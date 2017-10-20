Name Description

Pang Wan Ting Mr. Ting Pang Wan is Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder of the Company. He is the founder and the chairman of our Group. He was appointed as a Director on 15 April 2015 and re-designated as an executive Director on 14 May 2015 and is our Controlling Shareholder. Mr. Ting is also the chairman of the nomination and corporate governance committee and a member of the remuneration committee and also held directorships in various subsidiaries of our Group. He is primarily responsible for major decision-making, implementation of business strategies and overseeing the overall operation of our Group. From May 1994 to November 1995, Mr. Ting was the general manager of a property development company, Lucky Target (Shanghai) Development Limited, responsible for financial management of the company. After that, until December 1996, Mr. Ting was the deputy general manager-finance of LT International Holdings Limited which was established by Mr. Ting Yan Chun, the father of Mr. Ting, and other business partners. LT International Holdings Limited is a holding company with subsidiaries principally engaged in property development and investments in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing and investment in securities. He was responsible for financial management of LT International Holdings Limited. Since December 1996, Mr. Ting has been the director of LT International Holdings Limited, responsible for overseeing the overall operations. Mr. Ting was also responsible for overseeing the overall operations as executive director, the chairman and non-executive director of a telecommunication services company which was then known as China Motion Telecom International Limited (now known as Ground Properties Company Limited) and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock code 0989:HK) from October 2006 to November 2013, from November 2006 to November 2013 and from November 2013 to August 2014, respectively.

Qin Zhu Mr. Zhu Qin is President, Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Compliance Officer of the Company. He also holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Zhu is primarily responsible for managing the operation of the Group; planning and executing corporate strategies of the Group; and the handling of external relationship of the Group. He is also in charge of the human resources and accounts functions of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in February 2012, Mr. Zhu was the marketing director of Shanghai Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd., a company engaging in the manufacturing and sales of automobiles, where he was primarily responsible for sales and marketing from July 1999 to February 2011. Mr. Zhu graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in the People’s Republic of China with a bachelor’s degree in industrial foreign trade in July 1999.

Chee Keong Teoh Mr. Teoh (Ronnie) Chee Keong is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 15 years of experience in investment banking and in multi-jurisdictions across the Asia Pacific region. Prior to joining our group, Mr. Teoh was the managing director - merger & acquisition of Haitong International Securities Company Limited from September 2014 to September 2017. Mr. Teoh was the head of Metals and Mining - Greater China of Standard Chartered Bank from March 2010 to September 2014 in the Hong Kong and Singapore offices, and was the vice president of investment banking of Macquarie Capital in the Singapore, Malaysia and Australia offices from March 2001 to February 2010. Mr Teoh holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce at University of Melbourne in Australia. He had also pursued his professional studies by completing the CPA Australia programme.

Suk Yin Chan Ms. Chan Suk Yin is Vice President of the Company. She is principally responsible for the overall audit, accounting, budgeting and financial operations of our Group. She has over 17 years of experience in financial reporting and management reporting in listed companies. Between October 2012 and August 2014, Ms Chan was the senior finance manager responsible for financial reporting of Vigo Hong Kong Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Credit China Holdings Limited, which is listed on GEM (Stock code 8207:HK), and principally engaging in the provision of loan services and financing consultancy services and she was transferred to Starlight Financial Holdings Limited, and known as China Runking Financing Group Holdings Limited during the period, also a subsidiary of Credit China Holdings Limited, with the same position from August 2014 to May 2015. Ms. Chan was the accounting manager responsible for financial reporting of TCL Electronics (HK) Limited, a subsidiary of TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited, which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock code 1070:HK), and engaging in the manufacturing and sales of TV and other audio visual products, from October 2007 to October 2012. Ms. Chan was the senior accountant responsible for financial reporting of Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited, which is an investment holding company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock code 0697:HK) with subsidiaries principally engaging in steel manufacturing and trading, from October 2001 to July 2007. Ms. Chan graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a master’s degree in professional accounting in November 2004 and obtained her bachelor’s degree in business administration (in accounting) from Hong Kong Baptist University in November 1995. She is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute.

Hok Leung Wong Mr. Wong Hok Leung is Financial Controller of the Company. He is principally responsible for our Group’s financial management. He has over six years of experience in financial reporting and management reporting. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Wong was senior consultant responsible for financial advisory management services of BMI Merger and Acquisition Market Limited from January 2010 to October 2012. He worked in Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited responsible for the preparation of management reports, revenue projection and budget for the period from September 2008 to September 2009. Mr. Wong graduated from The University of New South Wales in Australia with a bachelor’s degree in economics (in finance and financial economics) in September 2008. During the three years immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Wong had not been a director of a public company the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Kwan Kuo Ms. Kuo Kwan is Executive Director of the Company. She has over 20 years’ accounting and auditing experience and held senior management positions in various listed and private companies in Hong Kong. Ms. Kuo is currently the chief financial officer of Starlight Financial Holdings Limited, a company which is indirectly nonwholly owned by Mr. Ting Pang Wan Raymond, an executive Director, the chairman and a controlling shareholder of the Company. She was the chief financial officer from December 2010 to May 2016 and the company secretary from November 2011 to July 2014 of Credit China Holdings Limited (now known as Chong Sing Holdings Fintech Group Limited), a company listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code 8207:HK). Ms. Kuo was an executive director of GreaterChina Technology Group Limited (now known as Viva China Holdings Limited), a company listed on the GEM Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code 8032:HK) from January 2005 to September 2008. Ms. Kuo is a member of CPA Australia and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She graduated from University of Melbourne in Australia with a bachelor’s degree in Commerce.

