is Non-Executive Director of Sun Art Retail Group Limited. He received a degree from ESSEC Business School (Diplome de L’ESSEC, Ecole Superieure des Sciences economiques et Commerciales) in 1978. Mr. Delom de Mezerac has been a director of the Company since 8 February 2001. From 1985 to 1993, Mr. Delom de Mezerac was with the Corning group (Corning), a global specialty glass and ceramics producer, in its United States, Mexico and France operations, where he worked in various financial and management positions including as financial manager for Corning’s Europe operations. From 1994 to 1997, Mr. Delom de Mezerac was with Euro Disney S.A.S. as its chief financial officer. From 1997 to 1999, Mr. Delom de Mezerac was with Alcatel Alsthom S.A. as its deputy chief financial officer. From 1999 to 2015, Mr. Delom de Mezerac was with Auchan Holding S.A. as its chief financial officer and a member of the executive committee. Since May 2014, he has been the chairman of Oney Bank S.A. (formerly “Banque Accord S.A.”), which is the consumer finance subsidiary of Auchan Holding S.A. Since December 2015, he has been the general secretary and a member of the “Directoire” of Auchan Holding S.A.. He is also a director of Auchan Retail International S.A. and A-RT, both of which are the controlling shareholders of the Company, and a director of certain of the subsidiaries of the Group, including ACHK, RT-Mart Holdings and CCIL.

Louis Hubner Mr. Louis Wilhelm Hubner is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 11 December 2015. He graduated from “Institut d’Administration des Entreprises” as mechanical engineer. Mr. Hubner joined Auchan France S.A., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Auchan Holding S.A., one of the Company’s ultimate controlling shareholders, in 1987 as a department manager of a hypermarket located in the north of France. During his career in Auchan France S.A., he was in charge of textiles and checkout sectors. He was also a director of three different hypermarkets in France before being appointed as a chief operating officer of the “Ile de France” area. In 2010, Mr. Hubner joined Auchan LLC in Russia, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Auchan Holding S.A., where he became a sales director for the hypermarket business. He was as a general manager of Auchan LLC from April 2014 to January 2016. In November 2015, Mr. Hubner was appointed as a general manager of Auchan Retail International S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Auchan Holding S.A., the new holding company of Auchan Group for its whole retail activities. He has also been member and president of the executive board of Auchan Holding S.A. since December 2015. Mr. Hubner has been appointed as board members of ACHK, one of the principal subsidiaries of the Company, and A-RT, the immediate controlling shareholder of the Company, on 11 December 2015 and 4 February 2016 respectively.

Benoit Leclercq Mr. Benoit Marie Joseph Leclercq is Non-Executive Director of Sun Art Retail Group Limited. He has been a managing director of Crehol China Consultancy Co., Ltd. (“Crehol China”) since 2011. Crehol China is an investment company of Mulliez Family in the People’s Republic of China. The Mulliez Family comprises Mr. Gerard Mulliez, who is the founder of Auchan Holding S.A. and other members of the family in France, who hold interests in various companies under Auchan Holding S.A., one of the two ultimate controlling shareholders of the Company. Through various companies under Auchan Holding S.A., the Mulliez Family conducts or pursues various business interests in hypermarket operations, supermarket operations, real estate development, banking and E-commerce. Mr. Leclercq is the president of Jungle & MTL Holdings, a company incorporated in the U.S.A. since 1993. Mr. Leclercq is also a co-owner of (i) MTL, a weaving decoration production factory in the U.S.A., (ii) Breteuil, a company which is a fabric furnishing agent in the U.S.A., (iii) IPM US, a design company and converter in decoration in the U.S.A., and (iv) Bayart Tissage, a design company and converter in decoration in France. Moreover, Mr. Leclercq is a chief executive officer in charge of coaching at Donghia, a company engaged in high end upholstery in the U.S.A. since 2005. Mr. Leclercq has been appointed as directors of A-RT Retail Holdings Limited (“A-RT”) and RT-Mart Int’l since September 2012 and June 2014 respectively. He has also been appointed as a director of Auchan Holding S.A. and Auchan Retail International S.A. (formerly “Auchan Hyper S.A.”) since 5 March 2015, the ultimate controlling shareholders. With effect from 7 March 2016, Mr. Leclercq resigned as a director of Auchan Retail International S.A.. Mr. Leclercq has been appointed as directors of FESH on 8 August 2013, Feiniu HK on 3 February 2015 and Fields HK on 2 April 2015 respectively, subsidiaries of the Company.

Yifen Chang Ms. Yifen Chang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Art Retail Group Limited. She has been a director of the Company since 27 June 2011. Ms. Chang served as the chief executive officer of Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited (Stock Code: 157), a leading skincare and spa chain in Greater China listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), from January 2013 to December 2015. Previously, Ms. Chang was the chief financial officer, the chief executive officer and executive director of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 3813), a leading sportswear retailer in the People’s Republic of China listed on the Stock Exchange, from October 2007 to April 2012. In addition, she has many years of management consultancy and investment banking experiences from working with KPMG in Washington DC and Los Angeles in the United States as well as Jardine Fleming, Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse in Shanghai and Hong Kong from 1992 to 2006. Ms. Chang joined the board of Jack Wolfskin Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Jack Wolfskin Shanghai”), as a non-executive director since August 2015. On behalf the board of Jack Wolfskin Shanghai, her responsibilities were extended to act as a consultant to supervise its daily operations in 2016. Ms. Chang received a Bachelor degree in Arts in English Literature from Fu-Jen Catholic University in Taiwan in 1986 and a Master of Business Administration degree from the George Washington University in Washington D.C. in the United States in 1988.

Yi He Mr. He Yi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Art Retail Group Limited since 27 June 2011. Mr. He studied management and strategy from HEC International Business School (ecole des Hautes etudes Commerciales) from 1989 to 1991. Mr. He is also currently a director of Essilor International (Compagnie Generale d’Optique), listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. From 1978 to 1989, he was a representative of the People’s Republic of China Embassy in France, Paris where he was successively in charge of consular affairs, cultural affairs, protocol, relations with media and cooperation in administrative matters between the PRC and France. From 1991 to 1996, he joined the Danone Group’s Shanghai subsidiary as a general manager. Mr. He joined the Essilor Group as the chief executive officer of Shanghai Essilor Optical Co., Ltd. in 1996 and has been the chairman of Essilor (China) Holding Company and a director of Essilor International since 2010.