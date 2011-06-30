Name Description

Stephen Shiu Mr. Stephen Shiu, Jr., is Executive Chairman of the Board of China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited since 3 January 2011. He joined the Company as Executive Director in July 2010. He has over 10 years’ experience in entertainment, advertising, promotion and communication, film distribution and movies production. Currently, Mr. Shiu is also a director of various private companies which are engaged in the business of entertainment and movies production.

Mau Li Ms. Li Mau is an Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. She is the founder and the chief executive officer of HMV Cultural F&B Group Limited (“HMV F&B Group”), a food and beverage group jointly owned by Hainan Airline Group and Ms Li. Ms. Li oversees the management, businesses and strategic direction of the HMV F&B Group. In addition to the internal management, Ms. Li also manages the business development globally. Ms. Li is the founder and chairman of i-Future Teens International Foundation Limited, a registered charitable organization in Hong Kong, providing developmental opportunities and exposures to children and youth from under resourced neighborhoods in Hong Kong to inspire them to identify their own talents and dreams. Ms. Li has accumulated extensive experience in investment and business management through her working experience in difference business segments in Asia and Europe. She is currently holding the position of chairman at HMV Asia Limited, and venture partner at AID Partners Capital Limited, a private equity firm based in Hong Kong.

Wing Ho Lee Mr. Lee Wing Ho has been appointed as Compliance Officer, Executive Director of China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd., with effect from October 24, 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity Western University, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration from South Eastern University, United States of America. He is a Certified Facility Manager and is a member of International Facility Management Association and The Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate. Mr. Lee has over 18 years of experience in real estate and leasing management, cinemas consultancy as well as in the fields of movie production and distribution in Hong Kong and the PRC.

Chi Hang Ho Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the chief executive officer and executive director of AID Partners Technology Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8088). Mr. Ho is the managing partner of AID Partners Capital Limited. He has extensive experience in the area of corporate management, investments, corporate finance, merger and acquisition transactions and international brand and retail management. Prior to joining AID Partners Capital Limited, he was the vice president of ITC Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 372), a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), the senior investment director of New World Development Company Limited (Stock Code: 17), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, an executive director of New World Strategic Investment Limited and a partner of an international law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver and Jacobson LLP. He is a committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Shenyang, Liaoning Province a Standing Committee Member of the Youth Federation of Inner Mongolia and the Vice Chairman of Inner Mongolia & Hong Kong Youth Exchange Association. Mr. Ho holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Sydney, Australia and is a solicitor admitted in New South Wales, Australia and England and Wales and a solicitor and barrister admitted in the High Court of Australia.

Lap Key Sun Mr. Sun Lap Key has been appointed as Executive Director of China 3D Digital Entertainment Ltd., with effect from October 1, 2011. He holds a Master of Arts in Film and TV Fiction from The Northern Media School of Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield, UK. He has more than 24 years’ experience in the fields of media, TV commercials and film production. Mr. Sun had been acting as the Chief Editor of the “Automobile” of SCMP Magazines Publishing (HK) Limited, Creative Director of “FM104” Metro Finance Channel of Metro Broadcast Corporation Limited, Senior Producer of Chinese Channel, Satellite Television Asian Region Limited as well as a director of the world’s first category feature film in 3-D “3D Sex and Zen Extreme Ecstasy”. Currently, Mr. Sun is a Film Director of HD Mobile Broadcast of Video Channel Productions Limited.

Chi To Mr. To Chi has been appointed as Company Secretary of China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited., with effect from 7 August 2014. Mr. To holds a Master of Finance from RMIT University. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. To has over 25 years of experience in company management, accounting, taxation as well as corporate finance.

King Shiu Wu Mr. Wu King Shiu is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman, the chief investment officer and executive director of AID Partners Technology Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8088), the substantial shareholder of the Company. He is a member of the board of directors of Kabushiki Kaisha Hyakusen Renma, Japan and Brave Entertainment Co., Ltd., South Korea. He has over 18 years of experience in the finance and investment industries. He is the co- founder and the principal partner of AID Partners Capital Limited. He is a member of the board of i-Future Teens International Foundation Limited, a registered charitable organization in Hong Kong. He was formerly the chief executive officer of Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 1132), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, one of the leading film entertainment companies in Asia, from 2009 to 2011 and the chief executive officer of Legendary East Ltd.. Prior to founding AID Partners Capital Limited, Mr. Wu was the president of Investec Asia Limited from 2005 to 2007, where he managed its direct investment business involving energy, consumer and finance related industries. Mr. Wu also worked for other investment banks, including as managing director of China Everbright Capital Ltd., head of corporate finance for Grand Cathay Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, director of corporate finance department of Core Pacific-Yamaichi Capital Limited and held senior position in BNP Prime Peregrine Capital Limited. Besides, Mr. Wu also served as chief operating officer of Sega.com Asia Networks Limited in year 2000. Mr. Wu received his bachelor degree majored in business administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He also has a post graduate diploma from Osaka University of Foreign Studies (Renamed Osaka University), Japan.

Chi Ho Chan Mr. Chan Chi Ho is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dragonlott Entertainment Group Limited with effect from July 2, 2010. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor of Engineer in Civil Engineering from The University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Law from The University of London. He is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Engineers. Mr. Chan was a project engineer of Maunsell AECOM and has more than 10 years experience in the planning, design and project management of infrastructure facilities in Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas. Currently, Mr. Chan is also a managing director of EDM Construction Limited with experience in managing interior fitting out and decoration construction projects in different aspects such as residential, commercial, hotel and institutional.

Tik Lun Kam Mr. Kam Tik Lun is Independent Non-Executive Director of China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited since July 2010. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Kam holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University, Canada and a Postgraduate Diploma in International Corporate and Financial Law from The University of Wolverhampton, UK and a Master of Laws in International Corporate and Financial Law from The University of Wolverhampton, UK. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum. Mr. Kam has over 9 years of experience in the financial markets. He has experience in providing pre-IPO consultancy, business valuation services, financial analysis and corporate advisory.