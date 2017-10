Name Description

Chuqian Li Mr. Li Chuqian has been serving as Chief Financial Officer in Haitong Securities Co. Ltd. since July 26, 2007. He was Deputy General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division, General Manager-Finance and Accounting Division and Deputy Chief Financial Officer in the Company. He is also serving as Director in a industry investment fund management company. He holds a Master's degree in Economics.

Jianye Wang Mr. Wang Jianye has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Risk Control Executive Officer in Haitong Securities Co. Ltd. since July 12, 2010. He was Assistant General Manager, General Manager-Manager Business Division and General Manager-Risk Control Division in the Company. He used to be Deputy General Manager in an Inner Mongolia-based securities company, Deputy General Manager-Business Management Headquarter and General Manager-General Business Management Headquarter in another securities company, as well as Chairman of the Board in futures company.

Yuguang Ji Mr. Ji Yuguang has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Haitong Securities Co. Ltd. since July 26, 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Director in other three companies.

Hiroki Miyazato Mr. Hiroki Miyazato has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Haitong Securities Co. Ltd since March 14, 2012. He is also serving as General Manager-International Business Division in the Company. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director in another securities group company. He used to be President-China Resign in a Japan-based asset management company, as well as Director in a fund management company. He holds a Master's degree.

Changjiang Pei Mr. Pei Changjiang has been serving as Deputy General Manager of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. since August 22, 2013. He also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Hong Kong-based company, Director and General Manager in another company. He was General Manager, Deputy General Manager and Chief Investment Officer in other companies.

Peng Ren Mr. Ren Peng has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Haitong Securities Co. Ltd. since July 26, 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in a Jilin-based investment fund company, as well as Director in another fund company. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Zhimin Liu Mr. Liu Zhimin has been serving as Independent Director in Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. since November 28, 2011. He is also serving as General Manager and Director in another company, as well as Independent Director in other three companies. He holds Bachelor of Business Administration.

Suining Xiao Mr. Xiao Suining has been serving as Independent Director in Haitong Securities Co. Ltd. since May 27, 2013. He was Chairman of the Board and Head of the Bank in Shenzhen Development Bank Co., Ltd.