Carlos Ghosn Mr. Carlos Ghosn has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 14, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in an affiliated company, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Renault S.A.S., as well as Chairman of the Board and President in Renault-Nissan B.V.

Osamu Masuko Mr. Osamu Masuko has been serving as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Chairman of the Board, President and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.

Koji Ikeya Mr. Koji Ikeya has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 14, 2016. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Kozo Shiraji Mr. Kozo Shiraji has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since January 2017. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.

Mitsuhiko Yamashita Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamashita has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Planning Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since January 2017. He used to work for an affiliated company, NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

Takeshi Ando Mr. Takeshi Ando has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Competitive Officer in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 192. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Management in the Company.

Toshihiko Hattori Mr. Toshihiko Hattori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Asia & Asian, Chief Director of Northern Asia, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Manager of Global & After Sales Business in the Company.

Takeshi Isayama Mr. Takeshi Isayama has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He used to work for Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Japan, an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Carlyle Group Japan and Renault S.A.S.

Hiroshi Karube Mr. Hiroshi Karube has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Hitoshi Kawaguchi Mr. Hitoshi Kawaguchi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer in an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Ken Kobayashi Mr. Ken Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Corporation, as well as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

Shunichi Miyanaga Mr. Shunichi Miyanaga has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2014. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.