Ka Yan Tse Ms. Tse Ka Yan is Company Secretary of the Company. She is responsible for handling the company secretarial matters of our Group. Ms. Tse has over eight years of experience in company secretarial sector of listed companies and professional firm. Prior to joining our Group, she was the senior company secretarial officer responsible for handling the company secretarial matters of Vigo Hong Kong Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit China Holdings Limited, which is listed on GEM (Stock code: 8207:HK), from February 2014 to August 2014 and she was subsequently transferred to Starlight Financial Holdings Limited, and known as China Runking Financing Group Holdings Limited during the period, also a subsidiary of Credit China Holdings Limited, with the same position from August 2014 to April 2015. She joined Hopewell Holdings Limited (Stock code 0054:HK), a company engaged in property development and investment, highway infrastructure, power, hotel and hospitality and other businesses as company secretarial officer responsible for company secretarial matters for the period from November 2009 to December 2013. Ms. Tse also worked for Intertrust Corporate Services Limited, a trust and corporate services company as company secretarial assistant responsible for corporate secretarial works, from June 2007 to November 2009. Ms. Tse graduated from Lingnan University in Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in October 2007. Ms. Tse is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and an associate member of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Sheng-Chi Kao Mr. Kao Sheng-Chi is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He also held directorships in various subsidiaries of our Group. Mr. Kao is primarily responsible for general and day-to-day management, administration and operation of our Group. He is also in charge of the procurement and supply, sales, operations and marketing functions of our Group. Mr. Kao has been the Maître of the Shanghai Chapter of the Commanderie de Bordeaux since November 2005 and was the chief executive officer of Acker, Merrall & Condit (Asia) Limited, which is a fine and rare wine auction house, during the period from January 2014 to December 2014, where he was part of the management team overseeing the overall business. Prior to joining Acker, Merrall & Condit (Asia) Limited, Mr. Kao served various technology corporations in the US. From August 2009 to April 2012, Mr. Kao worked as general manager of Asia Pacific at Palm Inc., which was a computer hardware and software company, in charge of formulating business strategy in China market. Before that, Mr. Kao worked at Novafora Inc., a digital video silicon developing company, from December 2007 to August 2009 as an executive vice president of worldwide sales. From April 2006 to December 2007, he was an executive vice president of sales of Asia Pacific for Arris International Inc., which is a company engaged in telecommunications, in charge of formulating sales campaign. Mr. Kao graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in the US in May 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences. During the three years immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Kao had not been a director of a public company the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas.

Kin Wang Chu Mr. Chu Kin Wang CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Since December 2008, he has been the executive director responsible for investor relationship, financial management and compliance matters of Chinese People Holdings Company Limited (Stock code 0681:HK), which is a company principally engaged in the sales and distribution of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas in China and is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. During the period from September 2005 to March 2007, Mr. Chu was an executive director responsible for financial reporting and compliance matters of Mastermind Capital Limited (Stock code 0905:HK), a company principally engaged in investing in listed and unlisted companies in various countries and is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, known as Haywood Investments Limited during the relevant period. Mr. Chu graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a master’s degree in business administration in December 1998. Mr. Chu is a fellow practicing member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (formerly known as the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Wei Fan Ms. Fan Wei is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Since September 2013, Ms. Fan has been the general secretary responsible for arranging charity activities of (Boya Culture Foundation*), which is committed to improving quality of academic researches, popularising traditional Chinese culture, facilitating the cultural exchange with its foreign counterparts, and funding activities which promote traditional Chinese culture. She served at Dong Yuan (Hong Kong) International Limited, which principally engaged in strategic investments, consulting, financial services, logistics and trading business, and held the position of executive vice president responsible for the operation management of the company from March 2011 to June 2012. From December 2005 to October 2010, Ms. Fan was the deputy chief executive officer, a member of the remuneration committee and held directorships in various subsidiaries of a telecommunication services company which was then known as China Motion Telecom International Limited (now known as Ground Properties Company Limited) and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock code 0989:HK). She was responsible for human resources and administration of China Motion Telecom International Limited in the aforementioned positions. From February 2005 to July 2006, Ms. Fan was the executive director responsible for the operation management of a media services company which was then known as M21 Technology Limited (now known as Code Agriculture (Holdings) Limited) and listed on GEM (Stock code 8153:HK). Ms. Fan graduated from Murdoch University in Australia with a master’s degree in business administration in March 2001.