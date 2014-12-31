Name Description

Long Yu Mr. Yu Long is Chief Executive Officer of the company. He joined our Group in June 2011 as Director and general manager of our Company. He has been responsible for the overall operation and management, strategic planning and business development of our Company. Mr. Yu has over 13 years of experience in environmental and water works industry, market development, project management, investment capital management and risk control management. Mr. Yu was appointed as general manager of water works division and deputy general manager of Beijing Tsinghua Novel Environmental Protection Company Limited between July 2003 and August 2007. Mr. Yu was appointed as project management director of Kardan Water Group Limited between August 2007 and July 2008. Between July 2008 and April 2009, Mr. Yu was appointed as the deputy general manager of Ruoshi (Beijing) Investment Co., Ltd.. Between May 2009 and October 2012, Mr. Yu was appointed as the sales director and the deputy general manager of Beijing OriginWater, our Controlling Shareholder. Since January 2010 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Yu has been the general manager of OriginWater Technology. Mr. Yu has been appointed as a part-time professor of the Urban Construction and Management School of Yunnan University since April 2012 and up to the Latest Practicable Date and a part-time professor of the Environmental Science and Engineering School of Kunming University and Technology since January 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date. Mr. Yu has been appointed as the director of various subsidiaries of our Company, including Mengla Water since September 2011 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Honghe Water since November 2012 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Shawan Haorui Water since May 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Kelamayi Haorui Water since July 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date,

Yunjian Huang Mr. Huang Yunjian is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company. He joined our Group in December 2011 as deputy general manager of our Company and was later also appointed as Director in August 2012. He has been responsible for management, strategic planning and business development of our Group. Mr. Huang has more than 17 years of experience in operation management and as senior management in water works related companies. Mr. Huang was appointed as engineer personnel and plant manager of the 4th plant of Kunming Municipal Sewerage Co., Ltd between April 1998 and June 2005. Mr. Huang was appointed as the legal representative, executive director and general manager of Kunming Wastewater Treatment Co. Ltd. between June 2005 and July 2008. Mr. Huang was appointed as assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of Yunnan Province Water, our Controlling Shareholder, between January 2010 and June 2011. Mr. Huang has been appointed as the legal representative and director of the following subsidiaries of our Company: Mojiang Water since February 2010 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Ninger Water between January 2010 and September 2014, Shuangjiang Water between January 2010 and September 2014, Cangyuan Water between June 2010 and September 2014, Gengma Water between June 2010 and September 2014, Menghai Water between September 2010 and September 2014, Lancang Water between December 2010 and August 2014, Jinggu Water between February 2010 and September 2014, Shuifu Water between May 2011 and September 2014, Weixin Water between May 2011 and September 2014, Jianshui Water since October 2011 and up to the Latest Practicable Date and Guoqing Environmental since September 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date.

Xujun Liu Mr. Liu Xujun is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the company. He joined our Group in June 2011 as Director of our Company and was later also appointed as deputy general manager and chief engineer in December 2011. Mr. Liu has been responsible for the overall operation and management, strategic planning business development of our Company. Mr. Liu has more than 18 years of technical experience in water industry which include five years of experience as senior management of water enterprise. Mr. Liu was appointed by Kunming Municipal Sewerage Co., Ltd. between July 1995 and October 2005 with the following positions: as an engineering staff between July 1995 and January 1998, as a deputy director of World Bank project office between January 1998 and January 2002, and as a director of World Bank project office between January 2002 and October 2004. Mr. Liu was appointed as an interim head to assist the establishment of Yunnan Zhongshui Industry Co. Ltd between November 2005 and February 2006. Mr. Liu joined Kunming Transportation Investment Co., Ltd. as an interim engineer to work for the infrastructure construction undertaken by Kunming New Airport Infrastructure Co., Ltd. between February 2006 and December 2006 and was later appointed as deputy general manager of Kunming New Airport Infrastructure Construction Co., Ltd between December 2006 and December 2007. Mr. Liu worked as procurement specialist for the World Bank Resident Mission in the PRC from December 2007 to October 2009. Between January 2010 and June 2011, Mr. Liu was appointed as the chief engineer and deputy general manager of Yunnan Province Water, our Controlling Shareholder. Further, Mr. Liu has been appointed as a part-time professor of Kunming University of Science and Technology since September 2012 and up to the Latest Practicable Date.

Richeng Dai Mr. Dai Richeng serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Dai holds a master degree in environmental engineering from the Department of Chemical Engineering in Nanjing University of Science and Technology and a doctoral degree in environmental engineering of the Department of Environmental Engineering from Tsinghua University. Mr. Dai has extensive experience for about 30 years in the water treatment industry. He was an engineer at the Water Pollution Research Office of the Quan Jun Environmental Science Research Centre and later acted as a senior engineer in the China Water Pollution Research Centre. From 1998 to 2010, Mr. Dai acted as the general manager and senior engineer in a subsidiary principally engaged in wastewater treatment of Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600100). From 2010 to 2012, he was the vice-president and senior engineer of Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) (stock code: 371). Since 2012, Mr. Dai has been the general manager and a director of Beijing OriginWater Technology Co., Ltd., a substantial Shareholder of the Company, and the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300070).

Bo Li Mr. Li Bo, CPA, is Company Secretary of the company. He joined the Company in May 2013 and has been appointed as the board secretary of our Company since August 2013. He has been responsible for assisting the operation of our Company. Mr. Li has more than 7 years of experience in financial related senior position. Mr. Li was engaged by Audit Office of New South Wales as a contract auditor between August 2007 and October 2007, he was later appointed by Audit Office of New South Wales as an auditor between October 2007 to June 2008, and was subsequently appointed as a senior auditor between June 2008 and October 2010. Between March 2011 and June 2013, Mr. Li was appointed as the financial controller and the company secretary of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 814). Mr. Li graduated from Capital University of Economics and Business in Beijing with a bachelor degree in economics in Beijing in July 2001 and he also obtained a master degree in accounting from Macquarie University in Australia in April 2006. Mr. Li has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since September 2010 up to the Latest Practicable Date and a member of Certified Public Accountants of Australia since August 2006 and up to the Latest Practicable Date.

Zhuangzhi Feng Mr. Feng Zhuangzhi is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been responsible for formulation of corporate and business strategies and gives advice on audit and risk management. Mr. Feng has 14 years of experience as senior management in large-scale enterprises and water works industry. Mr. Feng was appointed as the head of investment department of Shandong High Technology Investment Co., Ltd and deputy general manager and director of its subsidiaries between October 2000 and April 2011. Mr. Feng was appointed as director of Finergy Guangda (Tianjin) Capital Partners (Limited Partnership) between May 2011 and up to the Latest Practicable Date. Mr. Feng has been appointed as the general manager of Yunnan Finergy Tongda Investment Fund Management Co. Ltd. since March 2012 and up to the Latest Practicable Date. Since December 2012 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Feng has been appointed as a member of the investment management committee of Yunnan Energy-saving Environmental Protection Venture Capital Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership). Mr. Feng obtained a bachelor degree in economics in Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing in July 1997 and a master degree in business administration from a joint university program by Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong and Tsinghua University in Beijing in December 2005.

Yuanping He Mr. He Yuanping is Non-Executive Director of the company. He joined our Group in June 2011 as Director of our Company. He has been responsible for formulation of corporate and business strategies and gives advice on audit and risk management. Mr. He has more than nine years of management experience in large-scale enterprises and water works industry. Mr. He has been appointed as the director, deputy general manager and chief financial officer of Beijing OriginWater Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. (predecessor of Beijing OriginWater, our Controlling Shareholder) since September 2005 and up to June 2007. Mr. He has been appointed as the director, deputy general manager, chief financial officer and board secretary of Beijing OriginWater since 2007 June and up to the Latest Practicable Date. Mr. He has been appointed as the chairman of Beijing Jiuan Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Beijing OriginWater since May 2011 and up to the Latest Practicable Date. Mr. He was appointed as director of the following companies: Wuhan Wugang OriginWater Environmental Protection Technology Company Limited, a subsidiary of Beijing OriginWater, since January 2012 and up to the Latest Practicable Date. Beijing OriginWater Membrane Technology Co., Ltd , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beijing OriginWater since October 2012 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Beijing OriginWater Boda Water Technology Co., Ltd since April 2012 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Nanjing Environmental Water Co., Ltd since December 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Guangdong Haiyuan Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. since May 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date.

Song Hu Mr. Hu Song is Independent non-executive Director of the company. He joined our Group in August 2014 as independent non-executive Director of our Company and has been participating in making significant decisions and giving advice on corporate governance, connected transactions, various matters of Directors and scale management. Mr. Hu has approximately 12 years of experience as senior management in large-scale enterprises. Mr. Hu was appointed as the director of Shenzhen Yungong Investment Co., Ltd. between March 2003 and February 2009. Mr. Hu was appointed as director of Zhaomao Capital Management Co., Ltd. between August 2008 and November 2014. Since July 2013 and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Hu has been the consultant of Mission Hills Group. In December 2002, Mr. Hu obtained a master degree in western economics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan.

For Chi Kwok Mr. Kwok For Chi is Independent non-executive Director of the company. He has over 15 years of experience in financial management and auditing. He has been appointed as the chief financial officer and company secretary of KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3816), since February 2012. Prior to that, Mr. Kwok served as the chief financial officer and company secretary of Xing Yuan Power Holdings Company Limited from December 2010 to February 2012, the financial controller of Beijing Huaxia Real Estate Development Company Limited from October 2006 to December 2008, and the group controller of the Finance and Investment Centre of Hopson Development Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 754), from April 2008 to November 2009. He also worked with KPMG from August 1994 to October 2006. Mr. Kwok obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in November 1994, and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.