Name Description

Ming Kit Cheng Mr. Cheng Ming Kit has been appointed as Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from 11 May 2016. He was an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been appointed as an executive Director and a member of the nomination committee of the Company since 7 May 2014, and the chairman of the Company since 28 October 2014. He holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce from the University of Alberta, Canada. From 1995 to 2003, Mr. Cheng held various positions which were responsible for corporate finance and property development activities in the PRC. From 2003 to 2008, Mr. Cheng was involved in the investment and operations in the gold mining industry in the PRC and had held senior positions in a mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Board with mining and exploration operations in the PRC. Mr. Cheng is currently an executive director and chief executive officer of New Times Energy Corporation Limited (stock code: 0166) and was an executive director of Grand T G Gold Holdings Limited (stock code: 08299) from November 2008 to June 2009, which shares are listed on the SEHK.

Xiaoye Zhi Mr. Zhi Xiaoye serves as Non-Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is currently Vice President of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited since July 2014 (a company listed on the Stock Exchange). Mr. Zhi also serves as General Manager of Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd. (‘‘Beijing Gas’’). Mr. Zhi graduated from Beijing University of Technology with a master degree in Management Science and Engineering, possesses the title of senior engineer, and had worked at Tokyo Gas in Japan as Researcher, at Beijing Gas as transmission branch Manager, at Beijing Dingxin New Technology Company Limited as Chairman and at Beijing Gas as Executive Deputy General Manager. Mr. Zhi has plenty of experience in pipe gas business and corporate management.

Xiaoming Hu Mr. Hu Xiaoming is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Tsinghua University in 1999. Mr. Hu has over 15 years of experience in the establishment, mergers and acquisitions, operation and management of natural gas enterprises in the PRC. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hu was the executive director of China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (stock code: 1600) whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange, from March 2012 and also the chief executive from June 2012 and he left the company in January 2015. Mr. Hu also held senior positions in ENN Group Co., Ltd from 1999 and left in 2011 as vice-president of the firm, where he was responsible for the strategic investment, marketing operations and daily management.

Man Kin Tam Mr. Tam Man Kin is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Tam obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario in Canada in 2005, a Master of Practising Accounting degree from the Monash University in Australia in 2001 and a Bachelor of Civil & Resources Engineering (First Class Honours) degree from the University of Auckland in New Zealand in 1998. Mr. Tam is a Fellow of CPA Australia, a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a CFA and FRM charter-holder. Mr. Tam has over 15 years of management experience in banking and finance industry. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tam served as the chief financial officer of China Regenerative Medicine International Limited (stock code: 8158), a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) from 2015 to 2016. Mr. Tam also served as the Project Director of Mineralogy Pty Ltd. and the chief financial officer of Resourcehouse Ltd., both of which are Australian companies principally engaged in the development of mineral resources. Further, he worked at J.P. Morgan from 2006 to 2010 and held various management positions with The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited from 1999 to 2006. He also served as the Vice President (Asia Convention) of the World Leadership Alliance - World Economic Council, and serves as the Co-Chairperson of Corporate Sector Committee of CPA Australia - Greater China in 2016.

Weiqi Li Mr. Li Weiqi is Group Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor degree of City Gas Engineering from Beijing Construction Engineering College (now Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture) in 1998. Mr. Li has over 18 years of experience in gas design, strategic planning, infrastructure investment and market development. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Li served as the deputy manager of planning and development of Beijing Gas Group from 2011 to 2016. Mr. Li also held various positions of designer, consultant, business manager and deputy head of marketing in Beijing Gas and Heating Engineering Design Institute for 11 years.

Chun Fai Siew Mr. Siew Chun Fai serves as Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Blue Sky Power Holdings Limited. Mr. Siew holds a Bachelor degree in accounting from the University of Western Sydney, Australia and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Australia, Australia. Mr. Siew is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, CPA Australia and the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand. He has more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting. Prior to joining the Company in August 2014, he held various senior positions in certain listed and private companies in Hong Kong.

