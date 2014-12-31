Name Description

Ning Li Mr. Li Ning is the Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Viva China Holdings Limited. Mr. Li is a member of the executive committee of the Company since June 2010. Mr. Li was also appointed as the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company with effect from March 15, 2012. Mr. Li is the founder of the LI-NING brand and currently the chairman and an executive director of Li Ning Company Limited (Stock Code: 2331). He is primarily responsible for formulating the overall corporate strategies and planning of Li Ning Company Limited. In the 6th World Cup Gymnastics Competition in 1982, Mr. Li unprecedentedly won six gold medals in men's artistic gymnastics events and was named the "Prince of Gymnastics" in the PRC. In the 23rd Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984, Mr. Li won three gold, two silver and one bronze medals, making him the athlete winning the most medals of that Olympic Games. In 1987, Mr. Li became the only Asian member of Athlete's Commission of the International Olympic Committee. He is currently an honorary member of the Federation Internationale De Gymnastique. After retiring in 1989 from his athlete career, Mr. Li initiated the idea of LI-NING brand with the goal of creating the first national sports goods brand in the PRC. He has dedicated the past 22 years to the development of the business of Li Ning Group, achieving great contribution to the development of the PRC’s sports goods industry. Mr. Li holds a bachelor's degree in law from School of Law of Peking University, an executive M.B.A. degree from Guanghua School of Management of Peking University, an honorary doctorate in technology from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom and an honorary degree of doctor of humanities from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. In June 2010, Mr. Li was also conferred honorary fellowship from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Ling Chan Mr. Chan Ling is Chief Operating Officer, Compliance Officer and Executive Director of Viva China Holdings Limited. He is a member of the executive committee and remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Chan has been a member and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company since June 2, 2010 and June 22, 2010 respectively, and ceased to hold any office of this committee on March 15, 2012. Mr. Chan joined the Group in June 2010 and is a director of Viva China Sports Holding Limited, Viva China Community Development Holdings Limited and various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Chan was the chief executive officer of "The Chinese Athletes Educational Foundation". He has over 10 years of working experience in the media industry and in the sports agency industry.

Chunyang Li Mr. Li Chunyang is the Executive Director of Viva China Holdings Limited., since June 2, 2010. Mr. Li is a member of the executive committee of the Company. Mr. Li joined the Group in June 2010 and is a director of, Viva China Community Development Holdings Limited and various subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Li graduated from Peking University in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He was one of the founders of “The Chinese Athletes Educational Foundation”. In 1989 and 1991, he won the World Gymnastics Championships.

Qilin Li Mr. Li Qilin is an Executive Director of Viva China Holdings Limited. He has been a director of Lead Ahead Limited (‘Lead Ahead) since June 15, 2010. Mr. Li Qilin has experience in financial services industry and has been an analyst of Persistent Asset Management Limited since January 2010.

Kwok Ha Kong Ms. Kong Kwok Ha serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Kong joined the Company in December 2014 and is the general counsel of the Company. She holds a bachelor of law degree and a postgraduate certificate in laws of The University of Hong Kong. She is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong and has more than 19 years of experience in the legal profession, including private practice and as an in-house counsel.

James Chan Mr. James Chan is the Non-Executive Director of Viva China Holdings lIMITED. He is an executive director, the project director and a member of the executive committee of Pacific Century Premium Development Limited (PCPD, Stock Exchange stock code: 0432), the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. PCPD is mainly engaged in developing and managing premium property and infrastructure projects, as well as investing in premium-grade buildings, in the Asia-Pacific region and is majority-owned by PCCW Limited (PCCW, Stock Exchange stock code: 0008), the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He has been an independent non-executive director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited (Stock Exchange stock code: 0925) since June 2011, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also a member of the board of governors of The Independent Schools Foundation. Mr. Chan holds a bachelor of arts in architectural studies degree from the University of Hong Kong, a bachelor of architecture degree from University of Dundee in Scotland and an executive master of business administration degree from Tsinghua University. He is qualified as the Authorized Person (List I) and Registered Architect in Hong Kong, and is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects, The Royal Institute of British Architects and The Australian Institute of Architects.

