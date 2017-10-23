Name Description

Jianguo Liu Mr. Liu Jianguo is Executive Chairman of the Board, President of the Company. He is the chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company. He is also chairman and representative director of Honma Japan and director of Honma Holdings. He is responsible for formulating the overall development strategies and business plans of our Group and overseeing the management and strategic development of our Group. Chairman Liu acquired our Group in 2010 as further described in the section headed “Our History — The New Chapter: Reinventing HONMA” and he has served as chairman of Honma Japan since June 2010. Chairman Liu has over 25 years of experience in business management. He has been the chairman of Shanghai POVOS Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd. which is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of household appliance products, since January 2002 and has been chairman of Zhejiang POVOS Appliance Co., Ltd. since September 2000. From May 1991 to August 2000, Chairman Liu was the general manager of Zhejiang Changjiang Electronical Industry Co., Ltd. where he was responsible for general management and daily operations of the company. Chairman Liu obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University, PRC, in January 2007.

Weiwen Bian Ms. Bian Weiwen is Chief Financial Officer of the company since June 14, 2016. She is responsible for overseeing the overall financial management of our Group. Ms. Bian has over 23 years of experience in the finance industry. Prior to joining our Group, Ms. Bian served in various positions at Royal Philips Electronics Co., Ltd., which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (stock code: PHG) and Euronext N.V. (stock code: PHIA), and was the head of Finance of Business Group Domestic Appliance from April 2006 - September 2015. From January 2000 to March 2006, Ms. Bian was senior manager of the Project & Trade Finance Unit of the Corporate Finance Department at ThyssenKrupp AG, a diversified industrial group which is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (stock code: DE 000 750 0001), where her responsibilities included the arrangement and execution of project financing for major projects in various areas of the group. Ms. Bian served as associate director of the Structured Finance and Advisory Department of UBS Warburg Deutschland from Setpember 1997 to September 1999. From April 1994 to September 1997, she was an associate at Credit Suisse First Boston, working in its China and Germany offices. Ms. Bian graduated from Fudan University, PRC, with a bachelor’s degree in international finance in July 1992. She was presented with the Magnolia Silver Award by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government in September 2011.

Jun Zuo Mr. Zuo Jun is Executive Director, Chief Administrative Officer and President of China Operations of the company since June 14, 2016. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the administrative management of our Group and overseeing our business in the PRC. Mr. Zuo has been the president of WP International Trading since he joined our Group in February 2015 and a director of Honma Japan since June 2015. Mr. Zuo has nearly 20 years of experience in business management and operations. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zuo was a vice president of POVOS Electrical Appliance (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. a comprehensive high-tech enterprise which centers on development, manufacture and distribution of household electrical appliance, from March 2009 to December 2014. He was deputy general manager at TCL Household Appliance (Nanhai) Company from June 2006 to September 2008. From September 2004 to June 2006, he served as general manager of Shunde Ecom Intelligent Household Appliance Co., Ltd. a company engaged in intelligent household appliances manufacturing. He worked at Shunde Gree Household Appliance Company as deputy general manager from June 2002 to June 2004. Mr. Zuo graduated from Central South University, formerly known as Central South University of Technology), PRC, with a master’s degree in thermal engineering in March 1996.

Yasuki Ito Mr. Ito Yasuki is Executive Director, Chief Marketing Officer and President of Japan Operations of the company since June 14, 2016. He is mainly responsible for overseeing the marketing strategies and operations of our Group and overseeing our business in Japan. Mr. Ito has also served as president and representative director of Honma Japan since December 21, 2015, and as the director of the Marketing Division and the Third Overseas Sales Division since February 1, 2016. Mr. Ito joined our Group on April 1, 1985 and has served us for more than 31 years, during which he has gained extensive experience in the marketing of golf products. In February 1990, he joined as the senior staff of Ogikubo Office, and in April 1997, he became the manager of the Second Section of the First Department of the Sales Division. After that, he served in various positions in the Group, including as the deputy director of the Fifth Department of the Sales Division from May 2002 to March 2006, as the director of various sales and planning departments from April 2007 to April 2011, as the operating director of the Marketing Division from May 2011 to March 2014, and as the managing operating director of the Marketing Division from April 2014 to December 2015. Mr. Ito obtained a bachelor’s degree in business from Seikei University, Japan, in March 1985.

Yuji Murai Mr. Murai Yuji is Executive Director, Chief Sales Officer of the company since June 14, 2016. He is mainly responsible for overseeing the sales strategies and operations of our Group. Since February 1, 2016, Mr. Murai has also been the managing operating director of the Domestic Sales Division, as well as the managing operating director and head of the First Overseas Sales Division. Mr. Murai joined our Group in April 1983 and has served us for more than 33 years, during which he has gained extensive experience in the sales operations of golf products. Mr. Murai served as the deputy manager of various sales departments from April 1992 to March 1997. He was deputy director of the First Department of the Sales Division as well as deputy director of the Construction Department from April 1997 to March 2001, and deputy director and director of the Overseas Sales Department of the Sales Division from April 2001 to March 2007. From April 2007 to March 2009, Mr. Murai served as operating director of the Overseas Sales Division. Thereafter, he served as the operating director of the Domestic Sales Division from April 2009 to April 2011, as the operating director of the Sales Division from May 2011 to March 2012, and back to the position of operating director of the Domestic Sales Division from April 2012 to March 2014. Mr. Murai then served as the managing operating director of the Domestic Sales Division from April 2014 to January 2016. Mr. Murai obtained a bachelor’s degree in political economics from Nihon University, Japan, in March 1983.

