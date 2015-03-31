Name Description

Kohei Sato Mr. Kohei Sato is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd. He representative director (daihyo torishimariyaku) and president of Dynam, our wholly-owned subsidiary since June 2000. He was primarily responsible for overseeing the operation of our pachinko halls and the overall management and development of our DYNAM brand as a leading chain operation of pachinko halls in Japan. He is also a director of Shinrainomori Association. Mr. Kohei SATO joined Dynam in June 1995. He spent the majority of his career at Dynam and has held several senior management positions across different departments in Dynam. Between 1995 and 2000, he headed the corporate planning office and the sales department of Dynam, until he was appointed representative director (daihyo torishimariyaku) in June 2000. With his previous and current positions within Dynam, Mr. Kohei SATO has accumulated around 18 years’ experience in the pachinko industry. Prior to joining our Group, He worked for Takeda Riken Industry Co., Ltd. (currently known as Advantest Corporation), a large-scale semi-conductor manufacturer, the shares of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ATE). In June 1985, he joined Kodak Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Eastman Kodak Co., the shares of which were listed of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EK). Mr. Kohei SATO graduated from Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology in March 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He received a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Technological University in August 1982.

Hisao Katsuta Mr. Hisao Katsuta serves as the Executive Officer of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Katsuta has considerable knowledge of, and 26 years of experience in, corporate management, securities and corporate finance. Upon his graduation in March 1974, he joined Oji Paper Co., Ltd. at its Tomakomai Paper Mill. Mr. Katsuta spent 26 years at Daiwa Securities Group, beginning in Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. in June 1985. He held several senior positions at various entities within the Daiwa Securities Group, including the resident director of the Silicon Valley office of the Daiwa Institute of Research and the managing director of Daiwa Institute of Research (Hong Kong) Ltd. During this period, Mr. Katsuta’s career endeavours have taken him to different appointments within the financial industry in Japan, Hong Kong, and the US. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Katusta was the managing director of Daiwa Corporate Investment Asia Limited. He graduated from the University of Tokyo with a bachelor’s degree in arts in March 1974. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia University in May 1980.He is qualified as a class one sales representative recognised by Japan Securities Dealers Association. In the latest three years, Mr. Katsuta has not been a director of any public company, the securities of which are listed on the securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Yoshiyuki Mizutani Mr. Yoshiyuki Mizutani has been Executive Officer at Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd since November 1, 2012. He is in charge of finance and accounting. He has 32 years’ experience in the field of finance and accounting. Since he entered Daiei Inc., a large-scale supermarket-chain in Japan the shares of which are listed on the tokyo stock exchange (tse: 8263), he has been consistently engaged in accounting and financing affairs and developed his career as a general manager of accounting at Daiei Inc. Subsequently, Mr. Mizutani joined Life Card Co., Ltd., a provider of consumer credit card services and a subsidiary of Aiful Corporation the shares of which are listed on the tokyo stock exchange (tse: 8515), where he served as a director and general manager of finance.In the latest three years, Mr. Mizutani has not been a director of any public company, the securities of which are listed on the securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Shizuo Okayasu Mr. Shizuo Okayasu serves as the Executive Officer of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the company's operations. Mr. Okayasu joined the Group in November 2004 as a manager of the general affairs department of Dynam. Since then, he has been substantially involved in the management and operations of Dynam and other operating subsidiaries of the Group and has detailed knowledge of the Company's business. In September 2006, he was appointed as an executive officer (shikko yakuin) of Dynam and concurrently served as a general manager of its general affairs department. Subsequently, Mr. Okayasu was transferred internally to DYH as a general manager of its corporate planning and strategy department, a position he resigned from on 20 September 2011, the date of incorporation of the Company. He served as a general manager of the company's corporate planning and strategy department prior to his current appointment as the Executive Officer. Mr. Okayasu spent 28 years at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation between April 1980 and October 2008. During that period, he served in various positions at a number of branches in Tokyo, and also at the head office. Mr. Okayasu graduated from Rikkyo University in March 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

