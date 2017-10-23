Name Description

Jie Ma Mr. Ma Jie is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He is responsible for providing strategic advice and making recommendations on the operations and management of the Company. He joined the board of directors of YOFC as a director on August 12, 2011. Mr. Ma has been serving as the vice chairman of the management committee and the executive deputy general manager primarily responsible for overall business operation and management of China Huaxin, one of the substantial shareholders of the Company, since June 2011 and since January 2013, respectively. He has also held positions in several subsidiaries of China Huaxin, including serving as a non-executive director of Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell Co., Ltd. since November 2012, a director of Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell Software Co., Ltd since November 2012, a member of the Advisory Council of RFS Radio Frequency Systems Holdings Ltd. since November 2012, a director since November 2012 and currently the chairman of Unihub China Information Technology Co., Ltd the chairman of Shanghai Huaxin Network Ltd (currently known as Shanghai Huaxin Infotech Ltd) since April 2014, a director of Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Holding since October 2014, and a director of Huaxin Capital Investment Management Ltd since February 2016. Prior to the current positions, Mr. Ma held several management level positions in Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell Co., Ltd. from July 1998 to June 2011, including serving as the consultant of strategic consulting and investment development primarily responsible for providing strategic and investment advices to the chairman from July 1998 to December 1999, the director of human resources primarily responsible for overseeing the human resources related matters from January 2000 to June 2002, the vice-president primarily responsible for overall management of human resources from July 2002 to August 2006.

Philippe Vanhille Mr. Philippe Claude Vanhille is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the company. He is responsible for providing strategic advice and making recommendations on the operations and management of the Company. He joined the board of directors of YOFC as a director on May 23, 2013. Mr. Vanhille has over 25 years of experience in optical fibre and cable industry. He has been serving as the senior vice-president of Telecom Business Unit of the Prysmian Group since May 2013, where he is primarily responsible for the global telecom business of the Prysmian Group, and an executive director of Draka, one of the substantial shareholders of the Company, since June 2013. Mr. Vanhille concurrently also holds several positions in certain subsidiaries of Prysmian S.p.A., a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Stock Code: PRYMY), including serving as a non-executive director of Draka Comteq Fibre B.V. since January 2013, a member of the Comitê de Controle of Draka Comteq France S.A.S. since June 2013, a non-executive director of Draka Comteq Iberica S.L.U. since June 2013, the chairman of the board of directors of Fibre Ottiche Sud S.r.l. since April 2012 and a non-executive director of Prysmian Cables and Systems USA LLC since June 2013. He has also served as a non-executive director of Precision Fibre Optics Ltd., a joint venture owned as to 50% by the Prysmian Group, since June 2013. Prior to the current positions, Mr. Vanhille acted as a R&D engineer for Renault S.A. from October 1989 to February 1991, where he was primarily responsible for improving Formula 1 engine parts. He moved to the cable industry in 1991 with Alcatel Cable France S.A.. Over the past 22 years he held a number of senior operations and general management positions within the cable industry for Alcatel Cable France S.A.

Zhuang Dan Mr. Zhuang Dan is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has been the General Manager of the Company since September 2011. He is primarily responsible for strategic development and planning, and day-to-day management of the Company. Mr. Zhuang has more than 18 years of experience in the optical fibre and cable industry. He joined the Company in March 1998 and served as the manager assistant of the finance department primarily responsible for financial management from March 1998 to April 2000, the manager of the finance department primarily responsible for financial management and providing comprehensive management and strategic decisions to the Company from April 2000 to November 2001, and the chief financial officer primarily responsible for overseeing the overall financial and accounting related matters from November 2001 to September 2011, consecutively. Mr. Zhuang obtained a bachelor’s degree in auditing from Wuhan University in July 1992, a master’s degree in accounting from Wuhan University in June 1995, a doctorate in accounting from Zhongnan University of Finance and Economics in June 1998, and a postdoctoral certificate in business administration from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in April 2001. Currently, he is a deputy to the 12th session of the People’s Congress of Hubei Province and a member of the 12th session of the Financial and Economic Committee of the People’s Congress of Hubei Province. He has received special government allowance awarded by the State Council of the PRC.

