Edition:
India

Screen Holdings Co Ltd (7735.T)

7735.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

8,430JPY
5:38am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-50 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
¥8,480
Open
¥8,500
Day's High
¥8,500
Day's Low
¥8,410
Volume
33,300
Avg. Vol
408,017
52-wk High
¥8,930
52-wk Low
¥6,220

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Akira Ishida

74 2016 Chairman of the Board

Eiji Kakiuchi

62 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Yoichi Kondo

58 2014 Managing Director, Chief Financial Officer

Soichi Nadahara

58 2014 Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer

Shin Minamishima

60 2016 Senior Managing Director, Representative Director

Katsutoshi Oki

58 2014 Managing Director

Katsuhiko Aoki

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Masahiro Joshi

Senior Executive Officer

Yoshinori Tsuruya

2015 Senior Executive Officer

Hirofumi Ohta

2015 Executive Officer, Manager of Accounting and Finance

Yoshihisa Ishikawa

Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning

Hirotaka Wada

2015 Executive Officer

Shosaku Murayama

67 2013 Independent Director

Shigeru Saito

60 2013 Independent Director

Yoshio Tateishi

77 2006 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Akira Ishida

Mr. Akira Ishida has been serving as Chairman of the Board in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also working for Kyoto invention inventory association. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and President in the Company. He used to work for KYOTO INDUSTRIAL SUPPORT ORGANIZATION 21.

Eiji Kakiuchi

Mr. Eiji Kakiuchi has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Operating Officer, Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, President of Media Technology Company and President of Semiconductor Equipment Company in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, DAINIPPON SCREEN GRAPHICS (USA), LLC.

Yoichi Kondo

Mr. Yoichi Kondo has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc., SCREEN Graphic and Precision Solutions Co., Ltd. and SCREEN Business Support Solutions Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of the Company.

Soichi Nadahara

Mr. Soichi Nadahara has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Technology Officer in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc. and SCREEN Graphic and Precision Solutions Co., Ltd., subsidiaries of the Company.

Shin Minamishima

Mr. Shin Minamishima has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.

Katsutoshi Oki

Mr. Katsutoshi Oki has been serving as Managing Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries, including SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Inc. and SCREEN Finetech Solutions Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 2011. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Nippon Life Insurance Company.

Katsuhiko Aoki

Masahiro Joshi

Yoshinori Tsuruya

Hirofumi Ohta

Yoshihisa Ishikawa

Hirotaka Wada

Shosaku Murayama

Mr. Shosaku Murayama has been serving as Independent Director of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. and President and Representative Director in iPS Portal Co., Ltd. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Teikoku Seiyaku Company, Limited, as well as work for Bank of Japan and Shikoku Chemicals Corporation.

Shigeru Saito

Mr. Shigeru Saito has been serving as Independent Director in SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2013. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in TOSE CO., LTD.

Yoshio Tateishi

Mr. Yoshio Tateishi has been serving as Independent Director of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., since June 2006. He is also serving as Honorary Chairman of OMRON Corporation, as well as working for Kyoto Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading