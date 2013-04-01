Yokogawa Electric Corp (6841.T)
6841.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,085JPY
7:37am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shuzo Kaihori
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director
|
Takashi Nishijima
|59
|2013
|President, Representative Director
|
Junichi Anabuki
|54
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting, Director
|
Satoru Kurosu
|56
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Premium Solution & Service Business, Director
|
Masatoshi Nakahara
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA System & Service Business, Director
|
Hitoshi Nara
|54
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Hiroshi Suzuki
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information System
|
Masaharu Yamasaki
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Measurement Business, Director of Aerospace & Specialized Equipment Business, President of Subsidiary
|
Koshi Nakaoka
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Sales & Business Type Marketing
|
Takeshi Abe
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing
|
Mikio Matsui
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources & General Affairs
|
Yu Dai
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries
|
Hideki Matsubayashi
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Shuji Mori
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Akinobu Nonaka
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Operation Reform
|
Makoto Ohtake
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Audit and Quality Assurance
|
Shigeyoshi Uehara
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA Product & Service Business
|
Herman Van den Berg
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hajime Watanabe
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Administration
|
Nobuo Seki
|72
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Shiro Sugata
|67
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Noritaka Uji
|68
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Mitsudo Urano
|69
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Sadame Kawanaka
|2017
|Director of IR
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shuzo Kaihori
|Mr. Shuzo Kaihori has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in HOYA Corporation, and is also working for Business Ethics Research Center. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Sales Technology in Main Sales Supervision Unit, Director of Service Business, Director of IA Business, Managing Executive Officer and President in the Company. He obtained his Master of Engineering in Measurement Engineering from Keio University in March 1973.
|
Takashi Nishijima
|Mr. Takashi Nishijima has been serving as President and Representative Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Product Business Center in IA Business Unit, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of IA Platform Business in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation. He obtained his Bachelor of Science from Tokyo Metropolitan University in March 1981.
|
Junichi Anabuki
|Mr. Junichi Anabuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in March 1992. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a bank.
|
Satoru Kurosu
|Mr. Satoru Kurosu has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Premium Solution & Service Business and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in two subsidiaries, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd. and Yokogawa Electric International Pte. Ltd.
|
Masatoshi Nakahara
|Mr. Masatoshi Nakahara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA System & Service Business and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd.
|
Hitoshi Nara
|Mr. Hitoshi Nara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a Japan-based subsidiary, Yokogawa Solution Service Corporation, since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President of another subsidiary, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd., as well as President of a Thailand-based subsidiary, Yokogawa (Thailand) Ltd.
|
Nobuo Seki
|Mr. Nobuo Seki has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 25, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Teijin Limited, Kameda Seika Company, Limited and WEA THERNEWS INC. He used to work for Chiyoda Corporation and another company,
|
Shiro Sugata
|Mr. Shiro Sugata has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in JSR Corporation, and working for USHIO INC. He used to work for BLV Licht- und Vakuumtechnik GmbH.
|
Noritaka Uji
|Mr. Noritaka Uji has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 25, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, and working for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Japan Institute of Information Technology and Japan Telework Association. He used to work for NTT DATA CORPORATION.
|
Mitsudo Urano
|Mr. Mitsudo Urano has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hitachi Transport System, Ltd. and Resona Holdings, Inc., and working for Nichirei Corporation, AgriFuture Japan, Nippon Omuni-Management Association and other association.
|
Sadame Kawanaka
