Name Description

Takuya Nakata Mr. Takuya Nakata has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Director of Musical Instruments & Audio Business and Director in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Musical Instruments & Audio Sales in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in an America-based subsidiary. He graduated from Keio University with a Bachelor's degree in Law in March 1981.

Satoshi Yamahata Mr. Satoshi Yamahata has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Operation, Chief Director of Business and Director in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in January 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Shinobu Kawase Mr. Shinobu Kawase has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Musical Instruments & Audio Production in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Senior Director of Audio Production in Main Musical Instruments & Audio Production Unit in the Company.

Seiichi Yamaguchi Mr. Seiichi Yamaguchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Musical Instruments & Audio Sales in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning in Main Musical Instruments & Audio Sales Unit and Chief Director of Soft Business in the Company.

Takashi Dairokuno Mr. Takashi Dairokuno has been serving as Executive Officer in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Planning Administration in PA & DMI Business Unit, Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs and Senior Director of Internal Audit in the Company.

Shigeki Fujii Mr. Shigeki Fujii has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of IMC Business in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Director of Semiconductor Business in the Company.

Akira Iizuka Mr. Akira Iizuka has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Technology in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Manager of INFO Sound Development Promotion Office, Director of Product Development in PA & DMI Business Unit and Senior Director of Research & Development in Main Musical Instrument & Acoustic Development Unit in the Company.

Masahito Hosoi Mr. Masahito Hosoi has been serving as Director in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources and Chief Director of Corporate Resource in the Company.

Taku Fukui Mr. Taku Fukui has been serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Partner in Kashiwagi Sogo Law Office, and working for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. and HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. He is also a Professor of Keio University.

Junya Hakoda Mr. Junya Hakoda has been serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., and working for Schroder Investment Management (Japan) Limited. He used to work for Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., two audit firms and an accounting firm. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Masatoshi Ito Mr. Masatoshi Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Ajinomoto Co., Inc., as well as Independent Director in Japan Airlines Co., LTD.

Yoshimi Nakajima Ms. Yoshimi Nakajima has been serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Corporation since June 22, 2017. She is also working for American Express International, Inc. She used to work for Mizuho Trust & Banking Co ., Ltd., Citibank, N. A., Societe Generale Securities Japan Limited and American Express Japan Inc.

Shigeru Nosaka Mr. Shigeru Nosaka has been serving as Independent Director in Yamaha Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Director in Oracle Corporation Japan. He used to work for Marubeni Corporation, Apple Computer, Inc., Japan Communications Inc. and another company.