Frank Dorjee Mr. Frank Franciscus Dorjee is Executive Director of the company. He is a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is primarily responsible for overall management of the Company’s investment strategies and business development. He joined the board of directors of YOFC as a director on January 24, 2011. Mr. Dorjee once joined the board of directors of Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), a company listed on the Muscat Securities Market (Stock Code: OCAI) in March 2012 and had been serving as the vice-chairman of the board of directors for the period from July 2012 to December 1, 2014. He has also been a member of the supervisory board and chairman of the audit committee of Randstad Holding N.V., a company listed on the Euronext Amsterdam (Stock Code: RAND), since April 2014. Since September 2016, he has also been a member and the chairman of the audit committee of Koole BV (Zaandam, the Netherlands), an international storage company providing logistic solutions. Prior to these positions, Mr. Dorjee joined KPMG Accountant N.V. in 1986, an international accounting firm, and was appointed partner in January 1995. He joined Van der Moolen Holding N.V., which was a Dutch equity trading firm and one of the specialists on the New York Stock Exchange, in October 2000 and served as the chief financial officer and a member of the executive board primarily responsible for overall financial affairs until February 2005. From March 2005 to December 2009, he acted as the chief financial officer and a member of the board of management of Draka Holding N.V., a company then holding 100% equity interest in Draka, one of the substantial shareholders of the Company, where he was primarily responsible for overall financial affairs. He further served as the chief executive officer and chairman of the board of management of Draka Holding N.V.

Pier Facchini Dr. Pier Francesco Facchini is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the chief financial officer, the IT director and an executive director of Prysmian S.p.A., a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Stock Code: PRYMY) and the holding company of Draka (one of the substantial shareholders of the Company), and he has been a member of the board of directors of Prysmian S.p.A. since February 2007. Mr. Facchini also holds a number of positions in the subsidiaries of Prysmian S.p.A.. He is currently the president of the Comitê de Controle of Draka Comteq France S.A.S., and holds the same position at Prysmian Cables et Systemes France S.A.S.. He is the chairman of the Board of Commissioners in P.T. Prysmian Cables Indonesia. Mr. Facchini is also a member of the board of directors in several subsidiaries of Prysmian S.p.A., including Prysmian Spain S.A.U., Prysmian Cavi e Sistemi S.r.l., and Prysmian Treasury S.r.l.. Mr. Facchini acted as the chief financial officer at Benetton Group, a fashion and apparel company, where he had the ultimate responsibility for the group’s financial and legal matters. Mr. Facchini obtained a doctoral degree in business administration from Università Bocconi, Milan, Italy, in March 1991. He was granted the professional qualification as a certified chartered accountant by the Ministry of University, Research and Development in Italy in 1994.

Xiangfeng Xiong Mr. Xiong Xiangfeng is Non-Executive Director of the company since December 19, 2013. He is responsible for providing strategic advice and making recommendations on the operations and management of the Company. He joined the board of directors of YOFC as a director on August 5, 2013. Mr. Xiong has over 30 years of experience in optical fibre and cable industry. Mr. Xiong has served as the president of Yangtze Communications, one of the substantial shareholders of the Company and a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 600345), since April 2013, where he was primarily responsible for the overall management of the company and a director since May 2014. Mr. Xiong has also held several positions in certain subsidiaries of Yangtze Communications since April 2013, and is currently the chairman of the board of directors of Wuhan NEC Communication Industry Co., Ltd. ) and a director of Yangtze Semiconductor Lighting Joint Stock Limited Company . Prior to the current positions, Mr. Xiong worked at Wuhan Research Institute of Posts and Telecommunications and consecutively served as the secretary of Youth League committee primarily responsible for handling matters in relation to the Youth League from October 1988 to December 1992, the principal staff of office primarily responsible for administration management from December 1992 to February 1995, the deputy director of office primarily responsible for administration management from February 1995 to March 1997, the deputy director of the optical fibre and cable department primarily responsible for production and operation of the optical fibre and cable and the general manager of the cable plant primarily responsible for management and operation of the plant from March 1997 to December 1999. Since December 1999, Mr. Xiong served various positions in FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.

Jingming Yao Mr. Yao Jingming is Non-Executive Director of the Company since June 9, 2015. He is responsible for providing strategic advice and making recommendations on the operations and management of the Company. He was appointed as a supervisor of the Company on December 19, 2013 and had been responsible for supervising the performance of duties by the directors and senior management at the Company until June 9, 2015. Mr. Yao has over 30 years of management experience in the communications industry. Mr. Yao has been concurrently serving as the deputy general manager of China Huaxin, one of the substantial shareholders of the Company, where he is in charge of technology, strategy and international mergers and acquisitions since February 2013. He also holds positions in two subsidiaries of China Huaxin, including serving as a director of Shanghai Fortune Communications Technology Development Co., Ltd. since December 2012 and the general manager and a director of Shanghai Sincere Technology Co., Ltd. since July 2013. Prior to the current positions, from July 1986 to January 2013, Mr. Yao held various positions in Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Huaxin, including consecutively serving as a software engineer, the software development manager, the manager of technology development department and the manager of customer service department from July 1986 to September 2000, the general manager of the switching network division primarily responsible for marketing, products management and research and development from October 2000 to June 2002, the vice president of the company primarily responsible for operation and daily management of the voice network division from July 2002 to December 2003, the executive vice president of the company from January 2004 to January 2013, during which period, he was in charge of the management and operation of the fixed communication network group, the cable network group and the communications network group from January 2004 to January 2009,

Huili Zheng Ms. Zheng Huili is Non-Executive Director of the company since December 19, 2013. She is responsible for providing strategic advice and making recommendations on the operations and management of the Company. She joined the board of directors of YOFC as a director on April 12, 2006. Ms. Zheng has over 27 years of experience in company operation and management. Currently she also serves as the deputy secretary of the Party committee of the Company. Prior to the current positions, Ms. Zheng worked at Huazhong Information and Technology Group Co., Ltd. (formerly, Huazhong Information and Technology Principal Company Limited a company mainly engaged in the operation and management of state-owned assets, from April 1988 to October 2005, consecutively serving as the deputy director of human resources primarily responsible for overall human resources management from April 1988 to February 1993, the director of human resources primarily responsible for overall human resources management from March 1993 to October 2005, the minister of organization department of the Party Committee primarily responsible for training, selection and appointment of senior management personnels from June 1997 to October 2005, a member of the Party committee from July 1997 to October 2005, where she was primarily responsible for Party related matters and also participated in the operation, management and decision-making of development strategies of the company, the general secretary of the discipline committee from December 1999 to October 2005, where she was primarily responsible for disciplinary inspection and also participated in the operation, management and decision-making of development strategies of the company, and the deputy secretary of the Party committee primarily responsible for assisting the secretary of the Party committee with the Party related matters and participating in the decision-making of operation, management and development strategies of the company from March 2003.

Sik On Ip Dr. Ip Sik On Simon is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since September 24, 2014. He is a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company and is responsible for providing independent advice on the operations and management of the Company. Dr. Ip is a solicitor and Notary Public. He is currently the chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club and the president of Riding for the Disabled Association Ltd.. He has been an independent non-executive director of Hang Lung Group Limited (Stock Code: 0010) since July 1998. Dr. Ip practised with Johnson Stokes & Master (a Hong Kong-based law firm, now known as Mayer Brown JSM) since March 1972 and was subsequently admitted as a partner in April 1977 and continued in this capacity until his retirement from legal practice in September 2004. He was the Senior Partner and Chairman of Johnson Stokes & Master for eight years. Dr. Ip was the president of the Law Society of Hong Kong from May 1987 to May 1989, a Legislative Councillor from 1991 to 1995 representing the Legal Functional Constituency, and the founding chairman of the Council of the Hong Kong Institute of Education (now known as The Education University of Hong Kong) from April 1994 to April 2003. Dr. Ip received an honorary Doctor of Education from Hong Kong Institute of Education in 2003, an honorary Doctor of Laws from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2009 and an honorary Doctor of Laws from the Hong Kong University of Science & Technology in 2011. Dr. Ip has been admitted as a solicitor in England & Wales since December 1971 and in Hong Kong since April 1972. He is an honorary court member of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Ping Li Mr. Li Ping is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since September 24, 2014. He is a member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. He is responsible for providing independent advice on the operations and management of the Company. Mr. Li has extensive administrative experience in the management of listed companies and has over 40 years of experience in operation and working in China’s telecommunications industry. Mr. Li has been serving as the chairman and an executive director of China Communication Service Co., Ltd. a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 552), for the period from August 2006 to October 2014. Prior to these positions, he once served as the executive vice president of China Telecom Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 728) , the vice chairman and chief operating officer of China Mobile Limited, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Stock Code: CHL) and the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 941) and the Deputy Directorate General of Telecommunications of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of the PRC, the predecessor of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the PRC). Mr. Li graduated from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications majoring in radio communication in October 1975 and graduated from the University at Buffalo School of Management of the State University of New York, USA, with a master in business administration in January 1989.

Zhuo Li Dr. Li Zhuo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since September 24, 2014. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Strategy Committee of the Company and is responsible for providing independent advice on the operations and management of the Company. Dr. Li is currently a professor of economics, the dean of the Department of International Economics, and the director of the Center of International Business Studies of Wuhan University). From July 1989 to August 1992, Mr. Li worked at Xiangfan Branch of China National Real Estate Development Group Corporation, a company engaged in real estate development and property assets management. He later worked at Guangzhou Branch of the People’s Bank of China). Dr. Li has been working at Wuhan University since 1998 and consecutively held the positions of lecturer and assistant professor until 2001 and until 2006, respectively. Since 2006, he has been a professor of Wuhan University. He also served as a visiting scholar of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from July 2002 to July 2003 and University of Paris III in 2007. Dr. Li graduated from Hubei University of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in industrial and civil construction in 1989. He also obtained a master’s degree in international economics and a doctorate in international economics from Wuhan University in June 1995 and in June 1998, respectively. Dr. Li is the Prominent Researcher in the New Century recognized by the Ministry of Education of the PRC in October 2010.