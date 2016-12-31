China Everbright Bank Co Ltd (6818.HK)
6818.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
HK$3.81
Open
HK$3.82
Day's High
HK$3.85
Day's Low
HK$3.77
Volume
9,098,105
Avg. Vol
11,599,113
52-wk High
HK$4.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.38
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shuangning Tang
|63
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yunlong Gao
|59
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jie Li
|59
|2016
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Teng Ma
|59
|2015
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Jinliang Zhang
|48
|2016
|Head of the Bank, Executive Director
|
Jian Wu
|56
|2014
|Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Zhongyou Yao
|54
|2014
|Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Huayu Zhang
|59
|2007
|Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Hong Lu
|54
|2017
|Secretary of the Board, Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Huaqiang Li
|59
|2016
|Director
|
Liguo Wang
|59
|2017
|Director
|
Shude Zhang
|53
|2016
|Director
|
Wei Zhao
|46
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Lun Feng
|58
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Ailing Huo
|59
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Zhimin Qiao
|65
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Rong Xie
|64
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Hongcai Xu
|53
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shuangning Tang
|Mr. Tang Shuangning has been serving as Chairman of the Board in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since July 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in four other companies, including China Everbright Group, as well as Director in Everbright Securities Company Limited and another company. He was Head of Shenyang Branch in The People's Bank of China. He holds a Master's degree in Investment Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.
|
Yunlong Gao
|Mr. Gao Yunlong has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since December 16, 2014. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in China Everbright Group.
|
Jie Li
|Ms. Li Jie has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since June 30, 2016. She was General Manager of Planning Finance in this Bank and Head of Zhuhai Branch, Deputy Head of Zhuhai Branch and Deputy Head of Jinan Branch in Bank of Communications. She is also serving as Director in China UnionPay Co., Ltd. and Sun Life Everbright Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
Teng Ma
|Mr. Ma Teng has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since March 2015. He used to be General Manager-Finance Management in China Everbright Group, Director and Executive President in Bohai Bank, President-Mudan Card Center and General Manager-Card, Head of Hebei Branch and Head of Wuhan Branch in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Economy from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.
|
Jinliang Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Jinliang has been serving as Head of the Bank and Executive Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since June 30, 2016. He is also serving as Executive Director in China Everbright Group. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics from Xiamen University, China in September 1997. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
|
Jian Wu
|Mr. Wu Jian has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since January 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1982, and a Master's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1987.
|
Zhongyou Yao
|
Huayu Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Huayu has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since March 2007. He used to be Assistant Head in this Bank, as well as Head of Xi'an Branch in Bank of Communication and Head of a Henan-based bank. He holds a Master of Business Administration from University of California in 2002, as well as a Master's degree in Economics and Management from University of International Business and Economics, China.
|
Hong Lu
|Mr. Lu Hong has been serving as Secretary of the Board, Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since 2017. He used to be Manager of Security and General Manager of Planning Finance in this Bank, as well as Manager of Investment Bank in a security company. He obtained a Master's degree in Railway Engineering from Shanghai Railway College in 1987, as well as a Ph.D. in Applied Economics from Xi'an Communication University. in 2001.
|
Huaqiang Li
|
Liguo Wang
|
Shude Zhang
|
Wei Zhao
|Mr. Zhao Wei has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since February 2015. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in China Re Asset Management Company Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Re Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited.
|
Lun Feng
|Mr. Feng Lun has been serving as Independent Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since February 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in an investment company.
|
Ailing Huo
|
Zhimin Qiao
|Mr. Qiao Zhimin has been serving as Independent Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since January 2013. He is also Independent Director in Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank. He graduated from a college that later became Hunan University, majoring in Finance.
|
Rong Xie
|Mr. Xie Rong has been serving as Independent Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since January 2013. He is also serving as a professor of the Shanghai National Accounting Institute. He also serves as Independent Director in Shanghai Baosight Software Co., Ltd., Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd., China Traditional Chinese Medicine Co. Limited and Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Saic Motor Corporation Limited and Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited. He obtained a doctorate degree in economics, majoring in accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. He is also Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).
|
Hongcai Xu
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Shuangning Tang
|--
|
Yunlong Gao
|--
|
Jie Li
|1,296,000
|
Teng Ma
|1,296,000
|
Jinliang Zhang
|470,200
|
Jian Wu
|996,000
|
Zhongyou Yao
|996,000
|
Huayu Zhang
|1,296,000
|
Hong Lu
|1,296,000
|
Huaqiang Li
|--
|
Liguo Wang
|--
|
Shude Zhang
|--
|
Wei Zhao
|--
|
Lun Feng
|350,000
|
Ailing Huo
|370,000
|
Zhimin Qiao
|390,000
|
Rong Xie
|370,000
|
Hongcai Xu
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Shuangning Tang
|0
|0
|
Yunlong Gao
|0
|0
|
Jie Li
|0
|0
|
Teng Ma
|0
|0
|
Jinliang Zhang
|0
|0
|
Jian Wu
|0
|0
|
Zhongyou Yao
|0
|0
|
Huayu Zhang
|0
|0
|
Hong Lu
|0
|0
|
Huaqiang Li
|0
|0
|
Liguo Wang
|0
|0
|
Shude Zhang
|0
|0
|
Wei Zhao
|0
|0
|
Lun Feng
|0
|0
|
Ailing Huo
|0
|0
|
Zhimin Qiao
|0
|0
|
Rong Xie
|0
|0
|
Hongcai Xu
|0
|0