Itochu Corp (8001.T)

8001.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,944JPY
7:49am IST
Change (% chg)

¥28 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
¥1,916
Open
¥1,914
Day's High
¥1,946
Day's Low
¥1,907
Volume
2,646,900
Avg. Vol
4,368,517
52-wk High
¥1,946
52-wk Low
¥1,260

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Masahiro Okafuji

67 2010 President, Representative Director

Tsuyoshi Hachimura

60 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Fumihiko Kobayashi

60 2017 Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Hiroshi Okamoto

61 2017 Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager CP·CITIC Strategy Office, Representative Director

Yoshihisa Suzuki

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Information & Finance Company, Representative Director

Yuji Fukuda

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Masahiro Imai

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Energy & Chemicals Company

Shuichi Koseki

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Textile Company

Eiichi Yonekura

59 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Metal Company

Tomofumi Yoshida

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary

Hiroyuki Fukano

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Yasuyuki Harada

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of General Products & Realty Company

Keita Ishii

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Chemicals, Executive Vice President of Energy & Chemicals Company

Yozo Kubo

2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of Food Company

Masahiro Morofuji

56 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of 1st Brand Marketing, Executive Vice President of Textile Company

Akihiko Okada

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Iron and Steel & Non-ferrous & Solar

Hiroyuki Tsubai

2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Akihiro Ueda

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries

Kazutaka Yoshida

2016 Managing Executive Officer, President of Machinery Company

Mitsuru Chino

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yoshihiro Fukushima

54 2017 Executive Officer, Manager of 2nd Brand Marketing

Shiro Hayashi

56 2015 Executive Officer, Manager of 1st Fashion Apparel

Kensuke Hosomi

54 2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Food Distribution

Yoichi Ikezoe

58 2016 Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary

Shigetoshi Imai

2016 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hiroyuki Kaizuka

54 2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Provisions

Shunsuke Noda

55 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Operation

Hisato Ohkubo

54 2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Energy

Masato Ohsugi

Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile

Hiroshi Oka

Executive Officer, Director of Secretariat

Hiroshi Sato

57 2015 Executive Officer, Manager of Plant Project & Marine & Aerospace

Mamoru Seki

56 2016 Executive Officer, Director of Accounting

Motonari Shimizu

2016 Executive Officer, Manager of 2nd Fashion Apparel

Tatsushi Shingu

53 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Information & Communication

Tomoyuki Takada

55 2015 Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations

Akira Tsuchihashi

55 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Audit

Ichiro Fujisaki

70 2013 Independent Director

Chikara Kawakita

62 2013 Independent Director

Harufumi Mochizuki

67 2017 Independent Director

Atsuko Muraki

61 2016 Independent Director

Tetsuya Sebe

2017 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Masahiro Okafuji

Mr. Masahiro Okafuji has been serving as President and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2010. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Vice President, President of Fiber Company, Director of Brand Marketing Business, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Vice President and President of Fiber Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors in Physics from Osaka University in March 1972.

Tsuyoshi Hachimura

Mr. Tsuyoshi Hachimura has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director of ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in October 1991. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Fumihiko Kobayashi

Mr. Fumihiko Kobayashi has been serving as Chief Administrative Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & General Affairs in the Company.

Hiroshi Okamoto

Mr. Hiroshi Okamoto has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager CP·CITIC Strategy Office and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of 1st Fashion Apparel of the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from Waseda University in March 1980.

Yoshihisa Suzuki

Mr. Yoshihisa Suzuki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Information & Finance Company and Representative Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director of an associated company, JAMCO CORPORATION.

Yuji Fukuda

Mr. Yuji Fukuda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in ITOCHU Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, ITOCHU Singapore Pte Ltd., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Manager of Chemical, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of General Merchandise & Chemical Product in the Company.

Masahiro Imai

Mr. Masahiro Imai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Energy & Chemicals Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Plant & Ship and Director of Overseas Market in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, ITOCHU Europe PLC.

Shuichi Koseki

Mr. Shuichi Koseki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Textile Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in two China-based subsidiaries and a Hong Kong-based subsidiary.

Eiichi Yonekura

Mr. Eiichi Yonekura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and President of Metal Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Operation in the Company.

Tomofumi Yoshida

Mr. Tomofumi Yoshida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in ITOCHU Corporation, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, ITOCHU International Inc., since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of General Merchandise & Chemical Product Business Planning, Chief Information Officer of General Merchandise & Chemical Product Unit, Executive Officer and Manager of General Merchandise in the Company.

Hiroyuki Fukano

Yasuyuki Harada

Mr. Yasuyuki Harada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of General Products & Realty Company in ITOCHU Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Materials in the Company. He used to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer in a subsidiary.

Keita Ishii

Yozo Kubo

Masahiro Morofuji

Akihiko Okada

Hiroyuki Tsubai

Akihiro Ueda

Kazutaka Yoshida

Mitsuru Chino

Yoshihiro Fukushima

Shiro Hayashi

Kensuke Hosomi

Yoichi Ikezoe

Shigetoshi Imai

Hiroyuki Kaizuka

Shunsuke Noda

Hisato Ohkubo

Masato Ohsugi

Hiroshi Oka

Hiroshi Sato

Mamoru Seki

Motonari Shimizu

Tatsushi Shingu

Tomoyuki Takada

Akira Tsuchihashi

Ichiro Fujisaki

Mr. Ichiro Fujisaki has been serving as Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2013. He is also serving as Independent Director in NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION. He is a Distinguished Professor of Sophia University. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Chikara Kawakita

Mr. Chikara Kawakita has been serving as Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2013. He is also working for Non-Life Insurance Rating Organization of Japan. He used to work for Hitotsubashi University and Ministry of Finance, Japan.

Harufumi Mochizuki

Mr. Harufumi Mochizuki was named Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation effective June 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hitachi, Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director in Tokyo Small and Medium Business Investment & Consultation Co., Ltd. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Atsuko Muraki

Ms. Atsuko Muraki has been serving as Independent Director in ITOCHU Corporation since June 2016. She used to work for Cabinet Office, Japan and Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, Japan.

Tetsuya Sebe

