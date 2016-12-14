Edition:
Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)

7211.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

927JPY
7:44am IST
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
¥915
Open
¥912
Day's High
¥928
Day's Low
¥905
Volume
4,341,400
Avg. Vol
6,650,670
52-wk High
¥942
52-wk Low
¥499

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Ghosn

63 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Osamu Masuko

68 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Koji Ikeya

59 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director

Kozo Shiraji

63 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer, Director

Mitsuhiko Yamashita

64 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Planning Officer, Director

Masao Kuruma

57 2016 Chief Information Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global IT

Takeshi Ando

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Competitive Officer

Toshihiko Hattori

65 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yukihiro Hattori

2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Guillaume Cartier

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Marketing & Sales

Vincent Cobee

49 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Product Strategy, Manager of PD Office

Naoya Fujimoto

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Project Management

Hitoshi Inada

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Koichi Kitamura

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Tsunehiro Kunimoto

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Design

Hiroo Kurihara

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Europe & Middle East & Asia

Yoshihiro Kuroi

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Hiroshi Noda

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Accounting

Masao Ohmichi

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration

Yoichiro Yatabe

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of ASEAN

Yoichi Yokozawa

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy

Tetsuya Hashimoto

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources

Kazuaki Iwamoto

2017 Executive Officer

Tetsuya Tamechika

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of EV & Power Train Technology Development

Isao Torii

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Vehicle Technology Development

Takahide Tsujitani

2017 Executive Officer

Yasuji Yokomaku

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Development Management

Takeshi Isayama

74 2016 Independent Director

Hiroshi Karube

61 2012 Independent Director

Hitoshi Kawaguchi

63 2016 Independent Director

Ken Kobayashi

68 2016 Independent Director

Shunichi Miyanaga

69 2014 Independent Director

Harumi Sakamoto

79 2013 Independent Director

Masashi Sato

2017 Director of Institutional Accounting
Biographies

Name Description

Carlos Ghosn

Mr. Carlos Ghosn has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 14, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in an affiliated company, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Renault S.A.S., as well as Chairman of the Board and President in Renault-Nissan B.V.

Osamu Masuko

Mr. Osamu Masuko has been serving as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Chairman of the Board, President and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.

Koji Ikeya

Mr. Koji Ikeya has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 14, 2016. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.

Kozo Shiraji

Mr. Kozo Shiraji has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Performance Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since January 2017. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation.

Mitsuhiko Yamashita

Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamashita has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Planning Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since January 2017. He used to work for an affiliated company, NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

Masao Kuruma

Takeshi Ando

Mr. Takeshi Ando has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Competitive Officer in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 192. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Management in the Company.

Toshihiko Hattori

Mr. Toshihiko Hattori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Asia & Asian, Chief Director of Northern Asia, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Manager of Global & After Sales Business in the Company.

Yukihiro Hattori

Guillaume Cartier

Vincent Cobee

Naoya Fujimoto

Hitoshi Inada

Koichi Kitamura

Tsunehiro Kunimoto

Hiroo Kurihara

Yoshihiro Kuroi

Hiroshi Noda

Masao Ohmichi

Yoichiro Yatabe

Yoichi Yokozawa

Tetsuya Hashimoto

Kazuaki Iwamoto

Tetsuya Tamechika

Isao Torii

Takahide Tsujitani

Yasuji Yokomaku

Takeshi Isayama

Mr. Takeshi Isayama has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He used to work for Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Japan, an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Carlyle Group Japan and Renault S.A.S.

Hiroshi Karube

Mr. Hiroshi Karube has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Hitoshi Kawaguchi

Mr. Hitoshi Kawaguchi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since December 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer in an affiliated company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Ken Kobayashi

Mr. Ken Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Corporation, as well as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd.

Shunichi Miyanaga

Mr. Shunichi Miyanaga has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2014. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Harumi Sakamoto

Ms. Harumi Sakamoto has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Motors Corporation since June 2013. She is also serving as Independent Director in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. She used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, The Dai-Ichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd., Japan Facility Management Association, Seiyu GK. and The Seibu Department Stores, Limited.

Masashi Sato

