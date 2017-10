Name Description

Yoshitoshi Kitajima Mr. Yoshitoshi Kitajima has been serving as President and Representative Director of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since December 1979. He joined the Company in May 1963. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for The Fuji Bank, Limited.

Yoshinari Kitajima Mr. Yoshinari Kitajima has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 26, 2009. He joined the Company in March 1995. His previous titles include Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for The Fuji Bank, Limited. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University in March 1987.

Koichi Takanami Mr. Koichi Takanami has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2007. He joined the Company in April 1963. His previous titles include Chief Director of CTS Development, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company.

Masayoshi Yamada Mr. Masayoshi Yamada has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 2007. He joined the Company in April 1963. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Deputy Director of Business Form and Chief Director of Accounting in the Company.

Tokuji Kanda Mr. Tokuji Kanda has been serving as Senior Managing Director in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Labor and Managing Director in the Company.

Tetsuji Morino Mr. Tetsuji Morino has been serving as Senior Managing Director in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in March 1970. His previous titles include Managing Director and Manager of Business Planning Promotion Office in the Company.

Masahiko Wada Mr. Masahiko Wada has been serving as Senior Managing Director in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 2008. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Display Product Business in the Company.

Motoharu Kitajima Mr. Motoharu Kitajima has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Marketing in AB Center in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in November 1996. He previously served as Director of C&I Business in the Company. He used to work for SONY CORPORATION.

Satoru Inoue Mr. Satoru Inoue has been serving as Managing Director in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. He previously served as Manager of Technology Development Center in the Company.

Takashi Saito Mr. Takashi Saito has been serving as serving as Managing Director of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in another company. He joined the Company in April 1973. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Koichi Hashimoto Mr. Koichi Hashimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Managing Director and Director of Packaging Business in the Company.

Sakae Hikita Mr. Sakae Hikita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Information Solution Business and Director of IPS Business in the Company.

Tsukasa Miyajima Mr. Tsukasa Miyajima has been serving as Independent Director in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also a Professor of Asahi University, and a Professor Emeritus of Keio University.