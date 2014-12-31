Name Description

Peizhen Jiang Ms. Jiang Peizhen is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Golden Throat Holdings Group Co Ltd. Ms. JIANG was appointed as a Director on 10 February 2015 and is primarily responsible for formulating the overall development strategies and business plan of the Group. Ms. JIANG is also a director of Golden Throat Company and Golden Throat Medical. From 1956 to 1998, Ms. JIANG had been working as a staff worker, workshop director, vice president, president and party secretary of Liuzhou No. 2 Sweet Factory). Ms. JIANG obtained a Diploma degree in journalism from Beijing Humanities University in Beijing, China in May 1987 and a Pharmaceutical Diploma from Guangxi School of Chinese Medicine (now known as Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, in January 2001.

Yong Zeng Mr. Yong Zeng is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the management and strategic development of the Group. Mr. ZENG is also a director of Golden Throat Company and Golden Throat Pharmaceutical. Mr. ZENG joined Golden Throat Company in March 1995 and has gained over 18 years of experience in sales management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. ZENG worked at the International Affairs Department of the Bank of Communications Guangxi Liuzhou Branch from August 1994 to September 1995. From October 1995 to September 1998, Mr. ZENG also worked at the Advertising Department of the Guangxi Liuzhou Cable TV Network. Mr. ZENG obtained a Diploma’s degree in English from Guangxi Teachers Education University in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China in June 1994.

Jinqiang He He Jinqiang is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the Company. He is primarily responsible for labour, personnel and warehouse related matters of the Group. Mr. HE is also a director of Golden Throat Company, Golden Throat Health Food and Golden Throat Pharmaceutical. Mr. HE joined the Group in August 1991 and has gained over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing. From 1991 to 1998, Mr. HE worked as a staff worker of Liuzhou No. 2 Sweet Factory and Golden Throat Company. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in food science from Guangxi University in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China in July 1991. Mr. HE obtained the qualification certificate of engineer conferred by the Liuzhou Municipal Leading Group of Qualification Reform in 1996.

Jianping Huang Mr. Huang Jianping is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited. is primarily responsible for providing strategic advice and guidance on the employee union related matter of the Group. Mr. HUANG is also a director of Golden Throat Company and Golden Throat Pharmaceutical. Mr. HUANG joined the Group in August 1985 and has gained over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing. From 1985 to 1998, Mr. HUANG worked as a staff worker, communist party vice secretary and office chief of Liuzhou No. 2 Sweet Factory and Golden Throat Company. He graduated from Guangxi Light Industry Technician College in sugar refinery in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China in July 1985. Mr. HUANG obtained the qualification certificate of assistant engineer issued by the Liuzhou Municipal Qualification Reform Office in 1994.

Xinghong Lu Mr. Lu Xinghong is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited. He is primarily responsible for power plants related matters of the Group. Mr. LU is also a director of Golden Throat Company and Golden Throat Pharmaceutical. He joined the Group in October 1988 and has gained over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing. From 1988 to 1998, Mr. LU worked as a staff worker and department chief of Power Plants Department of Liuzhou No. 2 Sweet Factory and Golden Throat Company. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical maintenance from Guangxi University in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China in August 1982. Mr. LU obtained the qualification certificate of senior engineer issued by the Personnel Department of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in 1996.

Kexiong Zeng Mr. Zeng Kexiong is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited. He is primarily responsible for production, technology and quality inspection related matters of the Group. Mr. ZENG is also a director of Golden Throat Company and Golden Throat Pharmaceutical. Mr. ZENG joined the Group in August 1984 and has gained over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing. From 1984 to 1998, Mr. ZENG worked as a staff worker and department chief of Production and Technology Department of Liuzhou No. 2 Sweet Factory and Golden Throat Company. He graduated from Guangxi Light Industry Technician College in sugar refinery in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China in July 1984. Mr. ZENG obtained the qualification certificate of engineer conferred by the Liuzhou Municipal Leading Group of Qualification Reform in 1996.

