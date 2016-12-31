Name Description

Tzar-kai Li Mr. Li Tzar-kai is an Executive Chairman of the Board of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust, since 11 November 2011. He is the Chairman of HKT’s Executive Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the HKT Board. Mr Li has also been an Executive Director and the Chairman of PCCW Limited (PCCW) since August 1999, the Chairman of PCCW’s Executive Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the board of directors of PCCW. He is also the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Pacific Century Group, an Executive Director and the Chairman of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (PCPD), the Chairman of PCPD’s Executive Committee, a member of PCPD’s Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, the Chairman and an Executive Director of Singapore-based Pacific Century Regional Developments Limited (PCRD), and the Chairman of PCRD’s Executive Committee. Mr Li is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. He is also a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ International Councillors’ Group in Washington, D.C., and a member of the Global Information Infrastructure Commission. Mr Li was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Cable & Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia in November 2011.

Hon Hing Hui Ms. Hui Hon Hing is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust, since November 11, 2011. Ms Hui also a member of HKT’s Executive Committee and holds directorships in various Group companies. Ms Hui is primarily responsible for overseeing the financial matters of the Group. Ms Hui is and has been the Group Chief Financial Officer of PCCW Limited (PCCW) since April 2007 and an Executive Director of PCCW since May 2010. She is also a member of PCCW’s Executive Committee. Prior to her appointment as the Group Chief Financial Officer of PCCW, she was the Director of Group Finance of the PCCW Group from September 2006 to April 2007, and the Director of Finance of the PCCW Group with responsibility for the telecommunications services sector and regulatory accounting. Ms Hui was also the Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited from July 2009 to November 2011. Prior to joining Cable & Wireless HKT Limited (which was subsequently acquired by PCCW) in September 1999, Ms Hui was the chief financial officer of a listed company engaged in hotel and property investment and management. Ms Hui graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of Hong Kong with first class honours. She is a qualified accountant and a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Bernadette Mak Lomas Ms. Lomas Bernadette Mak is a Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of HKT Management Limited, the Manager of HKT Trust., effective August 15, 2016. Ms Lomas is qualified to practice law in Hong Kong and in the State of New York. She is experienced in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, securities, corporate governance, conflicts management and general corporate and commercial matters. She had previously been the Asia Pacific head of business selection and conflicts group for a US-based international bank licensed in Hong Kong. Ms Lee has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Trustee-Manager Board and the Company Board and there is no matter in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of share stapled units of HKT Trust and the Company and the shareholders of the Company.

Alexander Arena Mr. Alexander Anthony Arena is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust., since November 7, 2011. He is also a member of HKT’s Executive Committee and holds directorships in various Group companies. Mr Arena is primarily responsible for the overall corporate management, planning, operation and development of the Group. Mr Arena is also a Non-Executive Director of Pacific Century Regional Developments Limited. Prior to the spin-off and separate listing of HKT, Mr Arena was an Executive Director of PCCW Limited (PCCW) from August 1999 to November 2011 and the Group Managing Director of PCCW from April 2007 to November 2011. He was also the Group Chief Financial Officer of PCCW from June 2002 to April 2007. Mr Arena was also the Deputy Chairman of PCCW’s Executive Committee, a member of PCCW’s Regulatory Compliance Committee, an Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (PCPD) and a member of PCPD’s Executive Committee prior to November 2011. Prior to joining the Pacific Century Group in 1998, Mr Arena was a Special Policy Adviser to the Hong Kong Government from 1997 to 1998. From 1993 to 1997, he was the Director-General of Telecommunications at the Office of the Telecommunications Authority (OFTA) of Hong Kong, as well as a member of the Broadcasting Authority of Hong Kong. Before taking up his post at OFTA, Mr Arena was appointed by the Hong Kong Government to plan a reform program for the liberalization of Hong Kong’s telecommunications sector. Prior to his appointment to the Hong Kong Government, he served as an inaugural member of the Australian Telecommunications Authority for four years. Mr Arena has led an extensive career in public administration, specializing in high technology and infrastructure industries. Mr Arena completed a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of New South Wales, Australia in 1972 and graduated in 1973.

