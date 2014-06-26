Edition:
India

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,543JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
¥4,545
Open
¥4,535
Day's High
¥4,545
Day's Low
¥4,522
Volume
141,900
Avg. Vol
1,430,548
52-wk High
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Hideaki Ohmiya

70 2014 Chairman of the Board

Shunichi Miyanaga

69 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masanori Koguchi

61 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Group Strategy Promotion Office, Representative Director

Hiroki Kato

61 2017 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Domain Finance, Director of Business & Finance Planning

Yoshio Nakayama

Executive Officer, Director of Global Finance

Kazuaki Kimura

68 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Marketing & Innovation, Chief Executive Officer of Domain, Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain

Kenji Ando

65 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Domain, Manager of Power Domain, President of Subsidiary

Michisuke Nayama

62 2016 Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director

Mutsuo Hiroe

2017 General Counsel, Managing Executive Officer

Hideaki Yanai

61 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources & Labor Relations

Takashi Funato

65 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Kobe Shipbuilding Center

Koji Hasegawa

64 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Izumi Ishii

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Ei Kadokami

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director of Nuclear Power Business in Power Domain

Ken Kawai

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Kiyoshi Okazoe

64 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries

Naohiko Abe

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Integrated Defense & Space Segment

Kaoru Aoki

2017 Executive Officer, General Manager of Subsidiary

Yoichiro Ban

62 2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain

Hisayuki Fujihara

61 2017 Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain

Yasushi Fukuizumi

2017 Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Power Domain

Ryohei Funakoshi

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain

Mamoru Hasegawa

62 2017 Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain, Senior Director of Business Strategy

Keisuke Hirose

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Commercial Aviation Segment, Manager of Nagoya Aerospace System Manufacturing Center

Tetsuro Hisano

2017 Executive Officer

Kentaro Hosomi

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Turkey Nuclear Energy IPP Promotion Office in Power Domain

Masato Iida

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Nuclear Power Business in Power Domain

Takashi Ishide

Executive Officer

Yuichiro Kamino

2017 Executive Officer

Yoji Kawamoto

2016 Executive Officer, Director of General Research Institute

Shigehisa Kobayashi

63 2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain

Kaoru Kusumoto

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Masahiko Mishima

Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Risk in Group Strategy Promotion Office, Manager of Risk Solution Office

Masao Miyazaki

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Ship & Ocean Business in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain, Manager of Nagasaki Shipbuilding Center

Kazuhiro Morita

2017 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Engineering in Main Engineering Unit in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain

Masaya Nakagawa

Executive Officer, Chief Director of ICT Solution

Koki Nimura

2017 Executive Officer

Takaoki Niwa

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Commercial Airplane Business in Commercial Airplane Segment, Manager of Hiroshima Manufacturing Center

Koji Ohkura

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Shipbuilding & Ocean Business in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain, Manager of Project Office, President of Subsidiary

Akira Shiki

2017 Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain

Masami Shimizu

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yuichi Shinohara

2017 Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Group Strategy Promotion Office

Yoshihiro Shiraiwa

2015 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Shigemitsu Suzuki

Executive Officer

Hiroshi Taneda

2017 Executive Officer

Setsuo Tokunaga

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Strategy Promotion Office

Sumiu Uchida

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Director of General Research Institute

Shingo Ueda

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yuji Yoshigi

2017 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Production Management & Procurement, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain

Toshifumi Goto

60 2017 Director

Seiji Izumisawa

58 2017 Director

Christina Ahmadjian

58 2012 Independent Director

Shinichiro Ito

66 2015 Independent Director

Ken Kobayashi

68 2016 Independent Director

Nobuo Kuroyanagi

75 2015 Independent Director

Naoyuki Shinohara

64 2015 Independent Director

Kazuro Ogura

2017 Manager of Administration Group in General Affairs & Legal Affairs Unit
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Hideaki Ohmiya

Mr. Hideaki Ohmiya has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2014. He joined the Company in June 1969. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Industrial Machinery Business, Chief Director of Cold Energy Business, Managing Executive Officer, President and Executive Vice President in the Company.

Shunichi Miyanaga

Mr. Shunichi Miyanaga has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Machinery and Iron Structure Business, Deputy Chief Director of Machinery and Iron Structure Business, and Executive Vice President in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Director in Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery, Inc. and another company.

Masanori Koguchi

Mr. Masanori Koguchi has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Group Strategy Promotion Office and Representative Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting and Senior Director of Accounting in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Hokkaido University in March 1978.

Hiroki Kato

Yoshio Nakayama

Kazuaki Kimura

Mr. Kazuaki Kimura has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Marketing & Innovation, Chief Executive Officer of Domain and Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973.

Kenji Ando

Mr. Kenji Ando has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of Domain and Manager of Power Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. He used to serve as Assistant Manager of Takasago Factory and Director of Service in Takasago Factory in the Company. He graduated from University of Tokyo with a bachelor's degree of engineering in March 1976.

Michisuke Nayama

Mr. Michisuke Nayama has been serving as Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Director of Innovation Promotion in Main Technology Supervision Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Osaka University in March 1977, and his Master's degree in Engineering from Osaka University in March 1979.

Mutsuo Hiroe

Hideaki Yanai

Mr. Hideaki Yanai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & Labor Relations in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Planning & Accounting and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1980.

Takashi Funato

Mr. Takashi Funato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Kobe Shipbuilding Center in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Planning in President's Office and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company.

Koji Hasegawa

Mr. Koji Hasegawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Sales in Takasago Factory and Director of Motor Import in Main Motor Business Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Business from Kobe University in March 1975.

Izumi Ishii

Ei Kadokami

Ken Kawai

Kiyoshi Okazoe

Mr. Kiyoshi Okazoe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Power Systems, Inc., and President of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. He used to work for Mitsubishi Nuclear Energy Systems Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Nagoya Institute of Technology in March 1976.

Naohiko Abe

Kaoru Aoki

Yoichiro Ban

Mr. Yoichiro Ban has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Project and Director of Environment & Chemical Project Management in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1978, and his Master's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1980.

Hisayuki Fujihara

Yasushi Fukuizumi

Ryohei Funakoshi

Mamoru Hasegawa

Mr. Mamoru Hasegawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain and Senior Director of Business Strategy in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Planning in President's Office and Director of CSR Promotion in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1978.

Keisuke Hirose

Tetsuro Hisano

Kentaro Hosomi

Masato Iida

Takashi Ishide

Yuichiro Kamino

Yoji Kawamoto

Shigehisa Kobayashi

Mr. Shigehisa Kobayashi has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Engineering in Industry & Social Infrastructure Domain in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Waseda University in March 1976, and his Master's degree in Engineering from Waseda University in March 1978.

Kaoru Kusumoto

Masahiko Mishima

Masao Miyazaki

Kazuhiro Morita

Masaya Nakagawa

Koki Nimura

Takaoki Niwa

Koji Ohkura

Akira Shiki

Masami Shimizu

Yuichi Shinohara

Yoshihiro Shiraiwa

Shigemitsu Suzuki

Hiroshi Taneda

Setsuo Tokunaga

Sumiu Uchida

Shingo Ueda

Yuji Yoshigi

Toshifumi Goto

Mr. Toshifumi Goto has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 22, 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs in the Company.

Seiji Izumisawa

Mr. Seiji Izumisawa has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 22, 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Technology Strategy Promotion Office and Director of Technology Planning in Main Technology Supervisor Unit in the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.

Christina Ahmadjian

Ms. Christina Ahmadjian has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 21, 2012. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also a professor of Hitotsubashi University.

Shinichiro Ito

Mr. Shinichiro Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 25, 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. He used to work for All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd.

Ken Kobayashi

Mr. Ken Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Corporation.

Nobuo Kuroyanagi

Mr. Nobuo Kuroyanagi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 25, 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Naoyuki Shinohara

Mr. Naoyuki Shinohara has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2015. He is also a professor of The University of Tokyo, Policy Alternatives Research Institute. He used to work for Ministry of Finance, Japan.

Kazuro Ogura

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading