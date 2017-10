Name Description

Ken Kobayashi Mr. Ken Kobayashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in July 1971. His previous titles include President, Executive Vice President, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Ship and Chief Director of Ships, Manager of Singapore Office, Chief Director of Ship, Transport & Space Aeronautics Business, Manager of Singapore Office and Chief Director of Plant Project in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in June 1971.

Takehiko Kakiuchi Mr. Takehiko Kakiuchi has been serving as President and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Agriculture & Fisheries, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Life Industry Group in the Company.

Kazuyuki Masu Mr. Kazuyuki Masu has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 24, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Budget in the Company.

Eiichi Tanabe Mr. Eiichi Tanabe has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 24, 2016. He joined the Company in June 2007. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of New Industrial Finance Business Group CEO Office and Chief Executive Officer of New Industrial Finance Business Group in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, LAWSON, INC.

Masakazu Sakakida Mr. Masakazu Sakakida has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from University of Tokyo in March 1981.

Yasuhito Hirota Mr. Yasuhito Hirota has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, President of Kansai Office and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer and Director of General Affairs in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1980.

Akira Murakoshi Mr. Akira Murakoshi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Materials in the Company. He used to work for two Thailand-based subsidiaries.

Iwao Toide Mr. Iwao Toide has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for Metal One Corporation.

Hidehiro Konno Mr. Hidehiro Konno has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 2010. He used to work for Nippon Export and Investment Insurance and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Akihiko Nishiyama Mr. Akihiko Nishiyama has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 2015. He is also a Specially Appointed Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., Hosei University and Tokyo Jogakkan College.

Hideaki Ohmiya Mr. Hideaki Ohmiya has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Toshiko Oka Ms. Toshiko Oka has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Corporation since June 2016. She is also serving as Representative Director of Oka & Company Ltd. She used to work for ABeam Consulting Ltd., Asahi Arthur Anderson Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers Deals Advisory LLC and PwC Advisory LLC.