Tao Hung Mr. Hung Tao serves as an Executive Director of China Print Power Group Limited since October 28, 2013. He has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company since 28 October 2013. He is a real estate appraiser of the China Institute of Real Estate Appraisers and Agents. He holds a Bachelor degree in Biology Department of Science Faculty from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a MBA degree of the University of Northern Virginia, the United States. He has more than 21 years’ experience involving in due diligence for China state-owned, private enterprises and joint ventures, for the purpose of initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, financing and etc. Before joining the Company, Mr. Hung was a senior director and head of China Valuation Department of Savills Valuation and Professional Services Limited from 2005 to 2013.

Chun Sze Mr. Sze (Thomas) Chun Lee serves as an Executive Director of Group of Blue Sky Power Holdings Limited. He has been an executive Director of the Company since 19 December 2006. He is one of the founders of the Group. Mr. Sze oversees our overall management and operations and is responsible for the strategic plans and future direction of the Group. Mr. Sze also oversees the general administration, finance, sales and marketing operations of the Group, including managing our relationships with our customers. Prior to joining the Group in 2001, Mr. Sze was a director of another printing company from 1993 to 2001, where he was responsible for the sales, finance and marketing operations.

Lianming Bai Mr. Bai Lianming serves as Director - Marketing and Engineering of Blue Sky Power Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor degree in City Gas Engineering from the Tianjin Chengjian University, PRC and a Master of Business Administration degree from Wuhan University, PRC. Mr. Bai holds senior engineer, registered cost engineer and registered architect qualifications. He was previously served as an engineering manager with Towngas China Co. Ltd (HKSE: 1083) for over 10 years. He has extensive experience and knowledge in gas engineering, construction, operation and related management.

Kam Wing Tong Mr. Tong Kam Wing serves as Director - Business Development of Blue Sky Power Holdings Limited. Mr. Tong is experienced in energy trading business, including trading of refined oil, natural gas and other petro-chemical products. He has been focusing on finance and investment business for many years, and possesses vast experience in investment in Hong Kong and China.

Kit Tseung Mr. Tseung Kit serves as Director - Operation of Blue Sky Power Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor degree in Chemical Machinery from Jiangsu Institute of Chemical Technology, PRC. Mr. Tseung holds engineer qualification, with Security Management Certificate (hazardous chemicals) issued by the State Administration of Work Safety Bureau, PRC. He previously held various senior positions in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (HKSE: 0003). He has over 10 years of experience in establishment, acquisition and operation of natural gas business.

Siang Kai Lim Mr. Lim Siang Kai serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lim has been an independent non-executive Director since 26 March 2007. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Lim held various positions in banks, financial services companies and a fund management company and has over 28 years of experience in the securities, private and investment banking and fund management industries. Mr. Lim is also the chairman and independent director of ISDN Holdings Limited and an independent director of Natural Cool Holdings Limited and Joyas International Holdings Limited, all of which are companies listed in Singapore. Mr. Lim holds a bachelor of arts degree from the National University of Singapore, a bachelor of social sciences (honours) degree from the National University of Singapore and a master of arts degree in economics from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

On-hing Ma Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since 3 November 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from San Francisco State University, USA, a master’s degree in Finance from Golden Gate University, USA, and a master’s degree in Linguistics from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Ma Has over 20 years of experience in investment, fund management and financial management. Mr. Ma is currently an executive director of Sunrise (China) Technology Group Limited (stock code: 8226), whose shares are listed in the Growth Enterprise Market of the SEHK.

Siu Yin Pang Mr. Pang Siu Yin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the University of Leeds with a bachelor of laws degree in 1984 and obtained a master of business administration degree from the University of Aston in 1985. Mr. Pang also obtained a postgraduate certificate in laws from the University of Hong Kong in 1988. Mr. Pang has been a practising solicitor of the high court of Hong Kong since 1990 and was also admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales in 1997. He is currently a partner of LCP, a firm of solicitors in Hong Kong, with his practice focusing on commercial and litigation. Mr. Pang was appointed as an independent non-executive director of Winto Group (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 8238) on 24 July 2015 and an independent nonexecutive director of Man Sang Jewellery Holdings Limited (stock code: 1466) on 19 November 2016, both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.