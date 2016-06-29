Name Description

Yoshiharu Inaba Mr. Yoshiharu Inaba has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in September 1983. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for Isuzu Motors Limited. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1973 and his Ph.D. in Precision Mechanical Engineering from University of Tokyo in January 1999.

Kenji Yamaguchi Mr. Kenji Yamaguchi has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Director of FA Business and Representative Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1993. His previous titles include Manager of Production and Technology Center and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Precision Mechanical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1993.

Yoshihiro Gonda Mr. Yoshihiro Gonda has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Business and Representative Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Chief Director of Operation, Purchase and Production Management and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Richard Schneider Mr. Richard E. Schneider has been serving as Director in FANUC CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, FANUC America Corporation, since April 2016. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Welding Engineering from Ohio State University in June 1978, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Xavier University in December 1983.

Hiroyuki Uchida Mr. Hiroyuki Uchida has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Vice President, Chief Director of Robot Machine Business and Representative Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Precision Mechanical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1982.

Toshiya Okada Mr. Toshiya Okada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Business, Director of Human Resources & Legal Affairs in Main Business Supervisor Unit, Director of Legal Affairs and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Kiyonori Inaba Mr. Kiyonori Inaba has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Robot Business and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in January 2009.

Katsuo Kohari Mr. Katsuo Kohari has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Service, Deputy Chief Director of FA Business and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He used to work for FUJITSU LIMITED.

Shunsuke Matsubara Mr. Shunsuke Matsubara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Research and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of 2nd Servo Research Institute, Deputy Director of Servo Research Institute, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Hiroshi Noda Mr. Hiroshi Noda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of FA Business and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1989. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1989.

Tetsuya Kosaka Mr. Tetsuya Kosaka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Director of Application Robot Research Institute in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Aviation from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Olaf Gehrels Mr. Olaf C. Gehrels has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1994. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Production Engineering from Technische Universität München in October 1993, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from INSEAD in December 1998.

Kazuyuki Hiramoto Mr. Kazuyuki Hiramoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in August 2011. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Robot Manufacturing in Headquarter Plant in the Company. He used to work for Mori Seiki Co., Ltd. and Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Precision Mechanical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1977, and his Ph.D. in Engineering from University of Tokyo in February 1986.

Takayuki Ito Mr. Takayuki Ito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Robot Research Institute and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Aviation from University of Tokyo in March 1981.

Hidehiro Miyajima Mr. Hidehiro Miyajima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Director of Basic Software Research Institute and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mathematical Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1982.

Mineko Yamasaki Ms. Mineko Yamasaki has been serving as Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. She joined the Company in November 1987. Her previous titles include Chief Director of FA China and Taiwan Sales, Manager of Secretary's Office and Deputy Chief Director of FA Oversea Sales in the Company. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Chinese from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies in March 1981.

Yasuo Imai Mr. Yasuo Imai has been serving as Independent Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in AIR WATER INC. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Masato Ono Mr. Masato Ono has been serving as Independent Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Total Insurance Service Limited. He used to work for The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1974.