Name Description

Shuangning Tang Mr. Tang Shuangning has been serving as Chairman of the Board in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since July 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in four other companies, including China Everbright Group, as well as Director in Everbright Securities Company Limited and another company. He was Head of Shenyang Branch in The People's Bank of China. He holds a Master's degree in Investment Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.

Yunlong Gao Mr. Gao Yunlong has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since December 16, 2014. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in China Everbright Group.

Jie Li Ms. Li Jie has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since June 30, 2016. She was General Manager of Planning Finance in this Bank and Head of Zhuhai Branch, Deputy Head of Zhuhai Branch and Deputy Head of Jinan Branch in Bank of Communications. She is also serving as Director in China UnionPay Co., Ltd. and Sun Life Everbright Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Teng Ma Mr. Ma Teng has been serving as Executive Director and Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since March 2015. He used to be General Manager-Finance Management in China Everbright Group, Director and Executive President in Bohai Bank, President-Mudan Card Center and General Manager-Card, Head of Hebei Branch and Head of Wuhan Branch in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Economy from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.

Jinliang Zhang Mr. Zhang Jinliang has been serving as Head of the Bank and Executive Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since June 30, 2016. He is also serving as Executive Director in China Everbright Group. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics from Xiamen University, China in September 1997. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Jian Wu Mr. Wu Jian has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since January 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1982, and a Master's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1987.

Huayu Zhang Mr. Zhang Huayu has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since March 2007. He used to be Assistant Head in this Bank, as well as Head of Xi'an Branch in Bank of Communication and Head of a Henan-based bank. He holds a Master of Business Administration from University of California in 2002, as well as a Master's degree in Economics and Management from University of International Business and Economics, China.

Hong Lu Mr. Lu Hong has been serving as Secretary of the Board, Deputy Head of the Bank in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since 2017. He used to be Manager of Security and General Manager of Planning Finance in this Bank, as well as Manager of Investment Bank in a security company. He obtained a Master's degree in Railway Engineering from Shanghai Railway College in 1987, as well as a Ph.D. in Applied Economics from Xi'an Communication University. in 2001.

Wei Zhao Mr. Zhao Wei has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since February 2015. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in China Re Asset Management Company Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Re Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited.

Lun Feng Mr. Feng Lun has been serving as Independent Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since February 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in an investment company.

Zhimin Qiao Mr. Qiao Zhimin has been serving as Independent Director in China Everbright Bank Company Limited since January 2013. He is also Independent Director in Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank. He graduated from a college that later became Hunan University, majoring in Finance.