Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)
7269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,047JPY
7:45am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Suzuki
|87
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Toshihiro Suzuki
|58
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Yasuhito Harayama
|61
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Taisuke Toyoda
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance
|
Kenichi Ayukawa
|2017
|Vice President, President of Subsidiary
|
Ichizo Aoyama
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IT
|
Toshiaki Hasuike
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Four-wheel Technology
|
Keiji Miyamoto
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Domestic 2nd Sales in Main Domestic Sales Unit
|
Kinji Saito
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Four-wheel Sales
|
Toshiaki Suzuki
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Domestic 1st Sales in Main Domestic Sales Unit
|
Hiroaki Matsuura
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Technology, Director
|
Masahiko Nagao
|59
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director
|
Keiichi Asai
|Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Subsidiary
|
Kazuhiko Ayabe
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Purchasing
|
Kazuo Hakamata
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kazunobu Hori
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production Technology
|
Shinichi Imaizumi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Operations Promotion in Main Domestic Sales Unit
|
Takashi Iwatsuki
|30
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of China Business
|
Masato Kasai
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Customer Quality & Service
|
Katsuhiro Kato
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Four-wheel Products & Cost Planning
|
Hirofumi Nagao
|64
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Izumi Ohishi
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Manufacturing
|
Shuji Ohishi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Ichiro Ohnish
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Four-Wheel Technology
|
Naoki Suzuki
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Four-wheel Technology
|
Shigeo Yamagishi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Management
|
Kazuki Yamaguchi
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Shigeyuki Yamamura
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration
|
Hidenori Yamashita
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Manufacturing
|
Osamu Honda
|67
|2017
|Director
|
Masakazu Iguchi
|82
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Sakutaro Tanino
|81
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Shunichi Akama
|2016
|Manager of Tokyo Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Osamu Suzuki
|Mr. Osamu Suzuki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1958. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and President in the Company.
|
Toshihiro Suzuki
|Mr. Toshihiro Suzuki has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in January 1994. His previous titles include Vice President, Senior Director of Product Planning, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Overseas Sales in the Company.
|
Yasuhito Harayama
|Mr. Yasuhito Harayama has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in July 2009. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Cooperation Promotion and Manager of VW Business Office in the Company.
|
Taisuke Toyoda
|
Kenichi Ayukawa
|
Ichizo Aoyama
|
Toshiaki Hasuike
|
Keiji Miyamoto
|
Kinji Saito
|
Toshiaki Suzuki
|
Hiroaki Matsuura
|Mr. Hiroaki Matsuura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Technology and Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of 3rd Production Technology, Director of 4th Production Technology and Deputy Chief Director of Production in the Company.
|
Masahiko Nagao
|Mr. Masahiko Nagao has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2015. He joined the Company in September 2012. He previously served as Senior Director of Planning in Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.
|
Keiichi Asai
|
Kazuhiko Ayabe
|
Kazuo Hakamata
|
Kazunobu Hori
|
Shinichi Imaizumi
|
Takashi Iwatsuki
|Mr. Takashi Iwatsuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of China Business in SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Overseas Sales and Chief Director of Overseas Sales Promotion in the Company.
|
Masato Kasai
|
Katsuhiro Kato
|
Hirofumi Nagao
|
Izumi Ohishi
|
Shuji Ohishi
|
Ichiro Ohnish
|
Naoki Suzuki
|
Shigeo Yamagishi
|
Kazuki Yamaguchi
|
Shigeyuki Yamamura
|
Hidenori Yamashita
|
Osamu Honda
|Mr. Osamu Honda has been serving as Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Masakazu Iguchi
|Mr. Masakazu Iguchi has been serving as Independent Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also working for Japan Automobile Research Institute and Railway Technical Research Institute. He used to work for University of Tokyo.
|
Sakutaro Tanino
|Mr. Sakutaro Tanino has been serving as Independent Director of SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION since June 2012. He is also working for JAPAN-CHINA FRIENDSHIP CENTER. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
|
Shunichi Akama