Wing Man Ma Mr. Ma Wing Man is the Non-Executive Director of Viva China Holdings Limited, since June 2, 2010. He is a member of the audit committee of the Company. Mr. Ma joined the Group in June 2010. Mr. Ma has been a member of the nomination committee of the Company during the period from 2 June 2010 to 15 March 2012. Mr. Ma has over 20 years of experience in finance and administration. Mr. Ma has been employed by “Li Ning Foundation” as the financial controller since 2005. From 1992 to 2005, Mr. Ma had been employed first as accountant and later as financial and accounting manager of Jianlibao Holdings (H.K.) Company Limited. From 1989 to 1991, Mr. Ma was employed as assistant accountant by Wong’s Circuits (PTH) Limited, which was a subsidiary of Wong’s International (Holdings) Limited* (formerly known as Wong’s Industrial (Holdings) Limited) (Stock Code: 0099). Mr. Ma graduated from Hong Kong Shue Yan College (predecessor of Hong Kong Shue Yan University) in 1989 with a diploma in business administration. In 1993, he obtained a diploma in accounting from School of Professional and Continuing Education, University of Hong Kong. In 1998, he obtained a professional diploma for financial controllers & finance directors of foreign investment & foreign enterprise in China, which was jointly awarded by School of Management Zhongshan University, China and The Hong Kong Management Association. In 2003, he obtained a bachelor of business administration degree with honours in accounting from the Open University of Hong Kong.

Johnny Chen Mr. Chen Zhihong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Viva China Holdings Limited., since June 2, 2010. He is also the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Chen is currently the chief executive officer of Asia Pacific General Insurance of Zurich Financial Services Ltd (“Zurich”). Mr. Chen is also a member of the leadership team and the Asia Pacific executive committee of Zurich. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Chen was the chief executive officer of Greater China and South East Asia of Zurich. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Chen was the chief executive officer of Greater China region of Zurich. Prior to joining Zurich, Mr. Chen was an executive member of the Greater China management board and of the operating committee of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”). He was also the managing partner of PwC’s Beijing office. Mr. Chen has also been a director of the American Chamber of Commerce in China since 1995. Since February 2009, Mr. Chen has been an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the audit committee of Stella International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1836). Mr. Chen has been a non-executive director of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd.(Stock Code: 1336) since 2005. The shares of New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. commenced listing on the Stock Exchange on 15 December 2011. Mr. Chen received a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Rhode Island and is a U.S. qualified certified public accountant.

Jown Jing Lien Mr. Lien (Vincent) Jown Jing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Viva China Holdings Ltd since June 6, 2013. He is a member of the Company's remuneration committee and the audit committee. He has served as independent non-executive directors of Up Energy Development Group Limited (Stock Exchange stock code: 0307) and Focus Media Network Limited (Stock Exchange stock code: 8112), the shares of both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange, since April 1, 2011 and June 9, 2011 respectively. On April 13, 2013, he has also been appointed as a non-executive director of Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (TSX Venture Exchange trading symbol: PEH), the shares of which are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. Mr. Lien was the non-executive chairman of eSun Holdings Limited (Stock Exchange stock code: 0571), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, from 2007 until May 2010. Mr. Lien is currently a director of Wah Hin & Company, a Singapore incorporated private investment holding company and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. He has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry, specializing in corporate finance and capital management in Hong Kong, the PRC, Singapore and South-east Asia. Mr. Lien held various senior positions at several multinational banking institutions including Swiss Bank Corporation and Bankers Trust & Company. He was the managing director in the financial institutions & public sector division of ABN AMRO Bank. Mr. Lien obtained a bachelor degree in business administration from the University of New Brunswick in 1986.