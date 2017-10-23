Name Description

Haitao Sun Mr. Sun Haitao is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from Hangzhou Dianzi University (formerly known Hangzhou Industrial College), majoring in business management and administration. He is an entrepreneur who has engaged in internet businesses since 2004, and founded several internet companies before founding Hangzhou Enniu Network Technology Co., Ltd. (‘‘Hangzhou Enniu’’) in 2012. In May 2012, Mr. Sun led the team creating for Hangzhou Enniu, the credit card management application named ‘‘51 Credit Card Management’’ which has an estimated user base of over 70 million users. Hangzhou Enniu together with its subsidiaries is commonly referred to as ‘‘51 Credit Card’’, completed its C round financing, with total funds raised of over RMB2,600,000,000. Mr. Sun, through Pingxiang Jiniu Asset Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Shanghai Qingniu Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Pingxiang Yigengniu Asset Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Pingxiang Yijinniu Asset Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Pingxiang Yimengniu Asset Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) and Pingxiang Yiniu Asset Management Partnership (Limited Partnership).

Feng Qing Ji Mr. Ji Feng Qing is Chief Executive Officer of Shenzhen Huancai, subsidiary of China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ji graduated from Nankai University in the PRC and obtained a Bachelor Degree in History. Currently, he is studying for the Master of Finance in Nankai University. Mr. Ji has been working in the industry of lottery business operation and information technology in the PRC since 1993 and has gained extensive management experience throughout these years. He has over 21 years’ experience in the areas of marketing, sales, finance and management in the information technology industry. Mr. Ji was one of the founders of Huancai Puda.

Zhi Wei Lin Mr. Lin Zhi Wei is Chief Technology Officer of China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lin graduated from Tsinghua University in the PRC majoring in automatic control. He is Senior Engineer of Chinese Academy of Sciences and was appointed as one of the first batch of expert members of the National E-Government Consultant and Training Expert Committee where he took charge of various major government informatisation construction projects, and developed the first selling lotteries on securities trading platforms and selling lotteries on banking platforms systems of the PRC. Mr. Lin has rich experience in lottery operation and major information system construction. In 2002, he was engaged in establishing Shenzhen Bozone IT Co. Ltd., and served as its chief operating officer. Besides, Mr. Lin was also the first one to bring forward the conception of selling lotteries on mobile phone, digital television, movable termination and internet. He focuses on developing and using new public platforms to expand lottery-related businesses.

Ke Zhao Mr. Zhao Ke is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2005, majoring in Finance, and in 2006 he received a Master Degree in Economics from the University of Ottawa in Canada. From August 2006 to September 2015, Mr. Zhao worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers with his last position as a senior manager of the firm’s capital market service group. Mr. Zhao is a member of the China Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Zhao is currently the chief financial officer of Hangzhou Enniu.

Bin Wu Mr. Wu Bin is Chief Technology Officer of Shenzhen Huancai, subsidiary of China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wu graduated from Tsinghua University in the PRC and obtained a Master Degree in Electrical Engineering. He has been working in the industry of lottery business operation and electrical engineering in the PRC since 2001 and has gained extensive management experience throughout these years. Mr. Wu has over 14 years’ experience in the areas of marketing, sales, and management in the electrical engineering and information technology industry. He was one of the founders of Huancai Puda.

Hiu Ling Li Ms. Li Hiu Ling is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Li is an associate of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Li holds a bachelor degree in social sciences (honours) from the Hong Kong Baptist University and a master degree in science from the City University of Hong Kong. Ms. Li has extensive experience in company secretarial and compliance matters and has worked for various listed companies in Hong Kong before joining the Company.

Ke Song Mr. Song Ke is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ experience in entertainment and media industry. Mr. Song founded ‘‘Maitian Music’’ in 1996 and served as its general manager for 4 years since 1996, then served as the executive vice-president and production director for Warner Music Group (China) from 2000 till 2004. Mr. Song founded Taihe Rye Music Co., Ltd. in 2004 and served as its chief executive officer and also the president of Taihe Media Investment Co., Ltd. for 8 years. He joined Evergrande Music as the chairman of board from 2012 to 2015 and then changed to work for Beijing Alibaba Music Technology Co., Ltd. and served as the chief executive officer and the chairman of board from 2015 until now. Mr. Song was an independent non-executive director of A8 New Media Group Limited (stock code: 800), a company listed in Hong Kong from May 2013 to May 2016. Mr. Song graduated from Tsinghua University in July 1988 with a bachelor degree in environmental engineering.

Bo Wu Mr. Wu Bo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Meiaoju.com, a serial entrepreneur in Internet sharing economy, artificial intelligence and deep learning. Mr. Wu obtained his bachelor degree in automation engineering from Tsinghua University and his master degree in computer science from the Western Michigan University. Mr. Wu has founded focus.cn (a leading Chinese real estate portal), lashou.com (a Chinese top group buying site) and meiaoju.com (an Internet service company which brings Chinese investments into United States real estate development markets).