Peter Allen Mr. Peter Anthony Allen is Non-Executive Director of HKT Management Limited, the Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust, since 11 November 2011. He is a member of HKT’s Audit Committee and the Trustee-Manager’s Audit Committee. He is an Executive Director and the Group Managing Director of Pacific Century Regional Developments Limited, an Executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Pacific Century Group, a Director of certain FWD group companies and Senior Advisor to PCCW Limited (PCCW). He is also a Director of certain other companies controlled by Mr Li Tzar Kai, Richard, the Executive Chairman of HKT and the Trustee-Manager. Mr Allen was an Executive Director of PCCW from August 1999 to November 2011. Prior to joining the Pacific Century Group, Mr Allen joined KPMG in 1976 before taking up an appointment at Occidental International Oil Incorporated in 1980. In 1983, he joined Schlumberger Limited and worked in various countries holding key management positions. In 1989, he moved to Singapore as Regional Financial Director of the Vestey Group. Mr Allen joined Boustead Singapore Limited as the Group Operations Controller in 1992 before taking up an appointment with Morgan Grenfell Investment Management (Asia) Limited as a Director and Chief Operating Officer in 1995. He joined the Pacific Century Group in 1997. Mr Allen was educated in England and graduated from the University of Sussex with a degree in economics. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a Fellow Member of CPA Australia and a Fellow of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Cho Yee Chung Mr. Chung Cho Yee (Mico) is Non-Executive Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust, since 11 November 2011. Mr Chung was a Non-Executive Director of PCCW Limited (PCCW) from May 2010 to November 2011. He was an Executive Director of PCCW from November 1996 who was responsible for merger and acquisition activities and was re-designated to a Non-Executive Director of PCCW in May 2010. He joined the Pacific Century Group in March 1999. Mr Chung graduated from University College, University of London in the United Kingdom, with a law degree in 1983. Mr Chung is currently the Chairman and an Executive Director of CSI Properties Limited which he joined in 2004. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of HKC (Holdings) Limited.

Srinivas Gangaiah Mr. Srinivas Bangalore Gangaiah is Non-Executive Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust. was appointed an Executive Director and Group Managing Director of PCCW Limited (PCCW) effective from July 2014. He is also a member of PCCW’s Executive Committee. He is also an Alternate Director to Sir David Ford, a Non-Executive Director of PCCW, in certain FWD group companies controlled by Mr Li Tzar Kai, Richard, the Executive Chairman of HKT and the Trustee-Manager. Mr Srinivas holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Bangalore University, India, and has participated in executive programs at Wharton Business School, US, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), India. Prior to joining PCCW, Mr Srinivas has worked for the last 15 years with Infosys Group, where his last role was the President and Whole-time Director of Infosys Limited. He has also acted as Chairman of the board of Infosys Lodestone and a member of the board of Infosys Sweden. Prior to that, Mr Srinivas worked for 14 years with Asea Brown Boveri Group, where he held several leadership positions. Mr Srinivas has been on the panel of judges for the European Business Awards (EBA) for three consecutive years and is a frequent speaker at academic institutions such as INSEAD and Saïd Business School, Oxford.

Fushen Li Mr. Li Fushen is the Non-Executive Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust, since 11 November 2011. He is a member of HKT’s Regulatory Compliance Committee. Mr Li became a Non-Executive Director of PCCW Limited (PCCW) in July 2007. He is a member of the Nomination Committee of the board of directors of PCCW. Li is an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (Unicom HK). He is a Director, Deputy General Manager and Chief Accountant of (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited#). He is also a Director of China United Network Communications Limited and a Director and Senior Vice President of China United Network Communications Corporation Limited. He served as a Senior Vice President of Unicom HK from February 2009 to March 2011. He served as an Executive Director of China Netcom Group Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited (CNC HK) since January 2007 and as Chief Financial Officer of CNC HK since September 2005. He served as Joint Company Secretary of CNC HK from December 2006 to March 2008. Since October 2005, he has served as Chief Accountant of China Network Communications Group Corporation (CNC). From October 2003 to August 2005, he served as General Manager of the Finance Department of CNC. From November 2001 to October 2003, he served as Deputy General Manager of the former Jilin Provincial Telecommunications Company and Jilin Communications Company. Mr Li graduated from the Australian National University with a master’s degree in management in 2004, and from the Jilin Engineering Institute with a degree in engineering management in 1988. Mr Li has worked in the telecommunications industry for a long period of time and has extensive management experience.

Yimin Lu Mr. Lu Yimin is the Non-Executive Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust, since 11 November 2011. He is a member of HKT’s Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Executive Committee of the Board. Mr Lu became a Non-Executive Director of PCCW Limited (PCCW) in May 2008 and the Deputy Chairman of the board of directors of PCCW in November 2011. He is a member of PCCW’s Executive Committee. Mr Lu joined China Network Communications Group Corporation (CNC) in December 2007, serving as senior management. Prior to joining CNC, Mr Lu was a member of the Secretary Bureau of the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, serving as the Deputy Director and the Director of the Information Processing Office since 1992, Secretary at deputy director general level since 2001 and Secretary at director general level since 2005. Mr Lu is a researcher level senior engineer and has extensive experience in government administration and business management. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and then was awarded a master’s degree in public administration by the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in the United States.

Hsin Kang Chang Prof. Chang Hsin Kang is Non-Executive Independent Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust, since 11 November 2011. He is the Chairman of HKT’s Regulatory Compliance Committee, a member of HKT’s Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, and a member of the Trustee-Manager’s Audit Committee. Professor Chang was an Independent Non-Executive Director of PCCW Limited from October 2000 to November 2011. Professor Chang became an Honorary Professor of Tsinghua University in September 2007, and (Honorary Professor and) Yeh-Lu Xun Chair Professor at Peking University in February 2008. He was the President and University Professor of City University of Hong Kong from 1996 to 2007. Prior to that, he was the Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States from 1994 to 1996, Founding Dean of the School of Engineering at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology from 1990 to 1994 and the Chairperson of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California in the United States from 1985 to 1990. Professor Chang is a Foreign Member of the Royal Academy of Engineering of the United Kingdom, a Member of International Eurasian Academy of Sciences; and Chevalier dans l’Ordre National de la Lègion d’Honneur as well as Commandeur dans l’Ordre des Palmes Acadèmiques of France. He was appointed Justice of the Peace in July 1999 and awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong Government in July 2002. Professor Chang obtained his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the National Taiwan University, a master’s degree in structural engineering from Stanford University in the United States and a doctorate in biomedical engineering from Northwestern University in the United States. Professor Chang is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited, Hang Lung Properties Limited and Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited.

Aman Mehta Mr. Aman Mehta is the Non-Executive Independent Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust. He is the Chairman of HKT’s Nomination Committee. Mr Mehta has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of PCCW Limited (PCCW) since February 2004. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the board of directors of PCCW. Mr Mehta joined the board of directors of PCCW following a distinguished career in the international banking community. Mr Mehta held the position of Chief Executive Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) until December 2003, when he retired. Born in India in 1946, Mr Mehta joined HSBC group in Bombay in 1967. After a number of assignments throughout HSBC group, he was appointed Manager – Corporate Planning at HSBC’s headquarters in Hong Kong in 1985. After a three-year posting to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, he was appointed Group General Manager in 1991, and General Manager – International the following year, with responsibility for overseas subsidiaries. He subsequently held senior positions in the United States, overseeing HSBC group companies in the Americas and later becoming responsible for HSBC’s operations in the Middle East. In 1998, Mr Mehta was reappointed General Manager – International, after which he became Executive Director International. In 1999, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer, a position he held until retirement. Following his retirement in December 2003, Mr Mehta took up residence in New Delhi. He is an Independent Director on the board of several public companies and institutions in India and internationally. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Resources plc in the United Kingdom, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Wockhardt Limited in Mumbai, India; and Max Financial Services Limited (formerly Max India Limited) and Cairn India Limited in New Delhi, India.

Sunil Varma Shri. Sunil Varma is the Non-Executive Independent Director of HKT Management Limited, Trustee-Manager of HKT Trust, since 11 November 2011. He is also the Chairman of both HKT’s Audit Committee and the Trustee-Manager’s Audit Committee and a member of HKT’s Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee and Regulatory Compliance Committee. Mr Varma is a certified chartered accountant as well as a cost and management accountant. He has extensive working experience of over 40 years including with Price Waterhouse Management Consultants and the IBM Consulting Group, specializing in management and business-problem consulting. He was the partner responsible for establishing and developing the Price Waterhouse consulting practice in Indonesia and was the Head of the Price Waterhouse consulting practice in Hong Kong until 1994. Mr Varma was the Vice President and Principal responsible for the IBM Consulting Group in India between and 1998. He was the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Asia Online, Ltd. from 1999 to 2000 and was the Interim Chief Financial Officer of HCL – Perot Systems in India in 2003. Mr Varma had previously worked in a number of countries in Africa and the Asia Pacific region including Australia, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Thailand and the PRC. He advised large multinationals as well as domestic companies in the areas of corporate governance, financial management, organizational strengthening, efficiency improvement, process re-engineering and business systems. He is experienced in a cross-section of industries including financial services, information technology, energy, fertilizers and steel. He had previously conducted several large assignments for public sector organizations, funded by World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other multi-lateral funding agencies. Mr Varma is also a Director and the Chairman of Audit Committee of various companies in India including International Asset Reconstruction Company Pvt. Ltd