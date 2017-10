Name Description

Masami Iijima Mr. Masami Iijima has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include President, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metallic Resources, Senior Director of Metal and Energy and Chief Director of Steel Raw Materials & Non-ferrous Metal in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Operations from Yokohama National University in March 1974.

Tatsuo Yasunaga Mr. Tatsuo Yasunaga has been serving as President and Representative Director of MITSUI & CO., LTD. since June 19, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Project Operation, Chief Director of Machinery and Transportation System and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Keigo Matsubara Mr. Keigo Matsubara has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Finance and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Satoshi Tanaka Mr. Satoshi Tanaka has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Privacy Officer and Representative Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since June 21, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of IR, Director of Business Planning and Deputy Chief Director of Consumer Service Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Literature from University of Tokyo in March 1981.

Makoto Suzuki Mr. Makoto Suzuki has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer and Representative Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Electricity Project and Director of 1st Electricity in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Education from International Christian University in March 1981.

Yoshihiro Hombo Mr. Yoshihiro Hombo has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Basic Chemicals, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Management and Senior Director of Business in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1979.

Hiroyuki Kato Mr. Hiroyuki Kato has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of 1st Energy in the Company. He used to serve as Managing Director and President in a subsidiary, Mitsui Coal Holdings Pty. Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keio University in March 1979.

Shinsuke Fujii Mr. Shinsuke Fujii has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Steelmaking Material, Director of Metal Business and Senior Director of Business in the Company.

Takeshi Kanamori Mr. Takeshi Kanamori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in MITSUI & CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board and General Manager of a China-based subsidiary, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of 1st Plant Project and Director of 2nd Project Development in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Waseda University in March 1980.

Atsushi Kume Mr. Atsushi Kume has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Europe & Middle East & Africa in MITSUI & CO., LTD., as well as President of subsidiary, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Oil, Deputy Chief Director of Financial Market and Chief Director of Finance and New Business Promotion in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor of Engineering from Osaka University in March 1978.

Yasushi Takahashi Mr. Yasushi Takahashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of America in MITSUI & CO., LTD., as well as President of a subsidiary, since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Iron Ore Office, Director of Iron Ore and Chief Director of Metal Resources in the Company. He obtained his Legume Baccalaureus (LLB) from Keio University in March 1981.

Nobuaki Kitamori Mr. Nobuaki Kitamori has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Digital Officer and Representative Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since June 21, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs and Chief Director of ICT Business in the Company.

Izumi Kobayashi Ms. Izumi Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since June 2014. She is also working for Japan Association of Corporate Executives. She used to work for Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Merrill Lynch Futures Japan Inc., Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd., Osaka Securities Exchange Co., Ltd., Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, World Bank Group.

Toshiro Muto Mr. Toshiro Muto has been serving as Independent Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since June 2010. He is also working for Daiwa Institute of Research Ltd. He used to work in Ministry of Finance, Japan and Bank of Japan.

Jenifer Rogers Ms. Jenifer Rogers has been serving as Independent Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. since June 2015. She is also working for Asurion Japan Holdings G.K. She used to work for Holland & Knight LLP, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Company, Limited, Merrill Lynch Europe Plc and Bank of America Merill Lynch.

Hirotaka Takeuchi Mr. Hirotaka Takeuchi has been serving as Independent Director of MITSUI & CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also an Honorary Professor of Hitotsubashi University, and a Professor of Harvard Business School. He used to work for McCann Erickson Japan Inc.