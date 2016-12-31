Name Description

Yi Zhou Mr. Zhou Yi has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since June 21, 2016. He is also serving as Director of Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited and a China-based investment company, as well as Chairman of the Board in an investment management company. He was President of the Company, Chairman of the Board of a Jiangsu-based company and Xinwang Tech, and Deputy General Manager of a Shanghai-based communications company.

Ben'e Shu Ms. Shu Ben'e has been serving as Finance Director, General Manager of Planning and Finance in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since December 18, 2010. She is also serving as Director of Huatai United Securities and Vice Chairman of the Board in a China-based future company. She was Deputy General Manager of the planning and capital division, General Manager and Deputy General Manager of the audit division, and General Manager of the planning and finance division in the Company. She was Division Head of the finance division of Panda Electronics Group Co., Ltd. She holds a Bachelor's degree.

Yun Li Ms. Li Yun has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer of HUATAI SECURITIES CO.,LTD. since June 15, 2012. She is also serving as Chief Compliance Officer in another company.

Jian Jiang Mr. Jiang Jian has been serving as Vice President and Secretary of the Board in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since December 6, 2007. He is also serving as Director in Huatai United Securities, a fund management company and a bank. He used to serve the Company as Section Head of the training and education division, Deputy General Manager of the stock business division, Deputy General Manager of the investment bank division, General Manager of the investment bank headquarter as well as General Manager of the issuance division, General Manager of the asset management headquarter and Nanjing headquarter, Director of Business of the investment bank division, Assistant to President, and General Manager of the customer service division. He holds a Master's degree.

Zhaoming Ma Mr. Ma Zhaoming has been serving as Vice President in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since June 22, 2013. He was serving as Vice President and Chairman of the Board in other three securities companies.

Hanlin Sun Mr. Sun Hanlin has been serving as Vice President in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since December 6, 2007. He used to served the Company as Division Head and Deputy Division Head of the personnel division, Division Head of the organization division, and General Manager of the human resources division. He was serving as Section Head of the core members division of Jiangsu Branch of The People's Bank of China. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration.

Zufang Wu Mr. Wu Zufang has been serving as Vice President in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since December 6, 2007. He is also Director of AIG-Huatai Fund Management Co.,Ltd. and a China-based investment company. He used to serve the Company as Assistant to President and Director of Business. He holds a Master's degree.

Tao Zhang Mr. Zhang Tao has been serving as Vice President in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since December 6, 2007. He is also serving as Director of China Southern Fund. He used to serve the Company as Secretary of President, Manager of Business of the investment bank division, Deputy Head of Fuzhou Office, Deputy General Manager of investment bank business division of Shanghai Headquarter as well as Shenzhen Headquarter, General Manager of Caitian Road Office in Shenzhen, Secretary of the Board, Assistant to President, as well as Head of the office of the board. He holds a Ph.D.

Biao Cai Mr. Cai Biao has been serving as Director in HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since December 6, 2007. He is also serving as General Manager of Investment and Development Division of Jiangsu High Hope International Group, as well as Director in six other companies. He used to be Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company, Vice Manager of a Jiangsu-based company, General Manager and Vice General Manager of the investment and development division of Jiangsu High Hope International Group.

Baoying Pu Ms. Pu Baoying has been serving as Director in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. since November 29, 2013. She is also serving as General Manager-Finance in another Jiangsu-based company.

Hongning Sun Mr. Sun Hongning has been serving as Director of HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since December 6, 2007. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager of a Jiangsu-based holding company and Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in nine other companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration.

Lu Sun Mr. Sun Lu has been serving as Director in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. since September 16, 2014. He was serving as Director and Deputy General Manager in another Jiangsu-based company.

Shuhua Wang Mr. Wang Shuhua has been serving as Director of HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD. since December 6, 2007. He is also serving as Head of General Manager Office of Jiangsu Guoxin Investment Group Limited, and Director of Jiangsu International Trust Corporation Limited and three other companies. He was Deputy Section Head and Head of the comprehensive planning division of a Jiangsu-based investment company, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Jiangsu International Trust Corporation Limited, and Head of General Office as well as General Manager of the human resource education division of Jiangsu Guoxin Investment Group Limited. He holds a Ph.D.