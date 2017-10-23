Edition:
Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)

8053.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,616JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,616
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,237,931
52-wk High
¥1,660
52-wk Low
¥1,175

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kazuo Ohmori

68 2013 Chairman of the Board

Kuniharu Nakamura

66 2017 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Koichi Takahata

61 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masaru Shiomi

Executive Officer, Director of Finance

Hideki Iwasawa

62 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Representative Director

Naoki Hidaka

64 2015 Executive Vice President, Manager of Transportation Machine & Construction Machine Business, Representative Director

Masahiro Fujita

62 2017 Executive Vice President

Masao Tabuchi

60 2017 Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Makoto Horie

58 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Metal Business

Masayuki Hyodo

58 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Environment & Infrastructure Business

Toshikazu Nambu

2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Media & Life Related Business

Akira Satake

61 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Masao Sekiuchi

61 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Asia & Oceania Sumitomo Corporation Group, President of Subsidiary

Masato Sugimori

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Michihiko Hosono

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Hiroki Inoue

2015 Managing Executive Officer, President of Kansai Office

Fumihiro Koba

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of China Sumitomo Corporation Group, President of Subsidiary

Daisuke Mikogami

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Hideo Ogawa

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer

Shoichiro Oka

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of 2nd Automobile Business

Kiyoshi Sunobe

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary

Shingo Ueno

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Group, President of Subsidiary

Tsutomu Akimoto

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electrical Power Infrastructure Business, Director of 3rd Electrical Power

Nobuki Ando

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Media & Lifestyle Related Operation

Masatoshi Deguchi

Executive Officer, Director of Internal Auditing

Yasushi Fukuda

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Logistics & Insurance Business

Toyoaki Funakoshi

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Social Infrastructure Business

Bin Haga

Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Sumitomo Corporation Europe Group, President of Subsidiaries

Masato Ishida

2017 Executive Officer

Reiji Morooka

2017 Executive Officer

Toshiaki Murai

Executive Officer, Chief Director of 1st Resource

Takeshi Murata

2015 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ships & Aerospace & Automobile Business

Masaki Nakajima

Executive Officer, Chief Director of 1st Automobile Business

Iehisa Nakamura

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Media Business

Norihiko Nonaka

Executive Officer, Manager of Asia & Oceania Environment & Infrastructure Unit of Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Group, President of Subsidiary

Tsuyoshi Oikawa

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Resources & Chemicals Operation

Yoshiyuki Sakamoto

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Basic Chemicals & Electronics

Kei Sato

Executive Officer, Chief Director of Lifestyle & Retail Business

Takayuki Seishima

Executive Officer, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Group

Keigo Shiomi

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Automobile Metal Products

Shuichi Suzuki

58 2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Energy

Hiroyuki Takai

59 2015 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Koji Tamefusa

58 Executive Officer

Keiji Tanaka

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hideki Yamano

Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning

Nobuyoshi Ehara

65 2016 Independent Director

Koji Ishida

70 2017 Independent Director

Yayoi Tanaka

57 2015 Independent Director

Hiroyuki Sugai

2017 Director of Budget
Biographies

Name Description

Kazuo Ohmori

Mr. Kazuo Ohmori has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Traffic Project, Director of Marine Business, Chief Director of Marine, Space and Vehicle Business, Executive Officer Executive Vice President and Manager of Transport Plane & Construction Business in the Company.

Kuniharu Nakamura

Mr. Kuniharu Nakamura has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include President, Director of Business Planning, Director of Automobile Planning, Director of 1st Automobile, Director of 3rd Automobile, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Resource and Chemical Product Business Unit and Executive Vice President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Osaka University in March 1974.

Koichi Takahata

Mr. Koichi Takahata has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations and Director of Accounting Controlling in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors' degree in Science from Waseda University in March 1978.

Masaru Shiomi

Hideki Iwasawa

Mr. Hideki Iwasawa has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Corporate Risk Administration, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for SUMICORP FINANCE LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law in Hitotsubashi University in March 1977.

Naoki Hidaka

Mr. Naoki Hidaka has been serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Transportation Machine & Construction Machine Business and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Auto Metal Product, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Chubu Block and Manager of Kansai Block in the Company.

