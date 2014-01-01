Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)
7205.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,454JPY
7:41am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasuhiko Ichihashi
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yoshio Shimo
|58
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Kokaji
|65
|2014
|Vice President, Director
|
Satoru Mori
|60
|2016
|Vice President, Director
|
Kenji Suzuki
|64
|2015
|Vice President, Director
|
Shin Endo
|62
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hiroshi Kajikawa
|62
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Taketo Nakane
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shigeki Terashi
|62
|2016
|Director
|
Toshitaka Hagiwara
|77
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Motokazu Yoshida
|68
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kazuhiko Sawada
|2016
|Director of Accounting
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yasuhiko Ichihashi
|Mr. Yasuhiko Ichihashi was named Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. effective June 2017. His previous titles include Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Toyota Motor Corp and Kanto Auto Works Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering from Gifu University.
|
Yoshio Shimo
|Mr. Yoshio Shimo was named President and Representative Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. effective June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Planning Operation, Director of Overseas Planning, Director of North America, Director of North America Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Hiroshi Kokaji
|Mr. Hiroshi Kokaji has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Hino Plant Manager and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Satoru Mori
|Mr. Satoru Mori has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION and another company.
|
Kenji Suzuki
|Mr. Kenji Suzuki has been serving as Vice President and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION and another company.
|
Shin Endo
|Mr. Shin Endo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Hiroshi Kajikawa
|Mr. Hiroshi Kajikawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since April 2014. He is also working for a subsidiary, Sawafuji Electric Co., Ltd. He used to work for its parent company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and other companies.
|
Taketo Nakane
|Mr. Taketo Nakane has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.
|
Shigeki Terashi
|Mr. Shigeki Terashi has been serving as Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in its parent company, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION.
|
Toshitaka Hagiwara
|Mr. Toshitaka Hagiwara has been serving as Independent Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD., ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. and Takamatsu Construction Group Co., Ltd., and working for Komatsu Ltd.
|
Motokazu Yoshida
|Mr. Motokazu Yoshida has been serving as Independent Director in Hino Motors, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Meisei Gakuen. He used to work for MITSUI CO., LTD.
|
Kazuhiko Sawada
