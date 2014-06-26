Name Description

Hideaki Ohmiya Mr. Hideaki Ohmiya has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2014. He joined the Company in June 1969. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Industrial Machinery Business, Chief Director of Cold Energy Business, Managing Executive Officer, President and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Shunichi Miyanaga Mr. Shunichi Miyanaga has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Machinery and Iron Structure Business, Deputy Chief Director of Machinery and Iron Structure Business, and Executive Vice President in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery, Inc. and another company.

Masanori Koguchi Mr. Masanori Koguchi has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Group Strategy Promotion Office and Representative Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Senior Director of Accounting in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Hokkaido University in March 1978.

Kazuaki Kimura Mr. Kazuaki Kimura has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Marketing & Innovation, Chief Executive Officer of Domain and Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973.

Kenji Ando Mr. Kenji Ando has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Domain and Manager of Power Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. He used to serve as Assistant Manager of Takasago Factory and Director of Service in Takasago Factory in the Company. He graduated from University of Tokyo with a bachelor's degree of engineering in March 1976.

Michisuke Nayama Mr. Michisuke Nayama has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Director of Innovation Promotion in Main Technology Supervision Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Osaka University in March 1977, and his Master's degree in Engineering from Osaka University in March 1979.

Hideaki Yanai Mr. Hideaki Yanai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & Labor Relations in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Planning & Accounting and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1980.

Takashi Funato Mr. Takashi Funato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Kobe Shipbuilding Center in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Planning in President's Office and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company.

Koji Hasegawa Mr. Koji Hasegawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Sales in Takasago Factory and Director of Motor Import in Main Motor Business Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Kobe University in March 1975.

Kiyoshi Okazoe Mr. Kiyoshi Okazoe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Power Systems, Inc., and President of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. He used to work for Mitsubishi Nuclear Energy Systems Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Yoichiro Ban Mr. Yoichiro Ban has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Project and Director of Environment & Chemical Project Management in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1978, and his Master's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1980.

Mamoru Hasegawa Mr. Mamoru Hasegawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain and Senior Director of Business Strategy in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Planning in President's Office and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1978.

Shigehisa Kobayashi Mr. Shigehisa Kobayashi has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Waseda University in March 1976, and his Master's degree in Engineering from Waseda University in March 1978.

Toshifumi Goto Mr. Toshifumi Goto has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 22, 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs in the Company.

Seiji Izumisawa Mr. Seiji Izumisawa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 22, 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Strategy Promotion Office and Director of Technology Planning in Main Technology Supervisor Unit in the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.

Christina Ahmadjian Ms. Christina Ahmadjian has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 21, 2012. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also a professor of Hitotsubashi University.

Shinichiro Ito Mr. Shinichiro Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 25, 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. He used to work for All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.

Ken Kobayashi Mr. Ken Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Corporation.

Nobuo Kuroyanagi Mr. Nobuo Kuroyanagi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 25, 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.