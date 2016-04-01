Name Description

Akira Ishida Mr. Akira Ishida has been serving as Chairman of the Board in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also working for Kyoto invention inventory association. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and President in the Company. He used to work for KYOTO INDUSTRIAL SUPPORT ORGANIZATION 21.

Eiji Kakiuchi Mr. Eiji Kakiuchi has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Operating Officer, Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, President of Media Technology Company and President of Semiconductor Equipment Company in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, DAINIPPON SCREEN GRAPHICS (USA), LLC.

Yoichi Kondo Mr. Yoichi Kondo has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc., SCREEN Graphic and Precision Solutions Co., Ltd. and SCREEN Business Support Solutions Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of the Company.

Soichi Nadahara Mr. Soichi Nadahara has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc. and SCREEN Graphic and Precision Solutions Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of the Company.

Shin Minamishima Mr. Shin Minamishima has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.

Katsutoshi Oki Mr. Katsutoshi Oki has been serving as Managing Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc. and SCREEN Finetech Solutions Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 2011. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Life Insurance Company.

Shosaku Murayama Mr. Shosaku Murayama has been serving as Independent Director of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. and President and Representative Director in iPS Portal Co., Ltd. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Teikoku Seiyaku Company, Limited, as well as work for Bank of Japan and Shikoku Chemicals Corporation.

Shigeru Saito Mr. Shigeru Saito has been serving as Independent Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in TOSE CO., LTD.