Norio Harasawa Mr. Norio Harasawa has been appointed as Joint Company Secretary of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd., with effect from 26 June 2014. He is primarily responsible for the oversight of the financial controlling matters of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ‘‘Group’’). Mr. Harasawa is also responsible for the preparation of financial reporting materials and certain mandatory disclosure materials of the Group. Mr. Harasawa has obtained over 19 years of experience in financial management, auditing and accounting through his various positions in a number of international and Japanese institutions. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Harasawa was in charge of financial reporting, management control affairs and investor relationship affairs at a company listed in Japan from August 2011 to January 2014. His other accounting and financial experience includes his practice as a certified public accountant in Japan with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC from October 1995 to July 2011.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Ming Wai Mok serves as the Joint Company Secretary of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd. Ms. Mok is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited, a corporate secretarial and accounting services provider in Hong Kong. She has over 15 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Mok serves as a joint company secretary of a number of public companies including Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holdings Co., Ltd. (HKSE: 2607), Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (HKSE: 0958), New China Life Insurance Company Ltd (HKSE: 1336), China Hanking Holdings Limited (HKSE: 3788), Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (HKSE: 0816) and Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings Limited (HKSE: 3666), and also acts as the sole company secretary of a number of public companies including C.banner International Holdings Limited (HKSE: 1028), Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited (HKSE: 6868), SPT Energy Group Inc. (HKSE: 1251) and Kai Shi China Holdings Company Limited (HKSE: 1281).

Makoto Sakamoto Mr. Makoto Sakamoto is the Director of the Company since June 2011. He is in charge of our human resource management and is also a member of our management strategy meeting. Mr. Sakamoto began his career in Daiei Inc., a large-scale supermarket-chain in Japan, the shares of which are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8263) upon his graduation. Between September 2000 and October 2002, he worked for Big Boy Japan Co., Ltd. Thereafter, he joined Central Services System Co., Ltd in November 2002 until he left to work for Japan Sportsvision Co., Ltd from May 2003 to November 2003. Mr. Sakamoto joined the Group in February 2004. He was promoted to the manager of the personnel department of Dynam in September 2005, a position he currently holds along with his other duties within the Group. In September 2006, he was promoted to executive officer of Dynam. With his current and previous positions held within the Group and other institutions, He is experienced within the field of human resources management. Mr. Sakamoto graduated from Waseda University in March 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences. In the latest three years, Mr. Sakamoto has not been a director of any public company, the securities of which are listed on the securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Yoji Sato Mr. Yoji Sato is Non-Executive Director of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Sato is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning and the management of the Group’s business operations. He is also a representative director (daihyo torishimariyaku) and president of Shinrainomori and a representative director of Shinrainomori Association. Having raised in Japan, Mr. Sato joined the Group in January 1970 and since then, he has been instrumental in our business expansion and has developed the Group from a small-scale operation with two pachinko halls in Tokyo to the second largest pachinko halls operator with a chain store operation of 393 pachinko halls in 46 prefectures across Japan as at 31 March 2015. Mr. Sato has spent over four decades with the Group, during which he obtained extensive experience in the management and operation of pachinko halls, corporate governance, strategic planning and financial management. The success of the Group and his personal attributes earned him wide recognition as a leading figure and pioneer in the pachinko industry in Japan. Mr. Sato is an advisor of the Pachinko Chain Stores Association. The Pachinko Chain Stores Association is one of the leading industry organisations in the pachinko industry of Japan, promoting pachinko as a mean of entertainment and leisure among the general public in Japan.Mr. Sato graduated from Waseda University in March 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Fujimoto Tatsuji Mr. Tatsuji Fujimoto is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been a director of Dynam Co., Ltd. (“Dynam”), our whollyowned subsidiary, since June 2016, and was appointed as a representative director of Dynam on 15 June 2017. He joined Dynam in December 2001. Since then he was mostly responsible for matters relating to the purchasing or logistics department. He was promoted to the head of the purchasing department of Dynam in March 2009, and the head of the logistics department of Dynam in March 2012. He was promoted to corporate executive officer (shikko yakuin of Dynam in June 2015. Before joining Dynam, in 1986 he started employment with The Daiei, Inc. (now a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEON Co., Ltd., the shares of which are listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 8267)). After working at its multiple stores and head office as a manager, he worked as a member of the management for an affiliate of The Daiei, Inc. which engaged in providing building management services, for about four years.

