Shigeru Murayama Mr. Shigeru Murayama has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Helicopter Design in Main Technology Unit of Aerospace Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering Technology from Kyoto University in March 1974.

Yoshinori Kanehana Mr. Yoshinori Kanehana has been serving as President and Representative Director in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Chief Director of Project, Chief Director of Marketing, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering Science from Osaka University in March 1976.

Munenori Ishikawa Mr. Munenori Ishikawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include President of Aerospace Company, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kenji Tomida Mr. Kenji Tomida has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Planning Administration, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazuo Hida Mr. Kazuo Hida has been serving as Managing Director and President of Precision Machinery Company in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Kawasaki Precision Machinery (UK) Ltd.

Toshiyuki Kuyama Mr. Toshiyuki Kuyama has been serving as Managing Director and President of Gas Turbine & Machinery Company in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in the Company.

Makoto Ogawara Mr. Makoto Ogawara has been serving as Managing Director and President of Vehicle Company in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Quality in Vehicle Company, Chief Director of Technology in Vehicle Company and Vice President of Vehicle Company in the Company.

Kazuo Ohta Mr. Kazuo Ohta has been serving as Managing Director and President of Motorcycle & Engine Company in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since December 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Chief Director of Planning, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tatsuya Watanabe Mr. Tatsuya Watanabe has been serving as Managing Director and President of Plant & Environment Company of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Energy Plant in Plant & Environment Company and Vice President of Plant & Environment Company in the Company.

Katsuya Yamamoto Mr. Katsuya Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Planning in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Planning in Precision Machinery Company in the Company.

Yoshihiko Morita Mr. Yoshihiko Morita has been serving as Independent Director in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. since June 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of Japan Institute for Overseas Investment, and working for Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. He used to serve as Vice President and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Japan Bank For International Cooperation, as well as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director of Japan Finance Corporation. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in 1969.