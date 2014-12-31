Name Description

Mingxian Hong Mr. Hong Mingxian is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Hong is responsible for the overall strategic formulation, management and planning of our Group. Mr. Hong attended and completed a long distance learning course in economic management organized by Beijing Economic Management Open Institute in July 2004. Mr. Hong is a founder chairman of Capital Association of Fujian Chamber of Commerce, the founding chairman of Xiamen City Quanzhou Chamber of Commerce, the honorary chairman of Fujian Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Association, the vice chairman of Xiamen City Siming District Federation of Industry and Commerce (Chamber of Commerce) and the managing vice chairman of Economic Promotion Association for Overseas Chinese with Hometown in Xiamen. Mr. Hong has about 8 years’ experience in corporate management before he joined the Group in September 2008. From August 2007 and September 2009, Mr. Hong worked at a property development company based in Jiangsu Province, PRC and last held the position of executive director.

Chi Chung Ng Mr. Ng Chi Chung is the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Ng is responsible for the overall business development and management of our Group. Mr. Ng attended and completed a long distance learning course in economic management organized by Beijing Economic Management Open Institute in January 2008. Mr. Ng has previously worked at various companies in Hong Kong and Shishi, Fujian Province, and has over 10 years’ experience in corporate management. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Ng was a member of the senior management of a vehicle trading company based in Shishi. Mr. Ng joined the Group in September 2008.

Xiacheng Cai Mr. Cai Xiacheng is the Chief Operations Officer of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Cai is responsible for the daily operation of our Group. Mr. Cai had about 5 years of experience in the finance industry before he joined our Group in February 2012.

Sung Fai Chu Mr. Chu Sung Fai is the Chief Operating Officer - Pawn Business for Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Chu is responsible for the overall pawn business management of the Group. Mr. Chu obtained a diploma in management in 1983 from the Open University of Fujian (a long distance learning course). Before joining our Group in 2011, Mr. Chu had about 12 years’ experience working at managerial positions in two real estate companies in the PRC.

Huatan Cai Mr. Cai Huatan is the Executive Director, Compliance officer of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. He is also responsible for overall expanding strategy formulation of our Group. Mr. Cai graduated from a postgraduate programme in economic law from the Law School of Sichuan University in 1996. Before he joined the Group in September 2008, Mr. Cai has approximately 30 years of experience in management and public administration. From 1980 to 2005, Mr. Cai worked for various departments of the governments of Shishi and Quanzhou.

Wai Tak Tam Mr. Tam Wai Tak Victor is the Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. He is responsible for financial reporting and company secretarial matters of our Group. Mr. Tam graduated with a bachelor of arts in accounting & finance (first class honours) from the University of Glamorgan (now known as the University of South Wales) in June 2001. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. From January 2002 to February 2005, Mr. Tam was employed as an audit assistant at a local audit firm and was subsequently promoted to senior auditor. From April 2005 to January 2010, he assumed the positions of senior accountant and manager at Grant Thornton where he acted as audit in-charge/manager to lead the audit teams in providing professional audit services. From January 2010 to November 2010, he worked as a financial controller for a private company. From January 2011 to January 2013, he was employed as an audit manager at BDO Limited and was subsequently promoted to senior manager.

Yuqiang Tong Mr. Tong Yuqiang is the General Finance Manager of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Tong is responsible for the accounting and financial management of our Group. Mr. Tong is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Tong obtained a diploma in industrial accounting in 1992 from Sichuan Industrial Institute (now known as Xihua University). Before joining our Group in February 2012, Mr. Tong had about 20 years’ experience in accounting, financial management and corporate management in various corporations in the PRC.

Keke Wang Mr. Wang Keke is the Assistant General Manager - Guarantee Business of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Wang is responsible for the overall guarantee business management of the Group. Mr. Wang obtained a diploma in commerce and finance in 1995 from Xiamen University. Mr. Wang had taken various managerial positions in a PRC bank and three guarantee companies since 1995 before he joined our Group in July 2014.

Jianfeng Cai Mr. Cai Jianfeng is the Non-Executive Director of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Cai Jianfeng has over 15 years of experience in the manufacturing industry. He has been a vice-chairman of Shishi Lingxiu General Chamber of Commerce since 2005. Mr. Cai Jianfeng is also a member of the Chinese People Political Consultative Committee of Shishi City.

Qinghan Wu Mr. Wu Qinghan is the Non-Executive Director of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Wu has over 25 years experience in trading and manufacturing. He has been the chairman of a manufacturing company in Shishi since 2000. He has been the chairman of Shishi Lingxiu General Chamber of Commerce since 2005. Mr. Wu was a director of a group company from April 2010 to May 2012 and a director of another group company from July 2009 to January 2013.

Sing Nun Chan Mr. Chan Sing Nun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Differ Group Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Chan is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Chan has over 15 years’ experience in auditing, accounting and financial management. Mr. Chan currently is the principal of an audit firm in Hong Kong.

Kit Lam Lam Mr. Lam Kit Lam is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He an Honorary Citizen of Xiamen City, is the chairman of DBBank Mortgage Investment Corp. He has over 15 years of experience in the banking industry. He became a deputy general manager of the Bank of East Asia (China) Ltd. (“BEA”) Shanghai branch in 2007, he then worked as a general manager at BEA Wuhan branch and subsequently at BEA Xiamen branch until August 2014. Mr. Lam obtained a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Victoria in 1997, a master’s degree in world economics from the Beijing University in 2005 and a master’s degree in international real estate from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2010. He was appointed as a professional member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since 2014. He was a committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) of Xiamen City (2012) and an invited guest member of CPPCC of Hubei Province (2010). He is currently the vice chairman of the North American Alliance of Commerce Association.