Name Description

Gui Guan Mr. Guan Guisen serves as Executive Chairman of the Board and Compliance Officer of China Innovationpay Group Limited. Mr. Guan acts as an executive Director, Chairman of the Company. Mr. Guan obtained his bachelor degree from China Central University of Finance and Economics in 1984 and a master degree from Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China in 1987. Mr. Guan has over twenty years of senior management experience in finance, property development and investment in the PRC. Mr. Guan was a deputy president of Hainan Technology and Industry Group from 1990 to 1994, a deputy president of Taihe Holdings Co., Limited from 2001 to 2003 and a director of China Union Pay Data Services Co., Limited from 2002 to 2005. From August 2008, Mr. Guan became the chairman of Beijing Dongsen Jinbi Investment Consultancy Co., Limited . And from August 2008 to October 2014, he acted as a director of China Union Loyalty Co., Limited . From April 2010 to March 2011, Mr. Guan became the chairman of Beijing Shangyin Investment Consultancy Co., Limited.

Chunmeng Cao Mr. Cao Chunmeng serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of China Innovationpay Group Limited since July 11, 2012. Mr. Cao held a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Shandong University in 1994. And he obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Peking University in 2006. He worked at Shandong Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, acted as General Manager in (Jinan Xiande Technology Limited), Senior Deputy President in (Fengyuanxin (China) Limited), General Manager in (Zongheng Tiandi (Beijing) Information Technology Limited) and as Vice President in (Beikong Easycode (Beijing) Electric Commerce Ltd). And from April of 2010, Mr. Cao acts as Vice President of Beijing Shangyin Investment Consultancy Co., Limited. From October 2011, Mr. Cao acts as an executive director of Kanghui Financial (Beijing) E-Commerce Co., Limited . Mr. Cao has over 18 years of financial information technology Internet industry management experience.

Xiaotian Yan Mr. Yan Xiaotian serves as Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yan acted as the chairman and legal representative of Beijing ONECOMM Technology Company Limited, an indirect subsidiary of the Company since December 2014. Mr. Yan has been appointed as an executive Director and the chief investment officer of the Company with effect from 24 December 2014. Mr. Yan has obtained a master degree in economics from Graduate School of the People’s Bank of China (which was then merged with Tsinghua University and known as PBC School of Finance, Tsinghua University since 2012) and is a senior economist. Mr. Yan had worked consecutively as the president of the head office of Bank of China Limited, vice president of Guangzhou Branch of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (formerly known as CITIC Industrial Bank Limited), general manager of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou) and director and executive president of South China International Leasing Co., Ltd.

Wei Xue Mr. Xue Wei serves as Vice President of China Innovationpay Group Limited since May 2, 2012. After graduated from the Foreign Language School of the China International Politic Institute with major in French in 1985, he was awarded master degree in business administration by the China Economic Research Centre of the Peking University and the FORHDAM University in the United States. Mr. Xue had worked as manager of China Air Service Ltd, standing vice general manager of Kingyou Air Transportation Service Co., general manager of Beijing Bao Sheng Air Service Company, general manager of air ticketing department of Mangocity and vice president of eLong. He has 26 years of experience in the air freight and travel agency industry in China, involving the research and management of business travel and e-commerce. Mr. Xue is currently a standing member of the agency committee under the China Air Transportation Association, and a member of the professional team under the GLG Councils of the United States from the year of 2010.

Kwok Leung Fung Mr. Fung Kwok Leung, CPA, serves as Company Secretary of China Innovationpay Group Limited. Mr. Fung is the qualified accountant and company secretary of the Company. Mr. Fung holds an Honours Degree in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Chi Wah Fong Dr. Fong Chi Wah serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Innovationpay Group Limited. Dr. Fong is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a member of Hong Kong Institute of CPAs and the Institute of Certified Management Accountants, Australia, and the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Dr. Fong has over 24 years of experience in various sectors of the financial industry, including direct investment, project and structured finance and capital markets, with a focus on the PRC and Hong Kong. Dr. Fong was a director of Baring Capital (China) Management Limited and held various management positions in ING Bank. He was appointed as an executive director of National Investments Fund Limited on November 1, 2005 and an independent non-executive director of Real Nutriceutical Group Limited on March 28, 2008, and both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is appointed as a court member of Lingnan University for the period from January 1, 2014 to December 31, 2016. Dr. Fong obtained a bachelor’s degree in management science (economics) from Lancaster University, United Kingdom, in 1984, a master’s degree in business administration from Warwick University, United Kingdom, in 1986, a master’s degree in investment management from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 1999, a master’s degree in practising accounting from Monash University, Australia, in 2001, a doctorate in business administration from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007 and a juris doctor’s degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2013.

Jiawang Gu Mr. Gu Jiawang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Innovationpay Group Limited since April 28, 2011. He has accumulated profound knowledge and valuable experience in the mass media industry. Mr. Gu worked as a senior editor, commentator, person in charge of the editing section and the head of the business development department of People’s Daily. He was also appointed as the chief executive officer of China Huawen Investment Holding Company Limited which is held by People’s Daily, the chairman of Zhongtai Trust and Investment Co., Ltd., the chairman of Shanghai New Huang Pu (Group) Co., Ltd. and the chairman of Shenzhen Stock Times Newspaper Limited. Mr. Gu graduated from the Philosophy Department of Nanjing University. He also obtained a postgraduate diploma after studying two years at the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C. Mr. Gu joined the Company in April 2011.