Hiroshi Suwa Mr. Suwa Hiroshi is Managing Executive Officer of Product Development of the company since June 14, 2016. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the research and development of our Group’s products. He has been the Managing Executive Officer of Product Development of Honma Japan since April 1, 2014. He has also been the manager of the Sakata Campus since April 2009. Since Mr. Suwa joined our Group in 1978 in the Hawaii factory, he has held the following positions: deputy manager of the Golf Club Manufacturing Section from April 1983 to March 1986; manager of the Golf Club Manufacturing and Assembly Section from April 1986 to January 1990; deputy director of the Golf Club Manufacturing Department from February 1990 to May 1992; deputy director of the Wooden Golf Club Manufacturing Department from June 1992 to September 1996; deputy director of the Product Development Department from October 1996 to April 1998; director of the Product Development Department from May 1998 to June 2005; deputy manager of the Sakata Campus and director of the Product Development Department from June 2005 to March 2006; general manager of the Operational Planning, Product Development and Product Production Division, and deputy manager of the Sakata Campus from March 2006 to March 2007. From April 2007 to March 2014, Mr. Suwa also served as the operating director of the Product Development Division. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Suwa worked at Oita Tourism Co., Ltd. from April 1974 to March 1978. Mr. Suwa graduated from Oita Prefectural Usuki Commercial High School, Japan, in March 1974.

Kenji Ueda Mr. Ueda Kenji is Executive Officer of Production of the company since June 14, 2016. He is mainly responsible for overseeing the production process and quality control of our Group. Mr. Ueda has been the executive officer of Production of Honma Japan since May 1, 2015 and is also the director of our Golf Club Manufacturing Department and Procurement Department. He joined our Group as operating director of the Manufacturing Division and deputy manager of the Sakata Campus on August 9, 2010. He was appointed as general manager of the Sakata Reform Promotion Office on April 1, 2014. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Ueda had served as a project manager in Honeywell Japan Co., Ltd., a turbocharger production company, operating officer and director of quality assurance department at Fuji Car Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a company specializing in the manufacturing and selling products of environmental machinery, plant and vehicles, and the director of manufacturing department of Recaro Japan Co., Ltd., an automotive seating manufacturing and selling company, from June 1988 to October 2005. Mr. Ueda graduated from Osaka University, Japan, in March 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in shipbuilding.

Pik Yuk Cheng Ms. Pik Yuk (Patsy) Cheng is Company Secretary of the company. She has over 30 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field, providing professional corporate secretarial services to listed companies as well as multi-national, private and offshore companies. She is currently the company secretary / joint company secretary / assistant company secretary of other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prior to joining the Tricor group, Ms. Cheng was a senior manager as well as the departmental manager of company secretarial department of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in Hong Kong from July 1988 to September 2000, providing corporate secretarial and share registration services to the client companies. Ms. Cheng is a Chartered Secretary and a Fellow of both of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“CS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Pochin Lu Mr. Lu Pochin Christopher is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. And chairman of the Audit Committee on September 18, 2016. Mr. Lu worked at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for approximately 30 years from 1981, where he served in various positions, including chief executive officer of Deloitte Huayong Certified Public Accountants, managing partner of Eastern China Region, co-chairman of China Service Group, and the managing partner of the client and market strategy department. Mr. Lu is currently an executive director of Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd. and since August 2015, Mr. Lu has served as an independent director of Greenland Holdings Corporation Limited, a real property development company which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Mr. Lu has been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants since November 1988, and he is also a member of the Shanghai Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lu graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA, in January 1980 with a bachelor’s degree of science majoring in accountancy, and in January 1981 with a master’s degree in accounting science. He was presented with the Magnolia Silver Award by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government in 2003, and the Magnolia Gold Award by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government in 2005.

Jianguo Wang Mr. Wang Jianguo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since September 18, 2016. Mr. Wang has been the chairman of the Five Star Holdings Group Co., Ltd. since February 2009. Before that, Mr. Wang was the vice president of the Asia-Pacific Region for Best Buy Co., Inc., an American multinational consumer electronics corporation which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (stock code: BBY). From December 1998 to February 2009, Mr. Wang served as the chairman and president of Jiangsu Five Star Appliance Co., Ltd. a company engaged in the sales of appliances. From July 1992 to October 1998, Mr. Wang worked at Jiangsu Wujiaohua Corporation, and served in various positions including manager of comprehensive development, deputy general manager and general manager. Mr. Wang graduated from the Australian National University, Australia, in July 2004 with an executive master’s degree in business administration. He has been the vice chairman of Jiangsu General Chamber of Commerce since December 2014. Mr. Wang was awarded the Service Industry Professional Special Contribution Award by Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government in October 2014. Mr. Wang was granted the Outstanding Achievement Award by the China Chain Store & Franchise Association in November 2012. He was elected as the Model Worker of the National Business System by the Ministry of Personnel and the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC in 2007. Mr. Wang has been sponsor of Hupan University since September 2015.