Noriaki Ushijima Mr. Noriaki Ushijima serves as the Non-Executive Director of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd. Mr. Ushijima has over 30 years’ experience serving at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. He has held several senior positions at the Tokyo Stock Exchange between April 1973 and June 2004 and has substantial knowledge in the regulatory regime of securities products. Between June 2002 and May 2004, Mr. Ushijima assumed the position of general manager in the listing inspection department and derivatives department of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. In June 2004, he assumed the positions of director and executive officer at Jasdaq Securities Exchange, Inc. As a member of the senior management of Jasdaq Securities Exchange, Inc., He has substantial experience in compliance and securities matters in Japan. Mr. Ushijima left Jasdaq Securities Exchange, Inc. in November 2006 and founded the Noriaki Ushijima Office in December 2006, providing business consulting services from its office in Tokyo. Since March 2008, Mr. Ushijima was an outside director (shagai torishimariyaku) and a member of the audit committee of Dynam Holdings. He has resigned from these positions following the incorporation of the Company. Mr. Ushijima graduated from Chuo University in March 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Mitsutoshi Kato Mr. Mitsutoshi Kato has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd. since 29 February 2012. He is also a member of the nomination and remuneration committees. Mr. Kato has over 20 years’ experience in the banking and financial industry in Japan, Hong Kong, the PRC and Europe. He began his career at The Bank of Tokyo Ltd. (currently known as The Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd.) in April 1982. In April 1988, he was seconded to Kincheng-Tokyo Finance Company Limited as a manager for a period of two years until February 1990, when he joined Banque Indosuez (currently known as Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank). Mr. Kato had since held various positions at the Tokyo branch of Credit Agricole Indosuez, including the first vice president of the corporate finance department and the head of the project & structured finance department. He left Credit Agricole CIB in August 2005, and is currently the representative director and chief financial officer of Eco-Material Corporation, a Sino-Japanese clean technology venture in Japan. Mr. Kato graduated from the State University of New York at Stony Brook with a bachelor’s degree in arts, major in political science, in May 1980.

Kanda Kiyohito Mr. Kiyohito Kanda is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined Yamaichi Securities Company, Limited, one of the largest securities companies in Japan then. He was registered as a tax accountant in December 1993 and left Yamaichi Securities Company, Limited in March 1995. In July 1995, he established Kanda Kiyohito Tax Accountant Office and has been the partner since then. He has been an instructor of Training Center of the Board of Audit of Japan since May 1998. Also, he has been a part-time teacher of Faculty of Business Administration, Mejiro University since April 2011. Mr. Kanda graduated from Kanagawa University in March 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

Kei Murayama Mr. Kei Murayama is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined Lawson, Inc. (“Lawson”) (then known as Lawson Japan, Inc.), the shares of which are listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 2651) in March 1986 and since then mostly responsible for human resources and development matters. In March 2007, he was promoted to be the head of the department of human resources and development, and then executive officer (shikko yakuin) in March 2009. For two years from February 2013, he was responsible for general affairs and legal affairs. Since his term of office as an executive officer expired in March 2015, he has been a full-time corporate advisor in charge of human resources department of Lawson. Before joining Lawson in April 1978, he started employment with SWANY Corporation headquartered in Kagawa prefecture which engages in the manufacturing and sales of clothing and accessories such as gloves and served the accounting and sales departments in a subsidiary-manufacturing company in Korea and sales offices in Tokyo and Osaka. Mr. Murayama graduated from Senshu University in March 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in law.

Ichiro Takano Mr. Ichiro Takano serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd. He is also the chairman of the audit committee. Mr. Takano was re-appointed to the same positions on 20 June 2012. Mr. Takano is currently a partner of Takano Law Offices, a legal practice based in Minato district Tokyo. He is also a statutory auditor (kansayaku) of Hikari Tsushin Inc., a supplier of mobile phones and office equipment, the shares of which are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE: 9435). Prior to his current positions, Mr. Takano had substantial experience in handling compliance matters under the Companies Act at a number of law firms in Tokyo, Japan between 1987 and 2005. He has obtained over 24 years’ experience practising as an attorney-at-law (bengoshi) in Japan. Mr. Takano graduated from Waseda University in March 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in law. He was admitted as an attorney-at-law in Japan in 1987. Mr. Takano was appointed as an outside statutory auditor (shagai kansayaku) of DYH in October 2006. In March 2007, DYH underwent a restructuring in its corporate governance regime and Mr. Takano was re-designated as an outside director (shagai torishimariyaku) and a member of the audit committee of DYH. Following the incorporation of the Company, Mr. Takano has resigned from all positions he held within DYH.