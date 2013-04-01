Name Description

Shuzo Kaihori Mr. Shuzo Kaihori has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in HOYA Corporation, and is also working for Business Ethics Research Center. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Sales Technology in Main Sales Supervision Unit, Director of Service Business, Director of IA Business, Managing Executive Officer and President in the Company. He obtained his Master of Engineering in Measurement Engineering from Keio University in March 1973.

Takashi Nishijima Mr. Takashi Nishijima has been serving as President and Representative Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company's former entity in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Product Business Center in IA Business Unit, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of IA Platform Business in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Yokogawa Meters & Instruments Corporation. He obtained his Bachelor of Science from Tokyo Metropolitan University in March 1981.

Junichi Anabuki Mr. Junichi Anabuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Accounting and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in March 1992. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a bank.

Satoru Kurosu Mr. Satoru Kurosu has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Premium Solution & Service Business and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in two subsidiaries, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd. and Yokogawa Electric International Pte. Ltd.

Masatoshi Nakahara Mr. Masatoshi Nakahara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IA System & Service Business and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd.

Hitoshi Nara Mr. Hitoshi Nara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a Japan-based subsidiary, Yokogawa Solution Service Corporation, since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President of another subsidiary, Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd., as well as President of a Thailand-based subsidiary, Yokogawa (Thailand) Ltd.

Nobuo Seki Mr. Nobuo Seki has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 25, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Teijin Limited, Kameda Seika Company, Limited and WEA THERNEWS INC. He used to work for Chiyoda Corporation and another company,

Shiro Sugata Mr. Shiro Sugata has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in JSR Corporation, and working for USHIO INC. He used to work for BLV Licht- und Vakuumtechnik GmbH.

Noritaka Uji Mr. Noritaka Uji has been serving as Independent Director in Yokogawa Electric Corporation since June 25, 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, and working for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Japan Institute of Information Technology and Japan Telework Association. He used to work for NTT DATA CORPORATION.