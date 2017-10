Name Description

Naoki Adachi Mr. Naoki Adachi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2010. He joined the Company in April 1962. His previous titles include Director of Commercial Printing Business, Chief Director of Commercial Printing Business, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law in Chuo University in March 1962.

Shingo Kaneko Mr. Shingo Kaneko has been serving as President and Representative Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2010. He is also serving as Representative Director in TAMAPOLY CO., LTD. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Director of Commercial Printing Business, Director of Manufacturing Business, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law in Chuo University in March 1973.

Hidetaka Kakiya Mr. Hidetaka Kakiya has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Finance in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Accounting in Main Electronics Business Unit and Director of Accounting in Main Finance Unit in the Company. He also used to serve as Chairman of the Board in a Taiwan-based subsidiary.

Sumio Ezaki Mr. Sumio Ezaki has been serving as Manager of Barrier Film Center in Main Life & Industry Business Unit and Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., as well as President of a subsidiary, Toppan USA, Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Director of Production Technology in Main Package Business Unit and, Deputy Director of Living Environment Manufacturing Business and Director of Living Environment Manufacturing Business in Main Living Environment Business Unit in the Company.

Yoshihiro Furuya Mr. Yoshihiro Furuya has been serving as Vice President and Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since October 2014. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Director of Kansai Business, Director of Tokyo Business, Chief Director of Packaging Business and Chief Director of High Functional Business in the Company.

Yoshiyuki Nagayama Mr. Yoshiyuki Nagayama has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Western Japan Business and Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Director of Kansai Commercial Printing Business, Director of Commercial Printing Business, Senior Managing Director, Managing Director and Chief Director of Kansai Business in the Company.

Shinichi Ohkubo Mr. Shinichi Ohkubo has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Human Resources & Labor Relations in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources in Main Human Resources and Labor Relations Unit and Managing Director in the Company.

Makoto Arai Mr. Makoto Arai has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Information Communication Business in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of 1st Sales in Main Commercial Printing Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Information Communication Business, Director of Commercial Printing in Main Information Communication Business Unit and Director of Chubu Business in the Company.

Atsushi Ito Mr. Atsushi Ito has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Eastern Japan Business and Director of Eastern Japan Business in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Commercial Printing in Main Info Communication Unit, Chief Director of Sales in Hokkaido Business Unit and Director of Hokkaido Business in the Company.

Yukio Maeda Mr. Yukio Maeda has been serving as Senior Managing Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Chubu Business, Chief Director of Business Planning, Chief Director of Public Relations and Chief Director of Media Business Promotion in the Company. He used to serve as Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, TOPPAN FORMS CO., LTD.

Hideharu Maro Mr. Hideharu Maro has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Business Planning, Manager of Strategy Investment Promotion Office and Manager of Global Business Promotion Office in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Gunma Plant Production Management in Tokyo Business Unit, Chief Director of 3rd Sales, Chief Director of Overseas Business, Director of Kansai Business in Main Packaging Business Unit and Deputy Director of International Business in the Company.

Naoyuki Matsuda Mr. Naoyuki Matsuda has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Life & Industry Business in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Director, Chief Director of Overseas Business in Main Package Business Unit and Director of Living Environment Business in Main Living Environment Business Unit in the Company.

Taro Izawa Mr. Taro Izawa has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Business Development & Research in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Technology Operation Center in Main Manufacturing & Technology & Research Unit and Deputy Chief Director of Business Development & Research in the Company.

Nobuaki Sato Mr. Nobuaki Sato has been serving as Managing Director and Manager of Secure Business Center in Main Information Communication Business Unit in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Director of Finance & Securities Business in Main Information Communication Business Unit in the Company.

Hiroshi Iwase Mr. Hiroshi Iwase has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of Business Innovation Center in Main Life & Industry Business Unit in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Chief Director of High Functional Material in Main Package Business Unit, Director of High Functional Material Business in Main Living Environment Business Unit and Director of High Functional Business in Main High Functional Business Unit in the Company.

Yuichiro Kotani Mr. Yuichiro Kotani has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Western Japan Business in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Kansai Information Communication Business in Main Western Japan Business Unit, Chief Director of 1st Sales in Commercial Printing Business Unit and Chief Director of 2nd Sales in Kansai Commercial Printing Business Unit in the Company.

Mitsuhiro Nakao Mr. Mitsuhiro Nakao has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Toppan Idea Center in Main Information Communication Business Unit in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Manager of Digital Contents Solution Center of Main Information Communication Business Unit and Chief Director of Business Innovation Promotion in Main Information Communication Business Unit in the Company.

Haruhiko Noguchi Mr. Haruhiko Noguchi has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Director of Packaging Solution Business in Main Life & Industry Business Unit in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since April 2015. He joined the Company in June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Chief Director of 1st Finance & Securities Sales in Main Information Communication Business Unit and Manager of Secretary's Office in the Company.

Masanori Saito Mr. Masanori Saito has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Director of Kansai Information & Communication Business in Main Western Japan Business Unit in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Chief Director of 2nd Sales in Kansai Shoin Business Unit of Main Kansai Business Unit in the Company.

Kazunori Sakai Mr. Kazunori Sakai has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Director of Chubu Business in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Manager of Secretary's Office and Chief Director of Sales in Chubu Business Unit in the Company.

Yuji Sato Mr. Yuji Sato has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of ICT and Manager of ICT Strategy Center in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1980. His previous titles include Director of Technology in Main Western Japan Business Unit and Chief Director of Operation System in the Company.

Norio Yamanaka Mr. Norio Yamanaka has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, Director of Environmental Design Business in Main Life & Industry Business Unit and Manager of Business Innovation Center in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Chief Director of 2nd Sales in Kansai Business Unit of Main Package Business Unit, Director of Living Environment Business in Main Kansai Business Unit and Director of Kansai Living Environment Business in the Company.

Tetsuro Ueki Mr. Tetsuro Ueki has been serving as Chief Director of Electronics Business and Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2015. He previously served as Director of Planning in Main Manufacturing Supervision Unit in the Company. He used to work for ORTUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Yasuhiko Yamano Mr. Yasuhiko Yamano has been serving as Chief Senior Director of Manufacturing and Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since April 2013. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Chief Director of Business Strategy in Main Kansai Business Unit and Director of Information-type Manufacturing Business in Main Information Communication Business Unit in the Company.

Yoshinobu Noma Mr. Yoshinobu Noma has been serving as Independent Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2010. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Kodansha Ltd. He used to work for The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd.

Kunio Sakuma Mr. Kunio Sakuma has been serving as Independent Director in TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD. since June 2010. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in TOYO INK MFG CO., LTD.