Masahiro Fujita

Mr. Masahiro Fujita has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Resources & Chemicals Business in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in the Company. He used to work for Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Masao Tabuchi

Mr. Masao Tabuchi has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Ship & Aerospace & Vehicle Business and Chief Director of 1st Automobile Business in the Company.

Makoto Horie

Mr. Makoto Horie has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Metal Business in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive officer, Chief Director of Transporting Machine Metal Products, Chief Director of 3rd Steel & Iron and Representative Director in the Company.

Masayuki Hyodo

Mr. Masayuki Hyodo has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Environment & Infrastructure Business in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Representative Director, Executive officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electrical Power Infrastructure Business and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Toshikazu Nambu

Akira Satake

Mr. Akira Satake has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation since 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

Masao Sekiuchi

Mr. Masao Sekiuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Asia & Oceania Sumitomo Corporation Group in Sumitomo Corporation, as well as President of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Corporation Asia & Oceania Pte. Ltd., since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director Non-ferrous Metal Product, Director of Second Sheet Trading, Deputy Chief Director of Third Iron and Steel, Director of Stainless and Senior Director of Metal in the Company. He obtained his Bachelors' degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Masato Sugimori

Mr. Masato Sugimori has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation since 2016. He joined the Company in March 1979. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of North America Corporate Coordination Group, Senior Deputy Director of Machine and Electricity, Director of Business Planning and Senior Director of Machine and Electricity in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from Osaka University in March 1979.

Michihiko Hosono

Hiroki Inoue

Fumihiro Koba

Daisuke Mikogami

Mr. Daisuke Mikogami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in SCSK Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Cable Television Business and Chief Director of Media in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1983.

Hideo Ogawa

Mr. Hideo Ogawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of 3rd Risk Management, Director of Risk Assessment and Senior Director of Life Industry & Construction Real Estate in the Company. He obtained his LLB from University of Tokyo in March 1982.

Shoichiro Oka

Mr. Shoichiro Oka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of 2nd Automobile Business in Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Transportation & Construction Machinery in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kobe University in March 1983.

Kiyoshi Sunobe

Shingo Ueno

Tsutomu Akimoto

Nobuki Ando

Masatoshi Deguchi

Yasushi Fukuda

Toyoaki Funakoshi

Bin Haga

Masato Ishida

Reiji Morooka

Toshiaki Murai

Takeshi Murata

Masaki Nakajima

Iehisa Nakamura

Norihiko Nonaka

Tsuyoshi Oikawa

Yoshiyuki Sakamoto

Kei Sato

Takayuki Seishima

Mr. Takayuki Seishima has been serving as Executive Officer and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Group in Sumitomo Corporation. He is also serving as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.

Keigo Shiomi

Shuichi Suzuki

Mr. Shuichi Suzuki has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Energy in Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Oil Well Pipe and Deputy Chief Director of Steel Pipe in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kobe University in March 1982.

Hiroyuki Takai

Mr. Hiroyuki Takai has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Corporation Global Research Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Director of Energy and Chief Director of Finance Business in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kobe University in March 1980.

Koji Tamefusa

Mr. Koji Tamefusa has been serving as Executive Officer in Sumitomo Corporation. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in SCSK Corporation.

Keiji Tanaka

Hideki Yamano

Nobuyoshi Ehara

Mr. Nobuyoshi Ehara has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Representative Director in Unison Capital Inc. He used to work for Goldman Sachs.

Koji Ishida

Mr. Koji Ishida has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Senior Fellow in The Japan Research Institute, Limited, as well as a member of the Public Interest Oversight Board in KPMG AZSA LLC. He used to work for The Sumitomo Bank, Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., SMBC Leasing Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd. and Bank of Japan.

Yayoi Tanaka

Ms. Yayoi Tanaka has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Corporation since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in IHI Corporation, and working for Ministry of Finance, Japan, The University of Tokyo, Cabinet Secretariat, National Institution for Academic Degrees and Quality Enhancement of Higher Education, Social Governance Research Institute and Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan. She is also a Professor of Osaka University, and a Guest Professor of Shibaura Institute of Technology. She used to work for Nikon Corporation.

Hiroyuki Sugai

