Fanuc Corp (6954.T)

6954.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

25,295JPY
7:40am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-290 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
¥25,585
Open
¥25,530
Day's High
¥25,530
Day's Low
¥25,275
Volume
446,700
Avg. Vol
804,895
52-wk High
¥25,615
52-wk Low
¥17,790

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshiharu Inaba

68 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Kenji Yamaguchi

48 2016 President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Director of FA Business, Representative Director

Yoshihiro Gonda

56 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Business, Representative Director

Richard Schneider

60 2016 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Hiroyuki Uchida

58 2016 Chief Technology Officer, Vice President, Chief Director of Robot Machine Business, Representative Director

Toshiya Okada

55 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Business, Director of Human Resources & Legal Affairs in Main Business Supervisor Unit, Director of Legal Affairs, Director

Kiyonori Inaba

39 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Robot Business, Director

Katsuo Kohari

74 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Service, Deputy Chief Director of FA Business, Director

Shunsuke Matsubara

55 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Research, Director

Hiroshi Noda

53 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of FA Business, Director

Tetsuya Kosaka

57 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Naoki Furuhashi

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Olaf Gehrels

49 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Yoshiki Hashimoto

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Kazuyuki Hiramoto

63 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Tomoaki Ishibe

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Takayuki Ito

58 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Hidehiro Miyajima

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Satoshi Takatsugi

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Mitsuyuki Taniguchi

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Masayuki Tomita

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Kenichiro Abe

2016 Executive Officer

Michael Chico

2016 Executive Officer

Yuichi Endo

2016 Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Harada

2016 Executive Officer

Heisuke Iwashita

2016 Executive Officer

Seigo Kato

2016 Executive Officer

Yuji Nishikawa

2016 Executive Officer

Takayuki Taira

2016 Executive Officer

Haruyuki Waguri

2016 Executive Officer

Mineko Yamasaki

59 2016 Executive Officer

Yasuo Imai

68 2015 Independent Director

Masato Ono

66 2013 Independent Director

Kazuo Tsukuda

74 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Yoshiharu Inaba

Mr. Yoshiharu Inaba has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in September 1983. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for Isuzu Motors Limited. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1973 and his Ph.D. in Precision Mechanical Engineering from University of Tokyo in January 1999.

Kenji Yamaguchi

Mr. Kenji Yamaguchi has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Director of FA Business and Representative Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1993. His previous titles include Manager of Production and Technology Center and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Precision Mechanical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1993.

Yoshihiro Gonda

Mr. Yoshihiro Gonda has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Chief Senior Director of Business and Representative Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Chief Director of Operation, Purchase and Production Management and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Richard Schneider

Mr. Richard E. Schneider has been serving as Director in FANUC CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, FANUC America Corporation, since April 2016. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Welding Engineering from Ohio State University in June 1978, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Xavier University in December 1983.

Hiroyuki Uchida

Mr. Hiroyuki Uchida has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Vice President, Chief Director of Robot Machine Business and Representative Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Precision Mechanical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1982.

Toshiya Okada

Mr. Toshiya Okada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Business, Director of Human Resources & Legal Affairs in Main Business Supervisor Unit, Director of Legal Affairs and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Kiyonori Inaba

Mr. Kiyonori Inaba has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Robot Business and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in January 2009.

Katsuo Kohari

Mr. Katsuo Kohari has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Service, Deputy Chief Director of FA Business and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He used to work for FUJITSU LIMITED.

Shunsuke Matsubara

Mr. Shunsuke Matsubara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Research and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of 2nd Servo Research Institute, Deputy Director of Servo Research Institute, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Hiroshi Noda

Mr. Hiroshi Noda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of FA Business and Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1989. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1989.

Tetsuya Kosaka

Mr. Tetsuya Kosaka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Director of Application Robot Research Institute in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Aviation from University of Tokyo in March 1984.

Naoki Furuhashi

Olaf Gehrels

Mr. Olaf C. Gehrels has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1994. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Production Engineering from Technische Universität München in October 1993, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from INSEAD in December 1998.

Yoshiki Hashimoto

Kazuyuki Hiramoto

Mr. Kazuyuki Hiramoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in August 2011. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Robot Manufacturing in Headquarter Plant in the Company. He used to work for Mori Seiki Co., Ltd. and Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Precision Mechanical Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1977, and his Ph.D. in Engineering from University of Tokyo in February 1986.

Tomoaki Ishibe

Takayuki Ito

Mr. Takayuki Ito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Robot Research Institute and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Aviation from University of Tokyo in March 1981.

Hidehiro Miyajima

Mr. Hidehiro Miyajima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Director of Basic Software Research Institute and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mathematical Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1982.

Satoshi Takatsugi

Mitsuyuki Taniguchi

Masayuki Tomita

Kenichiro Abe

Michael Chico

Yuichi Endo

Hiroyuki Harada

Heisuke Iwashita

Seigo Kato

Yuji Nishikawa

Takayuki Taira

Haruyuki Waguri

Mineko Yamasaki

Ms. Mineko Yamasaki has been serving as Executive Officer in FANUC CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. She joined the Company in November 1987. Her previous titles include Chief Director of FA China and Taiwan Sales, Manager of Secretary's Office and Deputy Chief Director of FA Oversea Sales in the Company. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Chinese from Tokyo University of Foreign Studies in March 1981.

Yasuo Imai

Mr. Yasuo Imai has been serving as Independent Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in AIR WATER INC. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Masato Ono

Mr. Masato Ono has been serving as Independent Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Total Insurance Service Limited. He used to work for The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1974.

Kazuo Tsukuda

Mr. Kazuo Tsukuda has been serving as Independent Director in FANUC CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also working for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