Xuening Ke Ms. Ke Xuening is Assistant to General Manager and the Head - Finance Department of Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited. She was appointed as the Assistant to General Manager and the Head of our Finance Department in January 2014 and February 2001, respectively, and is primarily responsible for the audit, accounting and financial management related matters of the Group. Ms. KE joined the Group in August 1976 and has gained over 35 years of experience in financial management. From August 1976 to 2001, Ms. KE worked as a staff worker of Liuzhou No. 2 Sweet Factory and an internal auditor of Golden Throat Company. Ms. KE was certified as an auditor jointly by the National Audit Office of the PRC and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC in November 1992. She obtained a Diploma’s degree in accounting from Guilin College of Electric Industry (now known as Guilin University of Electrical Technology in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China in 2008.

Qing Li Ms. LI Qing is Assistant to General Manager and Deputy Head - Manufacturing Technology Department of the Company. She was appointed as the Assistant to General Manager and Deputy Head of our Manufacturing Technology Department in January 2014 and April 2010, respectively, and is primarily responsible for the development and manufacturing related matters of the Group. Ms. LI joined the Group in August 1991 and has gained over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing. From 1991 to 1998, Ms. LI worked as a technology management staff in Liuzhou No. 2 Sweet Factory and Golden Throat Company. She obtained a Bachelor’s degree in food science from Chengdu University of Science and Technology (now a part of Sichuan University in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China in 1991, and a professional part-time Diploma’s degree in pharmacy from Guangxi School of Chinese Medicine (now known as Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, in 2001. Ms. LI obtained the qualification certificate of engineer conferred by the Liuzhou Municipal Leading Group of Qualification Reform in 1996 and obtained the qualification certificate of licensed pharmacist conferred by the MOH in 2002.

Dong Wu Mr. Wu Dong is Assistant to General Manager of the Company. He is primarily responsible for promotion related matters of the Group. Mr. WU joined the Group in July 1990 and has gained over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing. From 1990 to 1998, Mr. WU worked as a staff worker of Liuzhou No. 2 Sweet Factory and from 1998 to 2014, Mr. WU worked as the first deputy director of the General Manager Office of Golden Throat Company. He obtained a Diploma’s degree in administrative management from Guangxi School of Industry (now known as Guangxi University of Science and Technology in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China in 1990. Mr. WU obtained the qualification certificate of assistant professional for political work conferred by the Office of the Leading Group of Qualification Conference of Political Work in Enterprises in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in 1999.

Wingshan Ng Ms. Ng Wingshan is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. NG has been employed by SW Corporate Services Group Limited since October 2014 and currently is Assistant Vice President in its Corporate Secretarial Department. Prior to this, Ms. NG worked as a secretarial officer, a senior secretarial officer, an assistant manager and a manager in KCS Hong Kong Limited from December 2006 to October 2014. Ms. NG has over 10 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. Ms. NG has been an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries since April 2010 and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom since April 2010.

Yiqun Cheng Mr. Cheng Yiqun is Non-Executive Independent Director of Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. CHENG has over 14 years experience in providing legal services. Mr. CHENG joined Commerce & Finance Law Offices in 2001 and has been a partner since 2009. During the above period, Mr. CHENG also served as an independent director of Anshan Heavy Duty Mining Machinery Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 002667) from August 2010 to December 2013. Mr. CHENG is a PRC practising lawyer recognised by the Ministry of Justice of the PRC in August 2009. Mr. CHENG obtained a Bachelor’s degree in laws from Wuhan University in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in July 1997.

Hua Li Mr. Li Hua is Non-Executive Independent Director of Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited. He is primarily responsible for supervising and providing independent judgment to the Board. Mr. LI has over 20 years experience in the auditing and accounting in various industries. Since 2005, Mr. LI has been acting as the chairman of Guangxi Tianhua Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd. Prior to this, Mr. LI served as the chief account of Guangxi Zhengze Certified Public Accountants from 1999 to 2004. Mr. LI also currently serves as an independent director of Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Shanghai Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 600423) and Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Shanghai Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 601003), standing director of Guangxi Accounting Society vice president of Liuzhou Accounting Society and chairman of professional advisory committee of Guangxi Institute of Certified Public Accountants Mr. LI is a Chinese certified public accountant recognised by the Certified Accountants Examination Committee of the Ministry of Finance in May 1995, certified public valuer recognised by the Ministry of Finance in April 1997 and certified tax agent jointly recognised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of the PRC and the SAT in 1999. Mr. LI obtained a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in Shanghai, China in July 1993.