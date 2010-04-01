Name Description

Masahiro Okafuji Mr. Masahiro Okafuji has been serving as President and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2010. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Vice President, President of Fiber Company, Director of Brand Marketing Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Vice President and President of Fiber Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors in Physics from Osaka University in March 1972.

Tsuyoshi Hachimura Mr. Tsuyoshi Hachimura has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in October 1991. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Fumihiko Kobayashi Mr. Fumihiko Kobayashi has been serving as Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & General Affairs in the Company.

Hiroshi Okamoto Mr. Hiroshi Okamoto has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager CP·CITIC Strategy Office and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of 1st Fashion Apparel of the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Waseda University in March 1980.

Yoshihisa Suzuki Mr. Yoshihisa Suzuki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Information & Finance Company and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director of an associated company, JAMCO CORPORATION.

Yuji Fukuda Mr. Yuji Fukuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in ITOCHU Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, ITOCHU Singapore Pte Ltd., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Manager of Chemical, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of General Merchandise & Chemical Product in the Company.

Masahiro Imai Mr. Masahiro Imai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Energy & Chemicals Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Plant & Ship and Director of Overseas Market in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, ITOCHU Europe PLC.

Shuichi Koseki Mr. Shuichi Koseki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Textile Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in two China-based subsidiaries and a Hong Kong-based subsidiary.

Eiichi Yonekura Mr. Eiichi Yonekura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Metal Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Operation in the Company.

Tomofumi Yoshida Mr. Tomofumi Yoshida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in ITOCHU Corporation, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, ITOCHU International Inc., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of General Merchandise & Chemical Product Business Planning, Chief Information Officer of General Merchandise & Chemical Product Unit, Executive Officer and Manager of General Merchandise in the Company.

Yasuyuki Harada Mr. Yasuyuki Harada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of General Products & Realty Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Materials in the Company. He used to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer in a subsidiary.

Ichiro Fujisaki Mr. Ichiro Fujisaki has been serving as Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION. He is a Distinguished Professor of Sophia University. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Chikara Kawakita Mr. Chikara Kawakita has been serving as Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2013. He is also working for Non-Life Insurance Rating Organization of Japan. He used to work for Hitotsubashi University and Ministry of Finance, Japan.

Harufumi Mochizuki Mr. Harufumi Mochizuki was named Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation effective June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment & Consultation Co., Ltd. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.