Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)
7211.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
927JPY
7:44am IST
Change (% chg)
¥12 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
¥915
Open
¥912
Day's High
¥928
Day's Low
¥905
Volume
4,341,400
Avg. Vol
6,650,670
52-wk High
¥942
52-wk Low
¥499
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Carlos Ghosn
|63
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
Osamu Masuko
|68
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
Koji Ikeya
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
Kozo Shiraji
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer, Director
Mitsuhiko Yamashita
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Planning Officer, Director
Masao Kuruma
|57
|2016
|Chief Information Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global IT
Takeshi Ando
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Competitive Officer
Toshihiko Hattori
|65
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yukihiro Hattori
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
Guillaume Cartier
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Marketing & Sales
Vincent Cobee
|49
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Product Strategy, Manager of PD Office
Naoya Fujimoto
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Project Management
Hitoshi Inada
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
Koichi Kitamura
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
Tsunehiro Kunimoto
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Design
Hiroo Kurihara
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Europe & Middle East & Asia
Yoshihiro Kuroi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Noda
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting
Masao Ohmichi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration
Yoichiro Yatabe
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of ASEAN
Yoichi Yokozawa
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy
Tetsuya Hashimoto
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources
Kazuaki Iwamoto
|2017
|Executive Officer
Tetsuya Tamechika
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of EV & Power Train Technology Development
Isao Torii
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Vehicle Technology Development
Takahide Tsujitani
|2017
|Executive Officer
Yasuji Yokomaku
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Development Management
Takeshi Isayama
|74
|2016
|Independent Director
Hiroshi Karube
|61
|2012
|Independent Director
Hitoshi Kawaguchi
|63
|2016
|Independent Director
Ken Kobayashi
|68
|2016
|Independent Director
Shunichi Miyanaga
|69
|2014
|Independent Director
Harumi Sakamoto
|79
|2013
|Independent Director
Masashi Sato
|2017
|Director of Institutional Accounting
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Carlos Ghosn
|Mr. Carlos Ghosn has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 14, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in an affiliated company, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Renault S.A.S., as well as Chairman of the Board and President in Renault-Nissan B.V.
Osamu Masuko
|Mr. Osamu Masuko has been serving as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Chairman of the Board, President and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.
Koji Ikeya
|Mr. Koji Ikeya has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 14, 2016. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.
Kozo Shiraji
|Mr. Kozo Shiraji has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since January 2017. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.
Mitsuhiko Yamashita
|Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamashita has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Planning Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since January 2017. He used to work for an affiliated company, NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Masao Kuruma
Takeshi Ando
|Mr. Takeshi Ando has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Competitive Officer in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 192. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Management in the Company.
Toshihiko Hattori
|Mr. Toshihiko Hattori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Asia & Asian, Chief Director of Northern Asia, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Manager of Global & After Sales Business in the Company.
Yukihiro Hattori
Guillaume Cartier
Vincent Cobee
Naoya Fujimoto
Hitoshi Inada
Koichi Kitamura
Tsunehiro Kunimoto
Hiroo Kurihara
Yoshihiro Kuroi
Hiroshi Noda
Masao Ohmichi
Yoichiro Yatabe
Yoichi Yokozawa
Tetsuya Hashimoto
Kazuaki Iwamoto
Tetsuya Tamechika
Isao Torii
Takahide Tsujitani
Yasuji Yokomaku
Takeshi Isayama
|Mr. Takeshi Isayama has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He used to work for Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Japan, an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Carlyle Group Japan and Renault S.A.S.
Hiroshi Karube
|Mr. Hiroshi Karube has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Hitoshi Kawaguchi
|Mr. Hitoshi Kawaguchi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer in an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Ken Kobayashi
|Mr. Ken Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Corporation, as well as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.
Shunichi Miyanaga
|Mr. Shunichi Miyanaga has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2014. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Harumi Sakamoto
|Ms. Harumi Sakamoto has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2013. She is also serving as Independent Director in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. She used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd., Japan Facility Management Association, Seiyu GK. and The Seibu Department Stores, Limited.
Masashi Sato
