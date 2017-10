Name Description

Fujio Mitarai Mr. Fujio Mitarai has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of CANON INC. since March 30, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1961. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and Director in the Company. He used to serve as President in Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Masaya Maeda Mr. Masaya Maeda has been serving as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of CANON INC. since March 30, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Deputy Director of DC Business, Manager of DCP Development Center and Director of DC Business in the Company.

Toshizo Tanaka Mr. Toshizo Tanaka has been serving as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources and Representative Director in CANON INC. since March 2014. He joined the Company in April 1964. His previous titles include Chief Director of Policy and Economic Research, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Director.

Yoroku Adachi Mr. Yoroku Adachi has been serving as Executive Vice President of CANON INC., as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Canon U.S.A., Inc., since July 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1970. He previously served as Managing Director in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of two subsidiaries, Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Canon Hong Kong Co., Ltd., and President in its subsidiaries, Canon (China) Co., Ltd and Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Hideki Ozawa Mr. Hideki Ozawa has been serving as Executive Vice President in CANON INC., as well as President of a subsidiary, Canon (China) Co., Ltd., since 2017. He joined the Company in July 1980. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in two subsidiaries, Canon Hong Kong Co., Ltd. and Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd. He also used to work for a company that now is Canon Marketing Japan Inc.

Shigeyuki Matsumoto Mr. Shigeyuki Matsumoto has been serving as Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Director of R&D and Representative Director in CANON INC. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Chief of FLCD Business Project and Director in the Company..

Toshio Homma Mr. Toshio Homma has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Imaging Business and Representative Director in CANON INC. since March 30,2 017. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of i-Printer Business, Chief Director of Commercialization Promotion, Chief Director of L-Printer Business and Chief Director of L-Printer Business Promotion in the Company.

Naoji Ohtsuka Mr. Naoji Ohtsuka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Ink-jet Business in CANON INC. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981 and used to serve as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Ink-jet Business in the Company.

Yasuhiro Tani Mr. Yasuhiro Tani has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Digital System Development in CANON INC. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979 and served as Director, Manager of SOC Design Center, Deputy Chief Director of Platform Development, Chief Director of Digital Platform Development and Chief Director of Platform Development in the Company.

Kenichi Nagasawa Mr. Kenichi Nagasawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Intellectual Property & Legal Affairs of CANON INC. since March 30, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981 and used to serve as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Intellectual Property & Legal Affairs in the Company.

Masaaki Nakamura Mr. Masaaki Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of External Relation and Chief Director of Facilities Management in CANON INC. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Eiji Osanai Mr. Eiji Osanai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Technology of CANON INC. since March 30, 2016. He joined the Company in August 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer ,Manager of Production Machine Supervisor Center and Deputy Chief Director of Production Technology in the Company.

Hiroyuki Suematsu Mr. Hiroyuki Suematsu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Quality and Chief Director of Planning in CANON INC. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980 and used to serve as Chief Director of Chemical Business, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Chemical Business, Chief Director of Environment and Deputy Chief Director of Peripheral Device Business.

Aitake Wakiya Mr. Aitake Wakiya has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Accounting in CANON INC. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979 and used to serve as Executive Officer in the Company.

Masanori Yamada Mr. Masanori Yamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of NVS Business Promotion of CANON INC. since March 30, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Image Business Machine Business and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Haruhiko Kato Mr. Haruhiko Kato has been serving as Independent Director of CANON INC. since March 2014. He is also serving as President and Representative Executive Officer in Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated, as well as Director in TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION. He did his graduation in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1975.