Name Description

Yongtai Hou Dr. Hou Yongtai is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He engaged in postdoctoral research at the pharmacology department of University of Pennsylvania in the U.S. from July 1992 to October 1995. Thereafter, he served as a research investigator at the department of cell and developmental biology of the University of Michigan in the U.S. from 1998 to 2000. From August 2000 to August 2003, he served as a researcher and doctoral degree supervisor at Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences, where he was mainly responsible for establishing screening models for cancer drugs and the application of new biotechnologies (such as RNA interference) on new drugs development. He also served as the overseas manager of the strategy and investment committee at Shanghai Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd, a company principally engaged in investments, research in pharmaceutical products, medical devices, as well as manufacturing and sale of medical devices from July 2003 to June 2004 and was mainly responsible for assisting its formulation of overseas strategies and implementing its external relations and coordination. During July 2000 to June 2004 and April 2005 to March 2008 at Shanghai Huayuan Life Sciences Research and Development Company Limited , he served various positions such as the deputy general manager and the director of the research and development division. He was mainly responsible for formulating product development strategies, establishing its development team and development base as well as implementing its product development plans. He has also served as the chairman of Shanghai Qisheng from December 2007 to August 2010. He served as the chairman of Haohai Limited, our predecessor, from September 2009 to July 2010, the date of conversion of our Company. He has been appointed as our chairman and Director since July 2010, and was redesignated as an executive Director on December 7, 2014.

Minjie Tang Mr. Minjie Tang is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in August 2016 as an employee and became a director of Shenzhen New Industries Material of Ophthalmology Co., Ltd. a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, since 15 November 2016. Prior to joining the Company, he worked at Ernst and Young during the period from August 1998 to July 2016 and most recently served as an audit partner from July 2010 to July 2016. Mr. Tang obtained a bachelor degree in economics from the former international business school of the University of Shanghai in July 1998, and was qualified as a certified public accountant (“CPA”) in the People’s Republic of China in June 2000 and CPA in the United States in June 2006.

Jianying Wu Mr. Wu Jianying is General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Wu worked as a surgeon at the General Surgery Department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of the Second Military Medical University (from 1991 to 1999. He thereafter worked at Shanghai Huayuan from March 2003 to February 2004, at the Shanghai branch of China Huayuan Life Industry Limited from February 2004 to May 2005 and at Cinkate Pharmaceutical and Chemical Intermediates (Shanghai) Company Limited. a company principally engaged in development and production of pharmaceutical and chemical intermediates, as well as selling its own products and providing relevant technical advisory services from May 2005 to July 2007. He served as the general manager at Haohai Limited from July 2007 to June 2010. He has been acting as the general manager at Shanghai Qisheng since August 2010, the general manager and executive director at Shanghai Likangrui since December 2010, and also the chairman of Shanghai Baiyue since January 2015. He has been appointed as our Director and general manager since July 2010, and was redesignated as an executive Director on December 7, 2014. Mr. Wu obtained a master’s degree in clinical medicine from the Second Military Medical University in June 1997 and the practicing doctor qualification in the PRC in May 1999.

Caixia Ren Ms. Ren Caixia is Deputy General Manager of the Company. She served various positions at Shanghai Huayuan from April 2002 to May 2007. She served as the deputy general manager of Haohai Limited from July 2007 to August 2010. She acted as the general manager of Shanghai Jianhua since November 2007 and thereafter an executive director since November 2010. She has been appointed as our deputy general manager since July 2010. Ms. Ren obtained a bachelor’s degree in inorganic chemicals from the Department of Chemicals, Hefei University of Technology in September 1982.

Wenbin Wang Mr. Wang Wenbin is Deputy General Manager of the Company. He has served as the executive deputy general manager in Shanghai Qisheng from May 1995 to until present. He has been appointed as our deputy general manager since September 2014. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in medicine from the Second Military Medical University in July 1991 and the practicing doctor qualification in the PRC in May 1999.

Xin Wei Ms. Wei Xin has been appointed as Deputy General Manager of the Company with effect from 19 February 2016. Ms. Wei joined the Company in March 2008 as the manager of the medical marketing department. She was promoted to act as the director of the medical marketing department of the Company since January 2011 and the assistant to the general manager of the Company since March 2012. Prior to joining the Company, she was an obstetrician-gynecologist in Shanghai Sixth Renmin Hospital from July 1995 to November 2002. From December 2002 to January 2007, she was the manager of the medical marketing department at Cinkate Pharmaceutical and Chemical Intermediates (Shanghai) Company Limited, a company principally engaged in the development and production of pharmaceutical and chemical intermediates. Ms. Wei obtained a bachelor degree in clinical medicine from the then Shanghai Tiedao University in June 1995, the practising doctor qualification in the People’s Republic of China in May 1999 and the attending physician qualification in December 2001.

Jundong Zhang Mr. Zhang Jundong is Deputy General Manager of the Company. He served at the prescription medicine business division of Xinyi Institute of Materia Medica in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (Group) Co. Ltd. as a director of the institute and he served as the research and development director of Shanghai Xinyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He has been appointed as our deputy general manager since September 2014. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy in July 1994 and a doctor’s degree in medicine in June 2006 from the Second Military Medical University.

Ping Huang Mr. Huang Ping is Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. He worked as a manager in Haoyang Investments from September 2008 to June 2010, a director of Haohai Changxing Company Limited, a company principally engaged in the sale of agricultural by-products since September 2010 and as an executive director of Changxing Haoersi Biotechnology Company Limited. a company principally engaged in the research and development of biological and plant products from May 2011 to December 2011. He has been serving as a supervisor of Shanghai Jianhua since November 2007, a supervisor of Shanghai Qisheng since December 2007, a supervisor of Shanghai Likangrui since December 2010, and a supervisor of Shanghai Baiyue since December 2014. He has been appointed as our Director and Secretary of the Board since July 2010 and October 2010 respectively, and has been appointed as one of our joint company secretaries since November 17, 2014. He was redesignated as an executive Director on December 7, 2014. Mr. Huang obtained a bachelor of laws in July 1998 and a master of laws in June 2005 from East China University of Political Science and Law, and a doctoral degree in corporate management from Fudan University in June 2011. He obtained his lawyer qualification in May 1999.

Yiyi Chen Ms. Chen Yiyi is Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Chen joined the marketing department of Haohai Chemical, a company principally engaged in the production and sale of polyurethane composite duct in July 2006 and worked as the marketing manager and assistant to general manager from January 2007 to December 2009. She has been appointed as our Director since July 2010, and was redesignated as an executive Director on December 7, 2014. Ms. Chen obtained a bachelor of arts in June 2004 and a Master of Arts (communications) in June 2006 from Huazhong University of Science and Technology respectively.

Ming King Chiu Mr. Chiu Ming King is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Since November 17, 2014. He also serves as a director of corporate services of Vistra Corporate Services (HK) Limited since June 2012. Prior to joining Vistra Corporate Services (HK) Limited, he was an associate director of corporate services of TMF Hong Kong Limited from October 2009 to May 2012. Mr. Chiu has over 10 years of experience in the company secretarial field. He is currently the company secretary of Christine International Holdings Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong (stock code: 1210). Mr. Chiu has been an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) since 2003. He has been a member of the Membership Committee and Professional Services Panel of HKICS and the HKICS’ representative in the Young Coalition Professional Group of The Hong Kong Coalition of Professional Services since 2013. Mr. Chiu obtained a bachelor of arts from University of Toronto in Canada in June 1999 and received a master of arts in professional accounting and information systems from City University of Hong Kong in November 2003.

Renbao Gan Mr. Gan Renbao is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gan has engaged in molecular biology and genetic engineering research for many years. He worked at Shanghai Institute for Biological Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences since October 1960 as a researcher and an officer and retired in June 2004. He was our deputy general manager from July 2010 to September 2014. He has been appointed as our Director since July 2010, and was redesignated as an non- executive Director on December 7, 2014.

Jie You Ms. You Jie is non-executive Director of the Company. Ms. You worked as a clinician at the Department of Oncology, Longhua Hospital, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine from July 2004 to February 2011. She has been appointed as our Director since July 2010, and was redesignated as an non- executive Director on December 7, 2014. Ms. You obtained a clinical doctorate degree from Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in July 2004 and the practicing doctor qualification in the PRC in May 1999.

Huabin Chen Mr. Chen Huabin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been working as a researcher and professor of the School of Law, the Central University of Finance and Economics from September 2008 until present. He has been appointed as our independent Director since October 2014 and was designated as an independent non-executive director on December 7, 2014. Mr. Chen obtained a master’s degree in law from the Southwest University of Political Science and Law in March 1991 and a doctor’s degree in law from the graduate school, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in June 1994.

Yuanxu Li Mr. Li Yuanxu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Li is a professor at the School of Management, Fudan University. He has been appointed as our independent Director since December 2010 and was designated as independent non-executive Director on December 7, 2014. He obtained a doctorate degree in economics from Fudan University in July 1995.

Hongbo Shen Mr. Shen Hongbo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He engaged in post-doctoral research at the Department of Finance of Tsinghua University from March 2007 to March 2009 and worked as a visiting scholar at Harvard Business School from January 2009 to February 2009. He also acted as an independent director of China Executive Education Corp., a company formerly trading on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board in the U.S. from October 2010 to December 2012. He has been working as an independent director in Zhejiang Xinguang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd from September 2012 until present, an investment consultant in China Science & Merchants Capital Management Limited from July 2013 to June 2014 during which he was responsible for execution of its district network, setting up of funds and making referrals of equity investment projects. He has also served as an independent director at InfoTM Micro-Electronics Co., Ltd, a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000670), from November 2014 until present. He is currently an associate professor at the Institute of Finance, School of Economics, Fudan University. He has been appointed as our independent Director since October 2014 and was designated as an independent non-executive director on December 7, 2014. Mr. Shen obtained a doctor’s degree in accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in January 2007 and he has been a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) since January 2015.

Kwan Kit Wong Mr. Wong Kwan Kit is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined Prudential Hong Kong Limited as an insurance agent in July 1991 and was promoted to be a regional director since May 2006. He was elected as the president of the General Agents and Managers Association of Hong Kong from 2003 to 2004 and the president of the Life Underwriters Association of Hong Kong in 2013. He has been a member of the insurance agents registration board of the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers since 2010 until present and a member of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Appeal Board since 2012 until present. He has been appointed as our independent non-executive Director since April 2015. Mr. Wong obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1991 and a master’s degree in business administration from the Macau University of Science and Technology in August 2010.