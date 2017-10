Name Description

Hiroyuki Yanagi Mr. Hiroyuki Yanagi has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Corporation, as well as Chairman of Japan Marine Industry Association. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Motorcycle, Chief Director of Production, Senior Director of SyS in Main Motorcycle Business Unit and Director of China Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, MBK Industrie.

Yoshihiro Hidaka Mr. Yoshihiro Hidaka has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning & Finance and Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of 1st Business in Main MC Business Unit, Director of 2nd Business in Main MC Business Unit, Director of 3rd Business in Main MC Business Unit and Director of ASEAN Sales in 1st Business Unit in Main MC Business Unit in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President in a subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

Takaaki Kimura Mr. Takaaki Kimura has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Marin Business and Representative Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Director of WV Business in Main AM Business Unit, Director of AM Business and Manager of AM Business Development in the Company.

Toshizumi Kato Mr. Toshizumi Kato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Vehicle & Solution Business and Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Senior Director of Sales in Main MS Business Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in two subsidiaries, including Yamaha Motor Australia Pty Limited and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.

Masahiro Takizawa Mr. Masahiro Takizawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of News Business Development and Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since January 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office in CV Business Unit, Director of Business Planning and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, MBK Industrie.

Katsuaki Watanabe Mr. Katsuaki Watanabe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of MC Business and Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Director of 1st Business in Main MC Business Unit, Senior Director of BD Manufacturing in Main Production Unit and Chief Director of Production in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Parts Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Yoichiro Kojima Mr. Yoichiro Kojima has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of New Business Development, Deputy Chief Director of MC Business, Senior Director of NLV Business in Main News Business Development Unit and Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since January 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of ME Business in Main Marine Business Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director of a subsidiary, PT.Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing.

Makoto Shimamoto Mr. Makoto Shimamoto has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Manager of PF Vehicle Unit and Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Engine Design in Product Development Supervisor Unit in Main MC Business Unit and Senior Director of PF Vehicle Development in the Company. He used to serves as President and Director in a subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Asian Center Co., Ltd.

Katsuhito Yamaji Mr. Katsuhito Yamaji has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production and Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Materials Technology in Production Technology Supervisor Unit in Main Technology Unit, Senior Director of Production Technology in Main Technology Unit and Senior Director of EG Manufacturing in Main Production Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Yamaha Motor da Amazonia Ltda.

Tamotsu Adachi Mr. Tamotsu Adachi has been serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Benesse Holdings, Inc., as well as Senior Adviser in Carlyle Japan LLC. He used to work for other companies, including Mitsubishi Corporation and Benesse Holdings Inc.

Takuya Nakata Mr. Takuya Nakata has been serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2014. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Yamaha Corporation, and working for YAMAHA MUSIC FOUNDATION. He used to serve as President and Director in Yamaha Corporation of America.

Atsushi Niimi Mr. Atsushi Niimi has been serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. since March 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sharyo, Ltd., and working for JTEKT Corporation and CHUBU ASSOCIATION OF CORPORATE EXECUTIVES. He used to work for TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION.