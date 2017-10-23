Name Description

Rongsheng Liu Mr. Liu Rongsheng is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He completed a professional programme in International Economics and Trading from Beijing Training University of Economics and Technology the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) in 1998. He also holds a qualification as a senior economist in the PRC. Mr. Liu has over 25 years of experience in import and export trading, logistics, corporate strategic management, project management and finance business. He is an executive director and chief executive officer of Royal Century Resources Holdings Limited, a company listed on the GEM (stock code: 8125).

Yunde Cao Lord Cao Yunde is an Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Cambodian Chinese, former President of Cambodian People’s Party and advisor (minister level) to Prime Chea Sim President of the Senate of Cambodia. He has been awarded the title of Lord and holds Cambodian diplomatic passport. He is a graduate tutor in the PRC. He is currently an advisor to the Agriculture and Rural Development Council of the Kingdom of Cambodia, president of the Cambodian International Cooperation Agency, and chairman of the board of directors of Khmer Holding Group. He is a substantial shareholder and a director of the Group’s joint venture company set up in Cambodia. In 2009, Lord Cao was appointed by King Norodom Sihamoni as assistant to Prince Chea Sim, former President of the Senate of Cambodia. In 2010, he was promoted to advisor (state secretary level) to Prince Chea Sim, former President of the Senate of Cambodia and was recognised as “2010 Soul of China ? Ten Outstanding Figures*” and received the “Award for Special Contribution to the PRC Economic Growth and the “Integrity China ? Innovative Pioneer Award. On 22 January 2011, with the application made by Prince Chea Sim and the approval of King Norodom Sihamoni, Lord Cao Yunde joined Cambodian nationality and was promoted to advisor (minister level) to Prince Chea Sim, former President of the Senate of Cambodia. He was granted the title of Lord by King Norodom Sihamoni in June 2011, was appointed as vice president of assistant team for Prince Chea Sim, former President of the Senate of Cambodia and received the National Development Medal of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2012, and received the National Grand Medal of Honor of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2013.

Liang Chen Mr. Chen Liang is the Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Doctoral Degree in Coal, Oil and Gas Geology and Exploration from China University of Petroleum (Beijing). He worked for various oil companies and research institutes in China and abroad. Since December 2011 to August 2013, Mr. Chen has been chief executive officer & executive director of China Natural Investment Company Limited (“China Natural Investment”) (stock code: 8250), a Company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “GEM” and the “Stock Exchange” respectively). In August 2013, Mr. Chen resigned as chief executive officer and remained as an executive director of China Natura Investment (now renamed “Silk Road Energy Services Group Limited”) until March 2016. From May 2013 to March 2015, Mr. Chen was an executive director of Birmingham International Holdings Limited (stock code: 2309), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Since August 2015 to now, Mr. Chen has been an independent nonexecutive director of Chinese Energy Holdings Limited (stock code: 8009), a Company listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chen has accumulated over 20 years of working experience in energy and natural resource industry.

Guocheng Fan Mr. Fan Guocheng is the Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Guangzhou Financial Higher Special School (currently known as Guangdong University of Finance and Economics) in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) in 1988. He is an accountant and holds an accounting qualification certificate issued by Shenzhen Finance Bureau. Mr. Fan has accumulated nearly 30 years of extensive experience in financial management and has held various positions relating to financial management, accounting and financial accounting in many different industries in Shenzhen. He is currently the chief financial officer in Shenzhen of Noble Century Investment Holdings Ltd. (a Hong Kong-listed company, stock code: 02322) and a director of Noble Century KS Group Limited, its subsidiary.

Qing Wei Ms. Wei Qing is an Executive Director of the Company. She completed a professional programme in Law from Shenzhen University in 2010, Ms. Wei worked in, the Shenzhen Water Authority*, from 2010 to 2013 and also acted as a vice chairman of Shenzhen Hydraulic Engineering Society in 2013 and was responsible for its day-to-day administration work. In September 2013, Ms. Wei established three trading companies which are principally engaged in import and export trading and retail services, such as electronic products, wines from Europe and the United States, and health care and cosmetics products from Japan. She has extensive management experience.

Chi Ming Lam Mr. Lam Chi Ming, Francis is the Company Secretary of the Company. He has over 30 years of experience in the field of financial and general management. Mr. Lam is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Lam obtained a Bachelor’s degree of Arts in Economics and Social Studies from the University of Manchester. Mr. Lam was the company secretary of China Aluminum Cans Holding Limited (stock code: 6898) from June 2013 to July 2016. Mr. Lam was the general manager and director of Solartech International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1166) from April 2009 to December 2009, the financial controller of China Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited (stock code: 3318) from March 2004 to February 2009, the financial controller, qualified accountant, company secretary and authorized representative of Kinetana Hong Kong Herbal Pharmaceutical Limited from July 2001 to September 2002. Mr. Lam worked for Pam and Frank Industrial Co. Ltd (stock code: 0431, now renamed as Greater China Holdings Limited) between October 1991 and November 2000 and his last position was senior vice president and had extensive working experience in an international accounting firm.

Yong Yang Mr. Yang Yong is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master’s degree in economics from Nankai University, majoring in finance. He is currently the general manager of COFCO Capital (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. and chairman of Shenzhen Mingcheng Financial Services Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of COFCO). Before joining COFCO in April 2013, Mr. Yang has worked in China Construction Bank and CCB International (Holdings) Limited for many years. He has also served as Assistant General Manager of COFCO Trust Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Shenzhen Mingcheng Financial Services Co., Ltd. and other positions. Mr. Yang also has extensive experience in the financial and investment market.

Yuen Fong Li Ms. Li Yuen Fong, Michelle is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Li graduated from Williams Business College in Australia with a diploma of Business (Information Technology). She was accredited with a Microsoft Certified Professional + Internet, and obtained a diploma for Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) in 2001. She also received a diploma in TCM Cosmetology from Heilongjiang University of Chinese Medicine in 2003. She has extensive management experience in retails services industries, such as beauty servicing, wine and food and beverage.

Piu Hung Pang Mr. Pang Piu Hung, Paton is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a master degree in Professional Accounting from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He has over 25 years of experience in the finance and accounting fields and has been a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and Association of International Accountants. Mr. Pang is also registered as Certified Tax Advisor in Hong Kong. Mr. Pang has been engaged in provision of consultancy services in accounting and financial management. He worked for accounting firms and was responsible for the audits of a number of new listing applicants and companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). Mr. Pang has been engaging in senior financial and company secretarial positions in several companies of which shares are listed on the Stock Exchange since June 2014.